A Cruel Inflation Summer - BlackRock's Version

Sep. 09, 2024 8:20 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, IYC, GBUY, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, IGPT, SMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, KNCT, FDN, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, GAMR, SPTL, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, UTWO
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.75K Followers

Summary

  • There are just some mathematical challenges with nailing the soft landing that we're not really sure have been met yet.
  • We continue to have this view that there is a kind of a multi-year investment theme in the AI and AI related technology disruptors.
  • Inflation is having impact not just on consumer behaviors, but also on the corporate.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

Transcript

Oscar Pulido: Welcome to The Bid, where we break down what's happening in the markets and explore the forces changing the economy and finance. I'm Oscar Pulido.

Taylor Swift has been making headlines lately, but not just about

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.75K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News