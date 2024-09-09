Don't Confuse Tech Turmoil With A Bear Market

da-kuk

The S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly performance in 18 months, as the violent rotation out of expensive technology stocks into more defensive and interest-rate sensitive sectors weighed on market sentiment. The tech correction is happening in concert with a turning point in monetary policy when the targeted slowdown in economic growth is becoming glaringly apparent. It is easy to understand why investors might succumb to a worsening outlook promoted by frustrated bears who want to take control of the narrative, but the numbers still support a soft landing for the economy and a continuation of the bull run. Don’t confuse the recent tech turmoil with a bear market.

Edward Jones

As I will continue to remind, soft landings are difficult to come by because they require the proper mix of weakening economic data to bring down the rate of inflation with well-timed monetary policy easing to stimulate future growth and avoid a contraction in economic activity. Now that inflation concerns are yesterday’s news, the wall of worry the markets must climb is a growth scare until the economic data starts to surprise to the upside again. The good news is that in addition to rate cuts starting this month, the economy has the tailwinds of lower energy prices, mortgage rates that should start to decline, consumers who continue to realize real wage growth, and S&P 500 profits x-technology that are expected to see sequential growth through year-end.

Bloomberg

With each new jobs report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revises the prior two monthly estimates, and those revisions have been to the downside in 15 of the past 21 months. Those more pessimistic assert that the downward revisions indicate a recession is imminent, but revisions in both directions are the norm at turning points in the economic cycle, and I think the ones we have seen over the past year suggest that the rate of economic growth has been slowing rather than on the verge of contracting.

Mishtalk.com

While monthly job gains have fallen below their pre-pandemic average to what is now 116,000 over the past three months, that is still reflecting economic growth, albeit below the trend of 2%. Furthermore, the increase in the unemployment rate has largely been a result of new entrants into the labor force and not companies laying off workers, apart from the manufacturing sector, which is dwarfed by services. Weekly unemployment claims and continuing claims remain at historically low levels.

Indeed.com

A far better leading indicator of economic activity is consumer spending because spending has a greater influence on job creation than new jobs do on overall consumer spending. To account for the post-pandemic anomaly of the surge in service sector spending, I have placed much less emphasis on retail sales, which is predominantly focused on goods. Instead, the monthly personal spending report, which includes all spending categories, has been my primary indicator of economic health. On that front, the year-over-year increase was 2.7% on an inflation-adjusted basis in July. That is solid growth, consistent with the long-term trend of 2%.

FRED

If we were on the cusp of an economic downturn, it would be reflected in the guidance provided by corporate management teams and in the earnings estimates from the analysts who follow their companies. That is not happening. It is normal for profit estimates to be lowered from the beginning to the end of the current quarter, as analysts typically overestimate near-term numbers. According to FactSet, over the past 20 years, estimates have been reduced on average between 2.3% and 3% during the first two months of a quarter. For the current quarter, the reduction during July and August was 2.8%, which falls in line with the historical average.

FactSet

What we have seen in the market in recent months is rotation, which should continue and not be misconstrued as a reversal in the long-term trend that started two years ago. While the S&P 500 (SPY), which is dominated by the largest technology stocks, has been unable to surpass its July all-time high, the average stock is powering ahead.

Stockcharts

This is why the equal weighted S&P 500 (RSP) achieved a new all-time high just five trading days ago, and its recent drawdown has been less than that of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. In fact, this index is still holding above its rising 50-day moving average.