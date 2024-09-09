ljubaphoto

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) is a spinoff from Illumina (ILMN) that develops innovative multi-cancer early detection [MCED] tests. The company uses its Next-Generation Sequencing [NGS] technology to provide early diagnostics that can potentially save lives. Its leading product is the Galleri test, which detects over 50 types of cancer from a simple blood sample. This makes Galleri one of the most complete and seamless early detection tools available. The company already distributes its products as a Laboratory Developed Test [LDT], but it’s now actively working on securing FDA approval for Galleri. I believe the company seems to have enough resources for the foreseeable future, assuming management’s cost-cutting measures work as expected. On top of that, if GRAL manages to secure regulatory approval, it could also make it more affordable through broader insurance coverage policies. Thus, I rate GRAL a “buy” for investors who understand GRAL’s unique investment risks.

Galleri: Business Overview

GRAIL is a healthcare company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that develops multi-cancer early detection [MCED] methods. This way, GRAL can help diagnose diseases at treatable stages when they can be cured. Their primary product is the Galleri test, which detects more than 50 cancer types from a single blood sample before symptoms appear. Particularly, one of the main issues with late cancer detection is that more than 80% of cancer deaths occur in patients who were diagnosed late. This is why early, effective screening methods can potentially save lives.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Moreover, more than 86% of cancers are not recognized by current screening protocols. These include deadly cancers like pancreatic, liver, and ovarian malignancies, which are often detected too late when the therapy alternatives are limited. In fact, survival rates are four times higher when cancers are identified early compared to those detected during their late stages.

Therefore, GRAL’s Galleri test analyzes circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA] in the bloodstream. For this, the company’s technology uses NGS and machine learning algorithms to identify methylation patterns in ctDNA related to cancer. Methylation is a DNA modification that turns genes on or off and serves to identify specific cancers. Interestingly, this makes detection less invasive and more accessible than other screening techniques. However, the key benefit is that it also allows for early-stage diagnosis. This is why GRAL’s Galleri test is an important advancement in cancer diagnostics that could improve patient outcomes through early detection.

Spinoff: Potential Opportunity

Initially, GRAIL was founded in 2016 with Illumina’s support. It was incubated within that parent company and received external investments from notable figures such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos​. The idea was to apply Next-Generation Sequencing [NGS] technology in blood-based tests to detect cancer. GRAL later began large-scale clinical research, such as the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) trials. These tests validated its technology and gathered information from thousands of individuals.

Source: Company’s website.

Then, by 2021, the company launched its Galleri test as a Laboratory Developed Test [LDT]. It’s worth mentioning that LDTs are offered by certified laboratories [CLIA-certified labs]. This allowed GRAL to collect additional data, which can be commercialized without FDA approval. However, their lack of regulatory validation may have stunted Galleri’s market adoption. This is why one of GRAL’s main strategic objectives now centers around obtaining FDA approval for Galleri to broaden the test’s acceptance and secure broad insurance coverage.

Eventually, ILMN reacquired GRAL in a $7.1 billion deal to incorporate its technology into its genomics portfolio. ILMN thought there were scientific and financial synergies. However, the European Commission and several EU countries raised regulatory challenges involving competition concerns. They argued that ILMN would own the technology that diagnoses cancer and cancer detection firms. Over time, this acquisition concerned ILMN because it could generate anti-competitive liabilities if regulators cracked down on it. For instance, ILMN could theoretically favor NGS access to GRAL, undermining other similar companies.

In 2022, the European Commission blocked the ILMN’s GRAL acquisition. However, although ILMN lacked regulatory clearance, it still went through with it. This led the Commission to charge a fine of €432 million. ILMN subsequently challenged the ruling, and a legal battle ensued. Initially, the General Court of the European Union ruled in supporting the European Commission's position. However, on September 3, 2024, a higher judicial body, the Court of Justice of the European Union [CJEU], overturned the General Court ruling. This canceled the fine and found that the European Commission exceeded its authority in blocking the merger.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, intense scrutiny over the merger and pressure due to regulatory limitations led ILMN to spinoff GRAL in June 2024, before the CJEU’s decision. Currently, ILMN retains a 14.5% stake in the firm. Therefore, GRAL started trading as a standalone company on June 25, 2024. ILMN distributed one GRAL share for every six shares of ILMN. This is how GRAL is now an independent early cancer detection business.

Shareholder Value: Cost Cutting Measures

On August 23, 2024, the company announced a 30% workforce reduction, which spurred a 3% increase in the stock price. During their latest earnings call, management highlighted that the multi-cancer early detection [MCED] market is growing. This is a sizeable secular tailwind, with more than 100 million individuals in the US and over 300 million worldwide. Furthermore, they mentioned that Galleri is progressing with its FDA premarket approval [PMA] with data from NHS-Galleri and PATHFINDER 2. These are sizeable datasets that include tens of thousands of individuals. But more importantly, GRAL believes they can reach FDA submission by 1H2026.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Moreover, Galleri-Medicare, or REACH, aims to obtain Medicare coverage following FDA approval. This would enroll 50,000 beneficiaries to produce further clinical proof. It’s important to mention that Galleri is already a relative commercial success, with over 215,000 Galleri tests prescribed by 11,000 healthcare providers. In a way, GRAL is already a leader among MCED testing companies. The company has sold more than 180,000 tests through March 2024.

Below Cash Value: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, GRAL trades at a $394.0 million market cap, making it a microcap in its sector. Its balance sheet holds $958.8 million in cash and equivalents with no financial debt. However, it does have $422.2 million in deferred tax liabilities linked to its spinoff from ILMN. Also, GRAL’s book value stands at $2.7 billion, which seems high compared to the market cap. Yet, this includes $2.1 billion in intangible assets. I suspect this may be written down over time, as we saw with the $1.4 billion goodwill impairment in 1H2024. So, focusing on GRAL’s total assets or book value doesn’t seem appropriate. Instead, I'll concentrate on GRAL’s cash value and cash burn.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Furthermore, despite a massive $1.8 billion loss in 1H2024, I estimate GRAL’s latest quarterly cash burn was $173.2 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This gives the company a cash runway of about 1.4 years. This isn’t as bad as the headline Q2 2024 net loss of $1.6 billion, but it’s still a tight runway.

Nevertheless, GRAL’s main strategy at this point is to push towards FDA approval for Galleri, their flagship MCED test. If they get this, Galleri could see greater market adoption and higher revenues that might justify the ongoing cash burn. Management also mentioned their focus on broad reimbursement policies through Medicare, which could make Galleri a more affordable test. That alone could position Galleri as the go-to prophylactic test, with revenues following suit.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

If GRAL achieves these objectives, I think there’s a clear path toward becoming a sustainable standalone company. Overall, I believe GRAL is no longer just another microcap biotech with speculative IP. Instead, this spinoff feels more like a turnaround story, where the focus is on cutting costs and growing revenues. Additionally, Galleri is promising, and I believe it should become more accessible because early cancer detection is key.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, GRAL’s bull case isn’t without its risks. Particularly, I believe the current high cash burn indicates that they’ll probably require another equity offering in 2025 or 2026. This would dilute shareholders and lead to potential downside. However, if management successfully reins in its expenses, my runway estimate could be extended significantly. GRAL aims to decrease its cash burn to $325 million annually and extend the cash runway from 2H2026 to 2028. Moreover, if their FDA approval materializes and Medicare reimbursement policies make its test accessible, then GRAL’s upside potential is also considerable.

Source: TradingView.

Therefore, GRAL is especially compelling because it’s trading below its cash reserves. Also, management is making the right moves on paper, but time will tell if they succeed. In this case, the main risks are execution risks rather than clinical trials. After all, Galleri is already being used, and so far, it has helped many patients through timely diagnosis. As it stands, I believe this justifies being bullish on the shares, which is why I rate GRAL a “buy” for investors who understand its unique risks and opportunities.

Speculative “Buy”: Conclusion

Overall, GRAL is an interesting spinoff trading below cash value. This alone mitigates its execution risks. However, those risks remain, and if management fails to grow revenues through broader reimbursement policies and regulatory validation, shareholders could suffer significant losses. In particular, the company’s unsustainable cash burn is undeniable, so GRAL doesn’t have ample room for maneuvering. But if they’re successful, I believe there’s significant upside potential for its MCED test that could become a standard prophylactic measure. Thus, I rate GRAL a speculative “buy” for investors who understand its unique investment proposition.