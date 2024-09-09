GRAIL's Potential Turnaround: Seeking FDA Approval For Galleri

Sep. 09, 2024 9:16 AM ETGRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) StockILMN
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • GRAIL's Galleri test detects over 50 cancer types early, potentially saving lives, and is progressing towards FDA approval and broader insurance coverage.
  • The company, a spinoff from Illumina, has significant backing and aims to reduce costs while expanding its market presence and regulatory validation.
  • Despite high cash burn, GRAIL's strong cash reserves and strategic focus on FDA approval and Medicare reimbursement present substantial upside potential.
  • Additionally, management’s cost-cutting measures, including a 30% workforce reduction, aim to extend GRAIL's cash runway.
  • Given its promising technology and current valuation below cash value, I rate GRAL a speculative "buy" for investors who understand its unique risks and opportunities.
Female medical practitioner reassuring a patient

ljubaphoto

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) is a spinoff from Illumina (ILMN) that develops innovative multi-cancer early detection [MCED] tests. The company uses its Next-Generation Sequencing [NGS] technology to provide early diagnostics that can potentially save lives. Its leading product is the Galleri test, which detects over

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.57K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News