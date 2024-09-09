Savushkin/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) is a cell-therapy-focused biotech that I covered with some optimism back in December 2023, with the company's pipeline showing early signs of being the real deal. In particular, I was interested in their "allogeneic" engineered cell therapy approach that appeared to dodge one of the most concerning complications of a non-self bone marrow transplant: graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Today, I want to take another look at them, as they've had nearly a year to mature further in clinical development.

Pipeline Updates

PSTX is continuing to push 3 main cell therapy candidates through clinical trials. Although I will not be covering them in depth, there are also other allogeneic programs targeting CD19, CD70, and PSMA that remain in preclinical development, the first two of which are potentially the subject of an expanded partnership with Roche if they choose to exercise that option.

P-BCMA-ALLO1

This BCMA-directed allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy remains the lynchpin piece of the pipeline for PSTX. The first report of data for this treatment came out at ASH 2023, which I covered in the previous article.

Throughout 2024, we've continued to see updates of this phase 1 trial they're conducting, most recently at the Annual AACR meeting, which focused on patients with myeloma who had progressed on prior anti-BCMA therapy. This analysis included only 5 patients, but 3 of them (60%) achieved a response to treatment with the CAR T cells.

So a minor, but promising, update, which is becoming of a blood cancer presentation at AACR. PSTX has recently announced that they will be presenting updated findings from their phase 1 study at the Annual Meeting of the International Society for Myeloma later in September. Honestly, I don't expect much from this update, given the nature of phase 1 trials, but continuing updates is important. In the same press release, PSTX announced that they'd initiated the phase 1b portion of their study, which will trigger a milestone payment from their partner Roche.

P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 and P-MUC1C-ALLO1

PSTX has two other CAR T-cell programs in very early clinical development. At this time, however, there have not been any important updates since my coverage from last year. In their Q2 guidance, PSTX indicated that they would be providing clinical updates for both of these programs in the 2nd half of 2024.

Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, PSTX held $30.5 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $207.3 million in short-term investments. They recognized $26.0 million in collaboration revenue, while they incurred $57.7 million in operating expenses (up from $47.9 million in the prior year). After interest expense and other income, PSTX realized a net loss of $31.4 million for the quarter.

At this cash burn rate, PSTX has an implied cash runway of between 7 and 8 quarters. It is worth noting that they will be bringing in $20 million in a milestone payment related to their collaboration with Roche on the basis of beginning their phase 1b trial in myeloma, extending the runway a bit further.

PSTX also has further shored up their coffers with the beginning of a collaborative agreement with a subsidiary of Astellas, announced back in May. This brought $50 million upfront and could bring in upwards of $550 million.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Encouraging early results in myeloma, strong proof of concept for allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy

We already saw in my first outing that PSTX has generated some exciting preliminary data in the myeloma space, what with their 100% response rate in patients with no prior anti-BCMA therapy. It's even more enticing that they're observing responses even in patients (again, small numbers; n = 5 patients) who had prior exposure to anti-BCMA treatment.

If it bears out, the allo-CAR-T approach could be seen as an important salvage option in the realm of myeloma that has progressed on prior therapies, and since we're seeing anti-BCMA treatment become the standard of care more and more, efficacy in patients who have seen this approach already is an important thing to establish. The fact that they're doing it without the risk of complications that normally plague allogeneic cell therapies is exciting, as well.

Strength - Deep cash coffers and strong ongoing partnerships

PSTX has enough funds to get through at least an entire year from here, with the potential to stretch the operational runway out as long as 2 years. This gives them time to get to critical milestones in development of their key pipeline projects and realize some market appreciation before needing to raise some kind of funds.

And importantly, the company is continuing to show a strong track record of collaboration with big pharma partners, which introduces the prospect of funding their projects almost entirely through non-dilutive methods. The tradeoff, of course, is that they would lose future revenues to the partnerships, but if they are not able to fund their development to the finish line, then revenues are a distant thought.

Risk - Uncertainties surrounding phase 1 trials

I am always going to be wary of phase 1 trials, and I will always recommend not "overinterpreting" their results. High response rates like the 60% and 100% figures that I've mentioned throughout here are very much subject to a phenomenon known as "regression to the mean." This is the tendency for "extreme" results to end up closer to a more reasonable mean value as you sample more.

And we see these bubbles in early-stage biotechs generating these impressive response rates, where market fervor drives the share price up, only to be brought back to earth when adding more patients to the studies reduces the response rates. The people marrying themselves to the stock based on the phase 1 data cannot believe what's happening, and the share price falls from lofty valuations to something more in line with expectation. PSTX, today, is not sitting at some massively inflated market capitalization, but at any time market hype could take hold, and I would view that uncertainty as a risk to your gains investing in this stock at this time.

Bottom-Line Summary

PSTX has continued on a strong trajectory, from a scientific standpoint. I have major reservations about the prospects of any program that's only in phase 1 study, since there's so little we can know about its future from these results. Still, the company is sitting at a valuation that suggests that the market at large does not really value their pipeline, and the risks at this time are relatively few, barring some kind of catastrophic data readout. With partnerships in tow, deep cash coffers, and encouraging early clinical data, I continue to view PSTX as worthy of consideration as a small part of your portfolio, as it has major upside with relatively limited downside risk at these levels.