Poseida Therapeutics: An Underappreciated Company Continuing To Shape Up Well In 2024

Sep. 09, 2024 9:16 AM ETPoseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) Stock
Summary

  • Poseida Therapeutics shows promising early results in myeloma with their BCMA-directed allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, achieving a 60% response rate in phase 1 trials.
  • Financially stable with $30.5 million in cash, $207.3 million in short-term investments, and a $20 million milestone payment from Roche extending their cash runway.
  • Strong partnerships with big pharma and deep cash reserves provide a solid foundation for continued development and potential non-dilutive funding.
  • Despite uncertainties in phase 1 trials, PSTX's low market valuation and encouraging data make it a worthwhile speculative investment with limited downside risk.

Poseidon

Savushkin/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) is a cell-therapy-focused biotech that I covered with some optimism back in December 2023, with the company's pipeline showing early signs of being the real deal. In particular, I

I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

