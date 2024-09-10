PM Images

I'm a big fan of income investing and believe there is still an opportunity in corporate debt heading into a rate-cutting environment. This is an area that isn't as popular as investing in equities such as Apple (AAPL) or Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), but for income investors, corporate bonds provide larger yields than many individual equities. PIMCO has been a cornerstone in the fixed-income arena, with more than 50 years of experience and an excess of $1.8 trillion in assets under management (AUM). PIMCO has developed investment products across many vertices, and I believe the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is favorably positioned to head into rate cuts. PTY has $1.91 billion in AUM and is currently yielding 9.96%. I think that as the first rate cut occurs, more investors will look for income-producing assets, and ones that are familiar with fixed-income investments will gravitate toward closed-end funds (CEF) such as PTY. In 2024, PTY appreciated by 8.16% but was still off of its April highs of $15.10 by -5.45% as rate cuts hadn't materialized. Shares of PTY had exceeded $20 in 2021 before the Fed increased rates at the quickest level in decades. Over the next several years, PTY shares should increase as their underlying holdings appreciate in value while paying a strong monthly distribution to investors.

In the middle of May, I wrote an article about PTY (can be read here) and discussed why the fund was looking more interesting to me. I felt that the weakening labor market was a signal that the Fed would move forward with rate cuts over the summer, which would be beneficial to PTY's underlying holdings. Rate cuts never materialized, but shares of PTY appreciated by 1.7% over this period and returned 4.26% when the distribution was included. The S&P 500 outpaced PTY without the distribution as the index climbed 3.59% over this period. I am following up with a new article about PTY because we have a lot of economic data and new Fed commentary from Jackson Hole that is favorable to PTY heading into the end of the year.

Risks to investing in PTY

While I am bullish on PTY, there are still many risks to my investment thesis. If the Fed doesn't cut rates and if inflation starts to increase again, it could cause unwanted economic conditions for the holdings within PTY. The bond market could also be impacted by economic uncertainty or geopolitical events. For an investment in PTY to work out where shares appreciate while still paying a strong distribution, the economic landscape needs to improve. If business conditions get tighter, the risk for defaults increase, and the bond market could be further impacted. Currently, there is a lot of high-yield corporate debt that trades at a discount because of where the Fed Funds rate is. As rates increased, the attractiveness of bonds fell, creating a discount in value because the coupon rates were under where the risk-free rate of return was. It will be hard to see bonds appreciate in an environment where the Fed keeps rates where they are today. An investment in PTY has a lot to do with the Fed cutting rates.

Despite the rising rate environment, PTY continued to deliver large amounts of income to its investors

As inflation grew and the Fed started taking rates higher from March 2022 through July 2023, PTY maintained a monthly distribution of $0.1188 per share. On an annualized basis, PTY is paying $1.43 per share in distributions to its shareholders, which is currently a 9.96% forward yield. From an income perspective, this is very interesting because the risk-free rate of return hasn't exceeded 6%, and many vehicles, including bonds, money markets, and CDs, offered between 5-5.5% at their highs. In September 2022, rates were around 4%, so if you had invested $1,000 in a CD at 4%, you would have collected $40 in annual income and locked up your capital for 2 years to generate $80 on every $1,000. On September 8th of 2022, shares of PTY were trading for $13.76 and paying $1.43 per share in distributions on an annualized basis. If someone had invested $1,000 in PTY, they could have purchased 72.67 shares and generated $103.92 annually from the distribution before reinvesting the income. Over the same 2-year period, investors would have gained 4.07% on their invested income and generated $207.85 in distributions, which is 160% more than buying a CD at 4% with $1,000 at the same time in 2022. Corporate debt lost a bunch of value heading into September 2022, but for investors who bought PTY rather than opting for a 4% CD, they have done much better.

Investing in PTY isn't about looking at the short term, and you should take into consideration what has occurred over an extended period of time because most investors in PTY are looking for ongoing income. PTY had an IPO market price of $15, and more than 2 decades later, the actual value of its shares are still -4.53% lower than they were in December 2022. Over time, PTY hasn't been a great investment from an appreciation standpoint as it's declined in value, but investors aren't looking at PTY to beat the returns of the S&P or Nasdaq. Since its inception, PTY has paid $35.07 in monthly distributions, $1.10 in special distributions, $3.11 in long-term capital gains, and $0.58 in short-term capital gains. In total, PTY has distributed $39.85 in income, which is the entire IPO price of $15 plus $24.85, which is an additional 165.67% of the initial share price. From a short-term perspective and a long-term perspective, PTY has accomplished its goal of generating recurring income. PTY should continue paying $1.43 per share, and investors can lock in a 9.93% yield on the cost before the rate-cutting environment starts.

Why I am getting more bullish on PTY than I was in the spring

In the spring, we didn't have clarity around rate cuts, and there was more speculation on what everyone thought the Fed should do. Fed Chair Powell remained constant in his message that the Fed would remain data-dependent and wanted to see inflation decline and the job market cool off before signaling that it was time to cut rates. The latest CPI Print came in at 2.9% and Fed Chair Powell addressed the nation from Jackson Hole to discuss that it was time to adjust policy after the labor market cooled and inflation declined. The next Fed meeting is on September 18th and CME group has a 100% chance of rate cuts occurring with a 30% chance the Fed reduces rates by 50 bps. I am surprised that corporate bonds are jumping on the news, considering the 2-year note yield has declined by -7.61% over the past month and by -14.02% over the past year. Unless something occurs to change the recent statements by Fed Chair Powell, I think the rate-cutting cycle will be a strong catalyst for PTY. The 2 largest segments of PTY's portfolio are corporate and government bonds, which should both be positively impacted during the next rate cycle, which should trend lower.

I am getting very bullish on PTY because when the Fed enters into a rate-cutting cycle, the value of the bonds throughout its portfolio should become more attractive to investors. Previous bonds that were issued in a lower rate environment had attractive yields at the time, but as the Fed increased rate to over 5%, some of these bonds were left with coupon rates that were mismatched or underwater. Investors aren't going to buy a bond for $1,000 with a 3% yield when they can buy a 2-year bond with a 5% yield. The rising rate environment caused existing bonds to trade at a discount to match or exceed the current rates. As the Fed starts to cut rates, there will be an inverse effect on discounted bonds because the yield on newly issued debt will become lower over time, causing the value of discounted bonds to increase, so the yields are more in sync. PTY has large exposure to corporate and government debt, so the cutting cycle could positively impact PTY as the bond market rises. This is because its NAV should increase over time. The other aspect that some investors overlook is that PTY utilizes leverage in its investment strategy, and a lower interest rate environment should reduce the interest payments it's making to fund its leverage. This could improve PTY's profitability and lead to a larger return for investors.

Conclusion

I'm looking for opportunities that are being overlooked to generate income and capital appreciation over the next year. It doesn't look like corporate and government debt has been gaining much ground since Jackson Hole, and I feel there is an opportunity for shares of PTY before the September Fed meeting. I would be shocked if the Fed doesn't cut rates, and CME Group is signaling there is a 100% chance of a rate cut next week. When I look at where the projections are for next year, the most likely scenario is that rates are at around 300 bps after the September 2025 meeting. If we see 200 bps in reductions or more from the current rate over the next year, I believe the bond market will react favorably, and PTY will see its NAV increase, which will cause its share price to move higher. By investing in PTY at these levels, I think that investors can gain exposure to the debt markets and put themselves in a position to generate recurring monthly income while generating capital appreciation from PTY as the Fed takes rates lower.