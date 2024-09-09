Ole_CNX

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is positioning itself for the next generation of nuclear power as demand is expected to increase to 130k tonnes per year by 2040. Despite this factor, UEC continues to finance operations through large equity raises, resulting in further dilution of the float, which is significantly impactful to shareholders. In addition to this, spot uranium prices appear to be trending towards $73/lb as the spot price generally follows Elliot Wave Theory given that traders leverage the spot market over utilities.

Given UEC share’s correlation with the spot price for uranium, I believe shares may continue their downward trend. I reiterate my SELL rating for UEC shares, with a price target of $3.85/share at 9.59x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

UEC Operations

UEC is taking a similar approach to managing the business as Energy Fuels (UUUU), in which UEC is actively building up their uranium inventories to make opportunistic sales as the spot uranium price fluctuates. As of Q3 ’24, UEC held 1.166mm pounds of uranium concentrate in inventory, up from 171k in Q3 ’23. In Q3 ’24, UEC purchased $63mm worth of uranium inventories and produced a mere $178k in value of uranium. This production level is consistent with q3’23 levels.

As of Q3 ’24, UEC remains in the “exploration stage” across their uranium mining projects, including Palangana Mine, Christensen Ranch Mine, and Roughrider & Christie Lake Projects. The firm has yet to establish proven or probable reserves as defined by the SEC according to their 10-Q. The rationale behind this, as stated in their 10-Q, is that the firm does not capitalize mine development activities, which results in larger losses tied to the income statement.

UEC did not generate any revenue for Q3 ’24 and has reported $224k YTD through their toll processing services. Management outlined in their September 2024 investor presentation that UEC has restarted production in Wyoming in August 2024.

One factor that I had previously overlooked is UEC’s contract with the Department of Energy to supply 300k pounds of uranium to the strategic reserve at a 20% premium. This sounded like an appealing proposition at the time of my initial review of UEC. The factor that I had overlooked was that the 20% premium over spot was calculated “based on spot market price at the time.” The contract in place is to sell 300k pounds of uranium at $59.50/lb for $17.85mm. Given the price appreciation of spot uranium over the last two years, this deal provides the DoE a significant discount to the current spot price of $79/lb.

The dispersion may close in the coming months given the directional trend of spot uranium. Given that the spot price is driven by traders as opposed to utilities and miners, the spot price follows the Elliot Wave cycle quite closely. If this is the case, I believe uranium may be priced closer to $73/lb towards the end of CY24.

In total, UEC has $558mm in mineral rights and properties as reported on the balance sheet. UEC is also actively investing in other uranium-related companies through equity investments, including Uranium Royalty Corp. and JCU Exploration Company Limited. Uranium Royalty Corporation’s business is investing in interests, either through debt or equity, in uranium companies. One of the assets this company invests in is the Roughrider Projects, the very project owned by UEC.

Accordingly, Roughrider has 27.8mm pounds of indicated resources grading 3.25% uranium in 389k tonnes and 36mm pounds of inferred resources grading 4.55% uranium resources in 359k tonnes. The Burke Hollow ISR project in south Texas was recently upgraded with measured and indicated uranium totaling 6.155mm pounds, up from 2.324mm pounds. Total M&I resources comes out to 79.2mm pounds between the firm’s Wyoming and Texas projects. The firm’s Canadian assets add up to 109.9mm pounds of M&I uranium. As of this report, UEC has 4mm pounds of licensed production capacity.

If UEC’s properties turn out to have the level of resources as measured and indicated, UEC could be in a prime position for the growing global market for nuclear power. Reuters has reported that uranium demand is expected to increase from 65,650 tonnes per year to 83,840 tonnes by 2030 and 130,000 tonnes by 2040. I believe that the growth in demand between 2030-2040 will be driven by small modular reactors (“SMRs”) as indicated by the Department of Energy. Barron’s reported on September 6, 2024, that the remaining Three Mile Island nuclear reactor will be brought back into operations within the next 3–4 years.

In addition to this, there are talks across some hyperscalers, including Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT), to utilize nuclear energy to power their AI factories. I believe that the interest in the carbon-free power source has the potential to drive initial demand for SMRs and, in turn, processed uranium. According to the report issued by Barron’s, the hyperscalers are currently partnering up with utilities for direct lines from the nuclear power plant to light up their data centers. Given the expected growth of AI factories, facilities could potentially command a dedicated SMR given the power demand required to keep these large data centers online.

Risks Related To UEC

Bull Case

UEC is actively stockpiling uranium through purchase agreements and has reactivated mining operations in Wyoming. UEC has 1mm in contracted purchases, with an average uranium price of $39/lb. Hyperscalers are beginning to drive demand for nuclear power as a carbon-free power source to keep their AI factories online. In addition to commercial demand, public policy is expected to drive growth for new nuclear reactors as a clean power source.

Bear Case

UEC remains in the exploration state with no known resource valuation. In addition to this, UEC has raised a significant amount of capital through ATM share sales. YTD, UEC has raised $155mm as a result of selling 24.5mm shares on the open market. In addition to this, UEC has generated only $224k in revenue through their toll processing services with no sales from purchased or mined uranium.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

UEC currently trades at 3x price to book value of mineral assets. This compares to Energy Fuels’ (UUUU) valuation of 5.68x, posing UEC at a significant discount to their domestic peer. Despite this valuation dispersion, UUUU is further into the production stages of their uranium assets and has a more diversified portfolio of materials, including rare earth elements.

Looking at a broader peer company comparison, EUC trades at a premium to book value at 2.22x, well above the cohort’s valuation of 1.88x price to book.

Seeking Alpha

Given the firm’s rich valuation and the potential for a more challenging economic environment, I believe that UEC remains overvalued. Using an internal model based on my forecast for cash generation by operations, I believe UEC shares should be priced at $3.85/share at 9.59x eFY25 EV/EBITDA. I reiterate my SELL rating for UEC.

Long-term, UEC may be a strong investment candidate given the market dynamics for nuclear power; however, I believe that the firm’s current state of operations does not dignify such a valuation. One of the greatest challenges in reaching this point of inflection as a shareholder is the significant dilution of the float, growing by 39% on a year-over-year basis in Q3’24. In addition to this, UEC trades directionally with spot uranium prices, given the company’s exposure to the spot market. If uranium prices trend to my target of $73/lb, Uranium Energy Corp. shares may follow suit, resulting in further share price depreciation.

According to data collected by Seeking Alpha, UEC has a current short interest of 11.57%, suggesting that investors remain moderately bearish on the name. Insider trades have been relatively mixed recently, with large purchases and sales being executed.