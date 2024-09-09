PNC Financial: Looking Ahead To A Better 2025

Althom

Regional bank equities are up big in the past year. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is 30% higher from this time in 2023, with the bulk of the returns coming just since mid-June. It comes as weakness in growth names has caused a cooling of the bull market. Price often drives the narrative, and right now, there has been a clear transition in favor of value equities, despite ongoing fears of economic weakness in the offing.

A significant bullish catalyst for small domestic banks is the reality of lower interest rates today – and we don’t have to wait for the Fed to act, either. The market has done the FOMC’s dirty work for them, considering that the yield on the 2-year Treasury note has dropped hard from levels seen just this past April. Last week, the 2-year fell below 3.7%, hitting levels not seen since September 2022.

The move also included a steepening of the yield curve. So, not only are paper losses on the balance sheets of banks in a better spot today with the giveback in yields, but a steeper rate curve should help boost the profits of banks including PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC).

I reiterate a buy rating on PNC stock. Shares have undergone tremendous volatility since I last reported on the company in early 2023. But the stock has returned more than 15% amid the volatility, buoyed by solid earnings trends lately and more bullish banking sentiment.

Regional Bank Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 Since June

Back in July, the $70 billion market cap regional bank reported a soft set of quarterly results, but that came after a string of bottom-line beats. Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.39 missed the Wall Street consensus estimate of $3.68 while revenue of $5.4 billion, up 2% from the same period a year ago, missed by $130 million.

On a normalized EPS basis, PNC did beat earnings estimates, however. Despite broadly weak numbers, shares rose 4.7% in the session that followed, and there have been several EPS upgrades since the July report.

PNC reported a significant $148 million top-line increase from Q2 of 2023, primarily due to higher non-interest income and better net interest income year-on-year. Key for short-run bank profitability, the firm’s provision for credit losses was $235 million in the previous quarter, sequentially up from $135 million in Q1.

Several one-off items impacted profitability for the quarter, but the management team issued a Q3 guide that was near consensus, reassuring the street. PNC sees Q3 net interest income increasing by 1-2% while core non-interest expense is seen higher by 3-4%. In the meantime, investors are paid well with a 3.6% dividend yield, more than twice the rate of the S&P 500.

Key risks for PNC include slower loan growth if we see a weaker macro environment in the quarter ahead. The company must also keep its costs in check if a revenue slowdown transpires. A retreat in the yield spread could also lead to weaker net interest income in the out year.

On the earnings outlook, PNC will likely experience an EPS dip this year but per-share earnings growth should then inflect positive in 2025 with double-digit EPS advancement in 2026. Revenue growth is likely to be steadier compared to bottom-line trends, with annual revenue in the low to mid $20-billion range.

In the past 90 days, there has been a mixed bag of Wall Street upgrades to downgrades, but if we see a solid Q3 report in the middle of October, then I expect the focus to be more on PNC’s imminent earnings turnaround. We’ve already heard a renewed bullish outlook from BofA. The options market currently prices in a moderate 4.3% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle, expiring soonest after the Q3 report next month.

PNC: Revenue, Earnings, Revisions

On valuation, if we assume normalized operating EPS of $14.20, near the current consensus, and apply the stock’s 5-year average price-to-earnings multiple of 14.3, then shares should trade at $203, slightly more than 10% above the current stock price.

While cheap on earnings, PNC’s book value per share is not all that inexpensive compared to historical trends, so this is not a dirt-cheap bank right now, particularly after the runup from the October 2023 share-price low of $109.

PNC: Mixed Valuation Metrics, But Solid Earnings Multiple, High Yield

Compared to its peers, PNC features a modestly weak valuation grade. But the bank’s strong national presence and growing customer base warrant a slightly premium valuation in my opinion.

What’s more, PNC has very strong profitability metrics, and it proved itself during the regional banking turmoil in the spring of last year. I’d still like to see bottom-line growth show itself soon, but share-price momentum has improved markedly in the last few quarters.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3, 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, October 15 BMO.

Before that, the bank’s management team is slated to present at the Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference 2024 from September 9 to 11 which could draw some action among bank stocks.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a reasonable valuation and earnings growth turnaround set for 2025, PNC’s technical situation is generally healthy. Notice in the chart below that shares are back on the rise after a protracted downtrend from late 2021 through much of last year. A bullish basing pattern in 2023 set the stage for a new uptrend that has taken a modest breather in the last few weeks. A trading range from earlier this year featured support around the $140 mark, with resistance slightly above $160. Former resistance becomes new support once a breakout occurs, and that’s the setup today.

Also, take a look at the rising long-term 200-day moving average. The bulls control the primary trend, with the stock price above both the rising 50dma and 200dma. A caution sign is seen at the top of the graph, though, as there was bearish RSI divergence when the stock touched $185. Overall, PNC is in an uptrend, with support in the low $160s. Next resistance is likely to be the early 2022 rebound high of $214.50.

PNC: Bullish Uptrend After a Consolidation in 2023

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on PNC. I see the bank as financially strong with growing earnings in the out year, while its technical setup is generally bullish.