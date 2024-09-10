Why Unrealized Gains Don't Matter

Simonkolton

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

I spend a lot of my time trying to explain to people that unrealized gains are meaningless. There is an entire argument on the Internet that “total return is the only thing that matters.”

I agree. Total return is what matters in the end: Realized total return. Unrealized total return isn't worth a hill of beans in a hurricane. I'll write an article about a dividend-paying stock, and someone will reply, “why would you buy that when this stock over here is up X%!” Ok, are you selling it? “Of course not! I'm buying more, it has been up so much in the past 3 years!” This line of logic is dangerous, as investors assume that because an investment is up, they have made money. Until you sell, you haven't made a penny.

Recently, I read a news story that should be sobering to people who follow this logic. John Foley was the founder and former CEO of Peloton (PTON). Foley was once worth $1.9 billion. The problem? It was all unrealized gains. Gains that vanished fairly quickly. Foley is quoted in the story:

“Oh I’m an open book,” he said of his brief stint as a billionaire. “You know, at one point I had a lot of money on paper. Not actually [in the bank], unfortunately. I’ve lost all my money. I’ve had to sell almost everything in my life.”

Until a gain is realized, it isn't a gain. It is, at best, a potential gain. But if you aren't realizing it today, there is absolutely no guarantee you will be able to realize it tomorrow.

Obviously, being a CEO of a company that shoots up so much is a unique situation. Foley didn't have the practical option of being able to sell his shares at peak or diversify as other investors could. However, I've been through bear markets where most investors have seen large portions of their net-worth slip away quickly. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell over 45% during the Dot-com bust and over 50% during the GFC. Many individual investors saw their portfolios fall a lot more.

I've known people who thought they were millionaires and were humbled by market crashes. I've talked to people who started investing in the market, maybe made a lot of money quickly, but then lost it equally quickly, and then stopped investing altogether because they became afraid of losing more.

These are the reasons why I created The Income Method. It is a way to approach the market where you aren't reliant on prices. Yet, like any investing method, the Income Method has a learning curve. It is especially for those who are experienced investors who have fallen into the belief of measuring results by unrealized gains.

Why Don't Prices Go Up More?

Newer income investors will often voice frustration that the price of an investment has been below their purchase price, or that it isn't going up as fast as they would like. This is especially true for those who got used to chasing growth stocks.

Many investment strategies are focused on price changes, and for a considerable portion of the stock market, substantially all of your total return will come from price changes.

Income-producing investments are different. When you buy something with an +8% yield, substantially all of your total return will come in the form of dividends. The price will typically be relatively flat.

Consider Royce Small-Cap Trust (RVT), a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that pays a variable dividend based on its net asset value. Since 1998, its share price is down an entire 3.14%.

Data by YCharts

Many investors will look at that and dismiss it out of hand. Indeed, for most of RVT's history, it has been trading at a price lower than it was in 1998. If you had bought RVT in 1998, your position was showing red most of the time. RVT has only traded meaningfully above $15 for about five years from 2003-2008 and about two years through 2021-2022. There were a few other brief periods when it was above $15, but for the most part, regarding price, if you bought on July 31st, 1998, your position was below your purchase price for nearly 19 out of 26 years. That is over 70% of the time.

OMG! WHAT A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT! WHAT USE ARE DIVIDENDS IF YOUR CAPITAL GOES DOWN!!!!! AT THIS RATE, IT WILL HIT ZERO!

I'm sure you've noticed that type of comment; I get it almost every day. Well, let's take a look at how useful dividends are. Here is the same period, using the same charting software, except looking at total returns instead of price:

Data by YCharts

On a $10,000 investment, the price gain in RVT accounted for $314 of downside, so we can say, for practical purposes, that it is flat. Yet, despite such a tiny gain in price, the investor in RVT has a total return that is significantly higher than the same money put into the S&P 500. In dollars, a $10,000 investment in RVT would be worth over $150K today, and the same investment in the S&P 500 would be worth $77K.

Note that while RVT's share price was below the purchase price approximately 70% of the time, RVT had a higher total return than the S&P 500 for almost the entire time. Within three years, the RVT investment outperformed the S&P 500 and didn't look back. The investment in RVT was ahead of the S&P 500 over 90% of the time.

That is the power of dividends. Even if the share price is below the purchase price, the total return provided by the investment can be well above the indices. There is a basic reason for this: cash in hand is total return. Charting software often does not account for dividends when you are looking. In this example, out of a $150K gain, the charts will only show you a -$314 loss. So for RVT, why would you spend a lot of time worrying about the share price? 100% of your total return over the past 26 years came from dividends.

Given that, it seems common sense to me that if almost all of your returns are likely to come from dividends, then you should spend most of your time focused on the dividend.

Many high-yield stocks will behave this way.

The reason is partly structural. RICs (Regulated Investment Companies) make up a large part of high-yield investment options. These included BDCs, REITs, and CEFs. In exchange for not paying taxes at the corporate level, these companies are required to pay out most of their taxable income. Naturally, a company that is required to distribute most of its taxable income is likely to have a higher dividend than companies that don't have that requirement. Beyond the legal requirement, many RICs will distribute more than their taxable income. After all, the investors that they are trying to attract tend to be income-focused investors like us.

As a result, it is quite common for share prices to be relatively flat, fluctuating in a relatively tight range over the years.

Growing Your Capital Base Without Price Growth

This isn't to imply that if you have a $500,000 portfolio invested in high-yield picks, you can expect your portfolio to still be $500,000 in 20 years. With high-yield investments, you don't need price growth to grow your portfolio. Every dividend you receive is cash in hand, and you have various options available to you. You can:

Take it out and spend it. Hold it as cash for later use. Reinvest it in the same stock. Reinvest it in a different stock.

If you have a $500,000 portfolio, and you are getting a 10% yield, you will get $50,000. Now if you take all of that out and spend it, and share prices are exactly flat, then your portfolio will still be $500,000. If you reinvest that $50,000, and prices are exactly flat, your portfolio is now worth $550,000. In other words, collecting a 10% yield is the same as if you had a non-dividend investment that went up 10%, and you sold shares – at least in terms of the total return for that year.

Yet, there is one huge difference. Suppose you have two companies with shares priced at $100/share. One pays dividends of $10/share, and the other goes up to $110/share. Both have a 10% return, but the return is realized in two different ways. For the dividend-paying share, the investor just takes the dividend and still has 5,000 shares valued at $100/share. The non-dividend investor will have to sell $50,000 worth of shares at $110. Round it to 454 shares.

The number of shares held will decline, and the price will need to keep going up to make up for it. Meanwhile, with an income stock, the price doesn't need to go up. The number of shares the investor holds remains the same.

At HDO, we recommend planning on reinvesting at least 25% of your dividend income — we call it our Rule of 25. So, if you have a $500,000 portfolio producing $50,000 in dividends, you should plan on reinvesting approximately $12,500. This has the reverse impact. The number of shares held by the investor will go up with every dividend payment. At the same price, holding more shares means a higher account balance, and it means more dividends next year.

In this manner, you can grow the size of your portfolio and the income it is producing.

Conclusion

Don't count on unrealized gains to fuel your retirement. Share prices are fickle, and they are subject to change dramatically. Something that Foley experienced as he lost billions in unrealized gains.

From a total returns perspective, dividend investing is neither better nor worse than investing in companies that don't pay a dividend. Whether a company pays a dividend at all is not going to determine its total return. However, what dividends do provide is a small return that is realized with each dividend payment. That is cash in hand — Capital that you are extracting from that investment and now have the flexibility to redirect it as you wish.

The guidelines of The Income Method suggest that you reinvest at least 25% of your dividends. We further propose that you diversify into at least 42 different investments, with allocations of no more than 2-3% in any one company. As a result, this means that you will often be allocating your reinvestment funds to different opportunities and not necessarily the ones that paid the dividend.

If you do this, you will see the number of shares you hold grow, you will see your income grow, and your diversification will become more broad with time, reducing the risk you have with any single investment. Each investment provides you with a realized return with each dividend payment.

There are plenty of great investments that don't pay dividends. I don't blame you if you want to splash around in those waters. However, keep in mind that there is a huge difference between realized and unrealized returns. This is why my investment strategy doesn't focus on the gyrations of prices and the unrealized gains/losses that come with them. My investment strategy focuses on the level of income being produced by my portfolio. The amount of realized returns that I am getting every month is what matters most.