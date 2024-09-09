Jacek_Sopotnicki

Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to arbitrage and you will feed him forever. -Warren Buffett

Last year, fashion powerhouse Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) struck a deal to buy Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) for $57 per share. Tapestry's main brands are Coach and Kate Spade, while Capri owns Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo. However, the Biden administration sued to block the merger, claiming it would give the companies too much market power over the mid-range handbag market. I think this argument is ridiculous, for reasons I will get into later in the article. While the government can claim national security reasons as a justification to block acquisitions like those of U.S. Steel (X), the handbag market is far more of a stretch.

After a long wait, the antitrust trial starts today in Manhattan. As of my writing this, you can buy Capri stock for under $35 now, with a deal price of $57 – good for a potential return of 64%! You have to take into account some chance that the companies lose the antitrust case, and there's some chance that the deal will be renegotiated, but getting up to $22 per share is a ton of compensation for the risk you're taking. To this point, noted hedge fund manager David Einhorn has built a position in Capri Holdings stock.

Merger Arbitrage 101

This trade belongs to an investing style known as "merger arbitrage". Merger arbitrage is a concept long-employed by investors like Warren Buffett and Ed Thorp for 20% annual returns. The strategy is more widely known now, so you generally can't get those kinds of returns, but a well-executed merger arbitrage strategy can still be a great source of profit. Merger arbitrage didn't offer great returns in the 2010s when cash rates were at zero, but now that cash has some time value again, the opportunity set has improved nicely as there's less money chasing it.

Essentially, what you're doing in merger arbitrage is buying stocks after a deal is announced, but before it closes. There will always be a spread between the deal price and the market price of the stock, and you get compensated for your risk and for the time value of your money. To this point, one nice thing about merger arbitrage is that the deal price is known in advance, so you know what your potential upside is going in.

One thing I've been interested in lately is the potential to use software to find mispricing in the markets. For example, preferred stocks and closed-end funds have a par value and net asset value respectively, so when the market price differs too much from what our basic model says the asset is worth, we can step in and buy. The same concept would be quite useful for merger arbitrage. Because the deal price is known, downside volatility in the stock could be used to profit when antsy investors just want to cash out and be done. I think that's part of what is going on here.

Will The FTC Block The Capri Holdings Deal?

They're trying. In April, the FTC sued Tapestry to block the merger, claiming that it would harm consumers and workers. The FTC also filed an administrative complaint outlining its case, and I guess I'll give them points for creativity. The obvious truth is that no one can control the handbag market. By narrowly defining the mid-price range where they exclude luxury makers like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) on the high-end and mass-market retailers like Target (TGT) on the lower end, the FTC creates a fiction as the "affordable luxury" market for handbags being a monolithic entity like the market for gasoline or PVC piping.

There are other weird populist arguments in their documents, such as the customer base for Coach and Michael Kors being "working class" and referencing a store in Branson, Missouri at one point. However, a quick field trip from the SDNY courthouse would reveal that the handbag market is the literal definition of a free market. You can buy a $2,000 handbag from Louis Vuitton, a $50 Canal Street "replica", or a used Louis Vuitton for $500 on the exploding secondary market. You can buy a decent utilitarian handbag at Target for $80–or you can buy a Coach bag. If you're still not satisfied, just hop over to Nordstrom's website and search for handbags. There are tons and tons, and it's trivial for new competitors to come in and compete if the pricing gets out of whack. But the FTC is arguing that it's hard for new competitors to enter the handbag market, and is citing a podcast (a podcast!) as their evidence.

As a man, I'm personally not a handbag customer, but I consider myself fairly sharp when it comes to buying clothes, and I get the feeling that price points are more set by inertia than anything else. For example, I bought a beautiful suit for less than $200 at Nordstrom Rack and had it tailored. I'm able to buy shorts at J Crew for like $30, and when I'm abroad, I tend to find great deals as well. Warby Parker (WRBY) buys glasses from the same manufacturers in China as big fashion brands do, but they sell eyeglasses for 1/5th the price of competitors. Name brands like Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, and Vineyard Vines tend to have good sales from time to time, but I never have any urgent need. Sometimes I pay up for shoes from the big European fashion houses, but rarely.

Antitrust trials tend to hinge on complicated legal theories, but this just seems like common sense. No one can control the market for fashion. There's plenty of opportunity for profit, but big profits draw in competition. Lina Khan and the FTC are a hammer looking for a nail, and they're very likely going to lose this case. Shady practices in the chicken industry, rental price fixing, and the PVC piping collusion scheme are classic antitrust issues that need to be addressed. But going after handbag makers and video game companies is just political theater, and their theories are likely to fail here again.

What Is Capri Holdings Worth? My Back-Of-The-Envelope Math

Most observers tend to think that when a case goes to trial that the probabilities are anchored to 50/50. I disagree. When a case goes to trial, someone has usually made a mistake. Simply from reading the documents around this case, I get the feeling that FTC is making a mistake. Tapestry should win this case 80% or more of the time.

From there, we can estimate the odds of the deal breaking at 20%. If the deal breaks, we can plug in a range of estimates for the price, but some authors have argued that there is plenty of intrinsic value to cover the current share price. But let's go ahead and assign a $25 per-share price to be conservative on the break price.

An outcome I believe is possible and likely probable is that the merger gets renegotiated due to a changing market for fashion/luxury. Big competitors like Rolex and Louis Vuitton are getting crushed as the pandemic money has dried up, so $57 per share may not be a fair price now. Merger arbitrage isn't completely market-neutral due to the tendency for deals to break and/or be renegotiated, but Capri's board and/or shareholders would still need to accept the renegotiated deal. My best guess here is that a renegotiated price would be around $45-$50 (we'll go with $47 for our math here). I think the odds of this happening are better than half, or around 60%.

Finally, I handicap a 20% chance that the deal goes through as planned for $57.

Now we can get an expected value– (0.2 * 25) + (0.6 * 47) + (0.2 *57). Our weighted value here is $44.60, and you can buy the stock for under $35 as we speak. And that's what I did. You can adjust my calculations for yourself, but the math works here for me because the FTC's case is flimsy, while the market perception is that the Biden administration will block every merger that's proposed. That's not the reality, though – the FTC is bringing weak cases and often losing.

Bottom Line

This case reminds me of the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF case, where everyone thought the SEC would prevail just because they were the government, but their underlying logic didn't make any sense. Grayscale prevailed, and those who bought with good timing made multiples of their original investment. Here, the FTC's arguments similarly don't make sense. Capri is an easy buy here for me, with upside of 30-60%.

