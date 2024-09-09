Capri Holdings: Up To 64% Merger Arbitrage Upside As Flimsy FTC Trial Begins

Summary

  • Capri Holdings offers a 64% potential return, with the current stock price under $35 and a deal price of $57.
  • The FTC's trial to block the merger starts today in Manhattan. I believe the FTC's arguments against the merger are unusually weak.
  • This trial is not 50/50. Tapestry should win the case 80% or more of the time.
  • My back-of-the envelope expected value calculations suggest Capri stock is undervalued at $35, making it an attractive buy even including renegotiation risks.
Entrance to Michael Kors shop in modern shopping mall

Jacek_Sopotnicki

Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to arbitrage and you will feed him forever.

-Warren Buffett

Last year, fashion powerhouse Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) struck a deal to buy

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
25.26K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

