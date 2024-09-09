Atlassian: Capturing The Enterprise Market With Robust Product Innovation Roadmap

Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in June, where I upgraded the stock from a “hold” to a “buy” rating. While I thought that the stock was trading at “fair” value after declining 17% from my initial coverage back in April, I thought it was an acceptable point to initiate a position given that the management was demonstrating success in driving meaningful product innovation to progress upmarket along with opportunities for customers to migrate from the Data Center to its Cloud offering.

I did, however, caution against short-term volatility and while the stock has been flat since the last time I wrote about it, it went through price fluctuations of 16% on both sides from the price of publication at $162.87.

The company reported its Q4 FY24 earnings, where revenue and earnings grew 20% and 9.5% YoY, respectively. While the company continued to see strong growth in its Cloud and Data Center segments, the management pointed out that the revenue in its Cloud offering came slightly lower than expected. Meanwhile, the company continued to make progress in gaining market share in the enterprise segment with its robust product innovation roadmap revealed during its Team '24 Conference in late April-early May.

While the management is confident that it will gain market share as it drives seat expansion among existing customers, while cross-selling new and existing products to its new customers and upselling premium Cloud versions to Data Center customers as they migrate over a multi-year period, while reiterating its $10B revenue target that it looks to achieve in the next 5 years, I believe its revenue and earnings guidance for FY25 came in softer than I had anticipated. At the same time, the company also saw its Chief Revenue Officer depart, which adds a layer of uncertainty to its short- and long-term plan.

Although I haven’t initiated a position since my “buy” rating, I will continue to maintain my tone of cautious optimism on the company. There is definitely momentum in the company’s upmarket strategy, and I am particularly impressed by its robust product innovation roadmap. While I will maintain my “buy” rating with a price target of $171, I will once again reiterate that the stock may be subject to short-term volatility in the interim period.

The good: Continued Enterprise Penetration, Robust Product Innovation geared to take advantage of vendor consolidation trends and AI

Atlassian reported its Q4 FY24 earnings, where revenue increased 20% YoY to $1.13B and 23% YoY to $4.4B for the whole year, beating estimates. Out of the $1.13B in revenue, Cloud and Data Center segments contributed over 95% to Total Revenue, growing 31% and 41% YoY, respectively. When it comes to the Cloud segment, the revenue growth was driven by paid seat expansion in existing customers, migration, and cross-selling of additional products, while the growth in the Data Center segment was driven by prior-period Server migrations as well as expansion within existing customers and price increases.

The company ended the fiscal year with over 300,000 customers, with 45,842 customers who had greater than $10,000 in Cloud annualized recurring revenue, which grew 18% YoY, representing 80% of Total Cloud ARR.

Q4 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Number of customers spending $10k+ in ARR

The management noted that their total serviceable market stands at $67B in their Shareholder Letter which is growing 13% annually across three large markets that include 1) software development, 2) service management, and 3) work management, and reiterated their plan to capture market share as they drive deeper penetration across enterprise companies with their AI-led product innovation across their entire portfolio. Furthermore, Forrester cited Atlassian as one of the two companies that “have reached dominant positions as a center-of-gravity IT management platform” that competitors will find hard to match.

Particularly, when it comes to their enterprise customer base, the management noted that there is a $14B revenue potential, especially since 84% of Fortune 500 are already Atlassian customers and yet represent just 10% of Total Revenue, indicating that there is plenty of white space to drive adoption through a combination of building enterprise-grade capabilities and targeted go-to-market activities. For FY24, the company ended with a total of 524 customers who spent over $1M annually, where the customer count grew 48% YoY.

Q4 FY24 Shareholder Letter: Number of $1M+ customers

Moving forward, the management highlighted that they expect to see more Data Center customers migrate to the Cloud to reap the full potential of the platform, but believes that this will take place over a multi-year period as companies embrace a hybrid approach. Simultaneously, the management is confident that they can keep up the momentum to their $10B revenue target over the next 5 years as they cross-sell existing and emerging solutions to new enterprise customers while facilitating adoption and upselling to higher value editions of their Cloud products to existing customers.

Turning our attention to product innovation, the company held its flagship 'Team '24 Conference' in Las Vegas between April and May, where they announced Rovo, which is an AI-powered teammate that will help teams with finding, learning, and acting on data-driven insights from first and third-party applications through agents across various workflows. Essentially, Rovo is an always-on teammate as the company tests it out in beta with select customers. The company also laid out its vision for “System of Work” at the conference to address customers’ frustrations and inefficiencies with point solutions by announcing that they would be bringing Jira Software together with Jira Work Management to create a Unified Jira to accelerate Jira for business users and unlock enterprise adoption opportunity amidst a broader consolidation trend. Simultaneously, it also announced 30+ new Atlassian Intelligence capabilities, with 15 of them delivered in the quarter, with monthly active usage of Atlassian Intelligence up 3x quarter-over-quarter as customers leverage these capabilities to unlock efficiencies in their workflows.

The bad: Margins were compressed, FY25 Revenue guidance came light, Departure of Chief Sales Officer could lower sales productivity

However, Atlassian saw a compression in its non-GAAP operating margins of 200 basis points year-over-year to 19.6% as non-GAAP operating expenses grew at 22% YoY, faster than overall revenue growth. This was driven by hiring in R&D and sales as the company invests in strategic priorities to penetrate deeper in the enterprise customer segment and innovate across its product portfolio. While this indicates that the management is gearing to accelerate growth, investors will need to see a faster expansion in paid seats coupled with cross-selling of additional products leading to higher spend per customer as it moves upmarket, especially given its large concentration of customers in the SMB segment spending less than $10K in ARR that tend to be more exposed in the event of a macroeconomic slowdown.

Simultaneously, the management also pointed out in its Shareholder Letter that its Cloud Revenue was slightly below expectations, with enterprise deals landing later than expected in the quarter and a lower number of expected Data Center migrations. When I tie this commentary to its FY25 outlook, it is below what I had originally projected it to be in my previous valuation model. While I had expected the company to grow at 18% YoY in FY25, the management guided for 16% YoY growth rate, with Cloud and Data Center revenue projected to grow 23% and 20% YoY, respectively, which marks a slowdown.

Although the management still maintains its $10B revenue projection over the next 5 years, it expects Cloud Revenue growth rates to decelerate in the second half of the year as they lap the impact of Loom acquisition along with complex Data Center customers migrating over a multi-year period while adopting hybrid deployment strategies. Similarly, for Data Center Revenue, it expects growth rates to decrease as they lap the benefit of event-driven purchasing from Server EoS along with increasing migrations to the Cloud.

What further adds another level of uncertainty to the company’s $10B revenue plan (over the next 5 years) is the departure of its Chief Sales Officer, Kevin Egan, and Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Scott Farquhar. The company has started to search for a new Chief Revenue Officer; however, during this period of time, there may be a decline in sales productivity, which could hurt both top and bottom lines, derailing the company's 5-year revenue target.

Revisiting my valuation: Cautiously “optimistic”

Taking the management’s FY25 revenue guidance into account and assuming that the company can grow in the high teens for the following two years on its path to $10B by FY29 as it continues to capture market share by expanding paid seats through deepening adoption and cross-selling solutions like Jira Service Management and emerging products like Jira Product Discovery, Compass, Loom, and Rovo, along with successfully upselling their premium editions as Data Center customers migrate to Cloud in the coming years, it should generate close to $7B by FY27.

From a profitability standpoint, the management’s projection of 21.5% non-GAAP operating margin also came in lower than my previous estimate of 23%. Taking the current projection in place and assuming that it can unlock at least 100 basis points of operating leverage every year for the next two years as it drives higher spend per buyer given its enterprise strategy and AI-led product innovation strategy, it should generate approximately $1.655B in non-GAAP operating income, which will be equivalent to a present value of $1.3B when discounted at 8%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, Atlassian should trade at least twice the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a P/E ratio of 34 or a price target of $171, which represents roughly a 6% upside from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

I haven’t initiated a new position in Atlassian since I upgraded the stock to a “buy” in my previous post. However, I continue to believe that the company has strong underlying fundamentals. I like the company’s strategic focus on accelerating growth in the enterprise market as it builds enterprise-grade capabilities across its portfolio to drive deeper adoption by seat expansion among existing customers as well as cross-selling new and existing products to its new customers and upselling its premium version to its Data Center customers as they migrate to the Cloud. I believe we should expect to see continued growth in the number of enterprise customers spending $1M+ in ARR, which will enable it to unlock operating leverage while maintaining its competitive positioning. I am also impressed at the growing usage of Atlassian Intelligence among its customer base, while it also takes advantage of the vendor consolidation trends by launching Unified Jira.

Although the revenue and operating margin guidance came lower than I had expected, I think there is long-term potential in this company as well as its stock’s potential performance. However, similar to my previous post, I will maintain my tone of cautious optimism in the short term, as the stock may be subject to bouts of volatility from general market conditions as well as investor prudence from potential margin compression possibilities if growth fails to show up.

Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I will maintain my “buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $171, but I would once again like to caution investors against short-term volatility.