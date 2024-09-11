Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

We have seen a substantial sell-off in quality companies thanks to investors' fears about near term demand for oil and gas. Most of these fears are irrational, especially for long-term investors who believe that these commodities will play a significant role in energy supply for many decades to come.

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCPK:MEGEF)(TSX:MEG:CA) is just such a company and, on an EV/EBITDA basis, screened very attractively on a recent comparison with Imperial Oil, (IMO). MEG is down 25% from April highs, with the last blip down in the wreckage of the week just past. We believe this is a buying opportunity that won't last long, as we think the slide in oil prices is overdone, and prices will begin to recover on fundamentals. We discuss why we think oil prices are bottoming in the next section of this article.

MEG Energy price chart (Seeking Alpha)

This not to say all has been daffodils and strawberries (my euphemism for hunky-dory) for the past few quarters, as the company missed considerably on analyst's successive EPS forecasts from Q-3, 2023 up to the present. A behavior that does not instill confidence in investors, and invites a revisit of MEG to double-check the company's health and future strategy.

MEG EPS forecasts (Wall Street Journal)

Said analysts are guardedly optimistic about MEG's near term future prospects, rating the company as an Overweight. Price targets range from $28-$39.00, with a median of $35.00. That gives us some reasonable expectations for growth from current levels. The forecasts for Q's 3, and 4 are mixed, with $0.86 per share for the coming quarter and $0.68 as we exit 2024. A dichotomy that has us scratching our head a bit, but as those fun-loving analysts may have had a sip too much wine at the wine and cheese tastings, we will forge ahead with our nuts and bolts analysis.

So why do we think the present selling is overdone?

The oil market is broken right now. So is the gas market. Productivity increases in shale production have surprised the market with resilient output in the face of substantial declines in activity. That's just one component of the problems besetting the oil bulls, as rigs and frac spreads in the field continue to decline, is in the process of fixing itself. Even today, there are signs new production is falling below legacy declines. And, heck…you know, as a battered oil bull, “Hope springs eternal.”

There are two other key components to factors influencing oil prices at present, and of which one-inventories, is being entirely ignored by traders dumping futures contracts. A point Ninepoint Partners oil analyst and portfolio manager, Eric Nuttall has made that resonates with me is that the paper market for oil is 50X the physical market. What we see on a daily/weekly basis is the volatility that results from that disparity. Right paper oil is radioactive.

The other component is the supply dynamic which has been driven largely by OPEC+ withholding barrels for the past couple of years, and now planning to reverse that at some point in the future. That prospect has driven traders into an absolute frenzy, hence the volatility of the past couple of months. Recently, OPEC+ has signaled that they will be data-dependent on restoring production and has calmed the market. I think that's helped to stop the selling pressure on crude, and we should start to see a rebound, as traders take note of physical inventories as we round the corner on the year. One more nice inventory draw this season and traders could have a bout of FOMO, and initiate a rally.

U.S. Oil inventories (EIA WPSR)

The thesis for MEG

We have previously covered MEG with fairly deep dives, so we will skip that step this time around, and ask readers to give those older articles a run through for more granular detail on the company. Looking ahead, this SAGD-Steam Assisted-Gravity Drainage, heavy oil producer anticipates a Q-3 ramp from ~100K BOPD-(up 17% YoY, and down 4% sequentially). This is where production has largely been stalled for the past several years to 125-135K BOPD-at a 3-5% annual pace through a recently completed facility optimization-debottlenecking, and new wells. Achieving FID third processing train, and steam oil ratio-SOR optimization is also part of the growth plan. CEO Darlene Gates comments on further production increases-

When we look at the 2025 and 2026, as you know, with a strong operating performance, a strong financial performance, as we look ahead now, it's going to be focusing ourselves on moderate growth, 3% to 5% per year. Engineering and design work on our facility expansion plan continues to progress with a final investment decision expected later in the year. So that's the first place is very efficient, how do we create the capacity, the processing side with the steam allows us to take it from about, I would say somewhere between 125,000 to 135,000 in production. That allows the team now, when you're thinking about capital efficiency, we'll pace the pads that come in to fill that capacity of the plant, and that's how we'll manage again, if we're in a volatile environment, how we pace the growth and why we give the range 3% to 5%.

The slide below lays out the detail of the expansion plan and timing for Christina Lake. Higher oil prices (CL1:COM) will enable realization of the 125-130K BOPD production target, sooner rather than later.

MEG Energy operational plans (MEG Energy)

MEG is resource rich, with an estimated 1.9 bn BOE of 2P reserves-enough to last 50 years at current rates of production. MEG also has a future development for the Surmont area that could yield another 120K BOPD.

MEG Energy Corporate Profile (MEG Energy)

The trends are in the company's favor with declining fixed-energy costs related to steam generation and improvements from steam optimization-less steam per barrel of oil output, programs, costs and improving netbacks. The biggest factor in improved near term netback is the collapsing WCS to WTI differential thanks to the TMX increased capacity. Darlene Gates, CEO, commented on the company's WCS expectations for the near term:

The nice thing is, with TMX online, the volatility that you've seen in the past, we're now protected with that from an unconstrained egress perspective. So as you roll into the coming year, the benefit of TMX, lower inventories, you'll see the differentials in that $10 to $15 range that we've been talking about.

For those unfamiliar with Canadian E&P's, the arrival of the Transmountain Express-TMX, westward line, and the nearly 600K BOPD of new demand, has been eagerly anticipated. It resolves growth takeaway issues for a few years, but down the road increased capacity may be needed.

Company filings.

Debt for MEG is modest at $600 mm CAD, or 0.4 turns of 2023 EBITDA. Bond maturities are staggered every couple of years out to 2029 with $100 mm due in 2027. With ~$100 mm CAD on the balance sheet and an undrawn $600 mm revolver, MEG faces no near term liquidity concerns. OCF is more than adequate to meet Capex, Dividend, Share repurchase targets, and debt retirements.

MEG has recently instituted a modest dividend and share buyback-NCIB program. It has recently reduced LT debt to $600 mm CAD, at which point plans to divert 100% of free cash to shareholder returns.

MEG investment and cash allocation priorities (MEG Energy)

Erik Alson, VP Marketing, commented on the buyback plans-

So, in a good world, we buy back 10% of our shares. And we have excess cash left over. At that point in time, you would have to consider -- to return 100% of free cash flow, you would have to consider an SIB program, which is a little bit more opportunistic. Those are larger bids. And you would build cash in advance of those SIB kind of programs. But we have seen peers use those programs, and it would be something we would consider if necessary. But first, you use up your NCIB.

In summary, investors in MEG should expect rising shareholder returns as a result of higher cash flows, that includes first, increases to the dividend, and use of the NCIB — which is capped at 10% of outstanding shares, to reduce their float. If the dislocation in MEG's stock persists, then there may a reallocation of capital-cash, to a Special Issuer Bid to take advantage of this discount in share prices to make opportunistic buys.

Risks

Energy and diluent costs are the company's big risk factors. With gas for steam generation at extreme lows, this risk is minimized for the near term. Diluent costs for 2024 are running slightly higher YoY.

MEG Diluent costs (MEG Energy)

Company filings.

It should be noted that forest fires are a risk for the company in this area of Canada.

Your takeaway

I think most of the bad news is priced into MEG's stock at present. With Q-2 AFF annualized, the company is trading at 4.7X EV. On a flowing barrel basis they trade at $49K per flowing barrel using 2024 production numbers. If we use their 2026 estimate of 125K BOPD, and drop off half the debt the FB number drops to $40K.

MEG compares favorably against the larger Canadian oil sands producers, and in particular is comparable with another of my favorites in this cohort, Suncor Energy (SU).

MEG Cohort EV/EBITDA multiple (Seeking Alpha)

This Canadian producer has been in our sights for a while now. This current discount to moves it up from a hold to a buy. MEG looks like a pretty good bet to me at current prices. I think investors looking for modest to rising income and growth from increased cash flow from production growth and a potentially tighter physical oil market in 2025, should carefully consider if MEG Energy Corp. meets their investing objectives.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.