Investment Thesis

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Q2 2024 results were remarkable. Honestly, I'm blown away (and I'm not one for hyperbole).

Although management doesn't want to provide firm guidance beyond Q3, AppLovin's states that its Software segment is guided to grow at 20% to 30% in the medium term.

Without any heroics, this business is priced at my estimated 11x forward free cash flow. There's a lot to like here, so let's get to it.

Altogether, I continue to resolutely believe we'll see $110 per share on APP by the end of this year.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, last month, as we headed into APP's Q2 2024 results, I said,

[...] this is my contention, paying 13x next year's free cash flow for AppLovin is a steal. And this stock won't stay this cheap for too much longer.

This is a stock that I've been an unwavering bull for some time. And in the that time, the stock has had long periods of not doing anything, with other periods where the stock sold off substantially. And yet, in the past year, it has delivered me a triple return. I continue to be bullish on its prospects.

What's AppLovin? Why Now?

AppLovin provides services for mobile app developers and advertisers. In simple terms, it helps app developers make money from their apps by showing ads to users. In essence, AppLovin acts as a middleman between app developers who want to monetize their apps and advertisers who wish to promote their products to mobile users. It's a platform for businesses to reach users in a targeted way.

AppLovin demonstrates strong near-term prospects with consistent revenue growth, driven by continuous improvements in their software models. In Q2, their software business experienced a 5% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter, following a significant increase in Q1 and 75% y/y.

AppLovin is confident in sustaining this momentum, projecting long-term growth in the software segment between 20% to 30% y/y.

This optimism is bolstered by their performance-based platform, which allows advertisers to see measurable returns, thus encouraging higher spending. Additionally, the company is expanding into new verticals such as web advertising, which has shown promising early pilot results, potentially unlocking further growth opportunities in 2025.

And yet, despite AppLovin's optimistic growth projections, the software segment faces notable headwinds. The primary challenge lies in the current system's ability to find a limited number of users that meet advertisers' revenue goals, restricting their ability to fully capitalize on existing demand. While improvements in their technology are expected to gradually address this, the pace of these enhancements could take some time, which would impact AppLovin's Software segment's ability to maintain its strong growth trajectory.

Moreover, the broader mobile gaming market's slower growth rate presents an additional challenge, which could dampen AppLovin's software segment's prospects of growing at 20% to 30% in the medium term. This is because AppLovin's business is heavily reliant on the performance of this sector. Furthermore, a key issue is the saturation of the market, where the ability to identify and reach new users who meet advertisers' revenue targets is becoming increasingly difficult.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss AppLovin's fundamentals.

AppLovin's 2025 Growth Rates Could Reach 20% CAGR

APP revenue growth rates

Recall what I previously said about AppLovin:

My expectations for AppLovin had been around 20%. That was what I was roughly expecting to see. As you know, I'm always seeking to be conservative with my analysis, as I want to leave myself plenty of margin of safety. Naturally, given that this guidance points to more than 30% topline growth, I'm blown away.

Now, here's the problem for AppLovin. Its comparables will start to slowly at first, then rapidly toughen. As such, starting Q4 2024 its comparables will deliver a substantial revenue growth rate deceleration. And then, H1 2025 will be truly formidable.

Still, given AppLovin's current momentum, I'm inclined to believe that AppLovin could stably grow in 2025 at approximately 20% CAGR.

As a reference point, even though my estimate is higher than analysts' current expectations, all the same, I believe that analysts are being too bearish in this outlook. Consequently, I believe that analysts will in the coming days and weeks increase these estimates for next year.

Basically, for now, I believe that AppLovin has what it takes to get investors to buy into the idea that this business is not a flash in the pan. That AppLovin in on a path towards $5 billion of revenues per year, which is an extremely challenging feat to accomplish, and something to be taken seriously and worthy of a higher premium valuation.

APP Stock Valuation -- 10x Next Year's Free Cash Flow

Recall what I previously said about AppLovin's 2024 and 2025 free cash flow estimate:

Author's work on APP

As it stands right now, AppLovin's EBITDA to free cash flow margin translates at approximately 73%. Consequently, given AppLovin's EBITDA guidance for Q3 2023, together with some room for error, I believe that AppLovin's 9 months of 2024 will see around $1.2 billion of free cash flow.

But then, we have Q4 2024, which is an election year. Not only is Q4 of this year the strongest in advertising, but this year in particular will be strong. Consequently, I now believe that AppLovin may make around $1.8 billion of free cash flow this year.

Given all these considerations, I now believe it makes sense to upwards estimate my 2025 to around $2.2 billion. Here's my assumption, let's say that in 2025, AppLovin will grow its revenues by 20% y/y. This would probably see its free cash flow improve by at least 25% relative to 2024. But to leave myself room for error, let's say that the free cash flow only comes up 20%, this would see AppLovin delivering $2.2 billion in 2025.

Altogether, AppLovin is priced at 10x next year's free cash flow. This is an astoundingly cheap valuation. I don't have many other stocks that are as cheap as this.

On the one hand, yes, AppLovin does carry $3 billion of net debt. This is something that investors are acutely aware of. But when your stock is priced as cheaply as 10x forward free cash flow, this means that the yield on the stock is around 10% (for this you invert the price-to-free cash flow metric, I don't wish to overcomplicate this so take my word on this).

And if your stock is yielding 10%, it makes a lot more sense to buy back your stock, than to pay back your debt.

With that in mind, note the purple line below.

APP Q2 2024

You can see that with time, AppLovin's share count is coming down. I don't know of too many adtech or established software companies who have their share count coming down. Do you?

The Bottom Line

AppLovin is a compelling investment at 10x forward free cash flow due to its impressive growth rates and strategic capital management. The company projects its software segment to grow strongly in the medium term, supported by continuous improvements in their technology and expansion into new verticals like web advertising.

Additionally, AppLovin has been actively reducing its share count, a rarity among adtech and established software companies, further enhancing shareholder value.

Given its robust growth prospects and prudent financial strategies, investing in AppLovin at this valuation is a clear-cut bargain—it's an “$APP I Love”!

Price target of $110 before the end of 2024.