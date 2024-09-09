cherdchai chawienghong

Thesis Summary

Warren Buffett has been selling both his Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC) holdings. Does he no longer believe in the American tailwind?

A lot of analysts are pointing to the Buffett indicator as a sign that markets are overvalued, but that's not necessarily true.

While the latest employment report seems to support the idea that a recession could be closer than expected, a further breakdown shows that the economy is still strong, and employment isn't rolling over yet.

Meanwhile, while valuations can seem stretched, we can also justify this based on monetary expansion, mega-cap dominance and investor preference for US equities. Arguably valuations, at least in some sectors, could be higher.

Ultimately, while Buffett may have sold some stock, investors would do well to follow his overall strategy; focusing on accumulating quality companies and investing for the long term.

Why Has Buffett Been Selling?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) recently made headlines as his fund disclosed it has sold $3.1 billion worth of shares of Bank of America. This sale came not long after Berkshire also disposed of a substantial amount of their Apple (AAPL) holdings.

In a 2018 shareholder letter, in a section titled The American Tailwind, he described the remarkable strength of the American economy in the face of hardships such as The Civil and World Wars, which gave him the confidence to start investing and provided a principle he has followed most of his investment career

Buffett is well known for being a long-term-minded investor, looking to buy quality companies at the right price. Many of these companies have been American staples, such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Bank of America and more recently Apple.

However, the recent sales, which have Berkshire holding a record amount of cash, have made many investors wonder if Buffett is perhaps no longer bullish.

However, before we get ahead of ourselves, we must consider there are a lot of reasons Buffett could be selling such as:

Tax optimization

Raising cash to buy other stocks/financial assets

Raising cash for other expenses

Portfolio Rebalancing

He is concerned with specific companies he is selling, not the broader market.

Truth is, we can't know for sure why Buffett is selling, and we also don't know what he is doing in real time.

The Buffett Indicator

Nonetheless, it is quite telling that the "Buffett Indicator", which measures equity valuations against US GDP is approaching 200%, signalling equities could be overvalued.

When he came up with it in 2001, he said it was "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment".

It only makes sense that he might be looking at this indicator when making some of his investment decisions.

Buffett Indicator (VettaFi)

There are basically two parts to this equation; valuations and economic growth. It is undeniable, that at least in some sectors, PEs have expanded well beyond what we are used to.

On the other hand, recent data could suggest that US GDP is going to slow down, which would make equities even more expensive based on the Buffett Indicator.

Let's dig a little deeper into each of these in order to best assess how we should think about equities moving forward.

Is The US Approaching A Recession?

That seems to be what is driving some of the action in markets as of late. The latest employment data came in weaker than expected,

Job Openings (Tradingeconomics)

Job openings fell to around 7.6 million, showing a consistent trend down. Furthermore, some analysts have pointed out the Sahm Rule, which measures the change in the unemployment rate has been triggered.

Sahm Rule (FRED)

However, there are clear reasons why this time is indeed different.

For starters, a big rise in the unemployment rate has been caused due to an increase in the labour supply due to immigration. Once you account for this, as the chart below does, we can see that the Modified Sahm Rule has not been triggered.

Modified Sahm rule (Nordea)

This vision is also supported if we break down the employment data into hiring, layoffs and quits.

Hiring, quits and layoffs (BLS)

While yes, hiring has slowed down after being very strong post COVID, layoffs are also below trend. While companies are not expanding, they are not downsizing yet, at least not in general.

So, while there's certainly signs of a slowdown, the US economy isn't flashing signals of a recession, although external factors could worsen the situation as we will discuss below.

Why Are Valuations So High?

On the other hand, some would say that even if the economy is strong, valuations are too high, and therefore a correction should happen.

But is this true?

S&P PE (Macrotrends)

Looking at the historical data, we're actually not that above trend when it comes to the S&P 500 PE ratio.

Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 is trading well below where it was back in 2021, 2022 and even 2023.

Russell 2000 PE (sibilresearch)

And of course, there are a couple of reasons that explain why valuations in the US should be higher.

Monetary stimulus

First and foremost, higher multiples are to be expected in the face of the unprecedented stimulus we saw during COVID, and even as far back as 2008 when QE started.

Fed Balance Sheet (FRED)

This has translated into higher asset valuations and directly increased the net worth of households. This has also been aided by unprecedented fiscal stimulus in 2020.

Preference for US equities

US equities and economy data (Visual capitalist)

It's also clear that investors have been piling into US equities more in the last few years. Despite representing 24% of the global GDP, the USA makes up 42% of global equities. A lot of the companies that trade in the USA are best positioned to benefit from future advancements in technology, and this may be why investors prefer these stocks.

Mega-cap dominance

Lastly, it's also worth mentioning that the indexes have become dominated by Mega-cap companies. These tend to have the following characteristics.

Strong Growth

High Margins

Strong Balance Sheets

As a result, it is only normal that these companies would command a higher PE ratio, as these are higher-quality earnings, and this, in turn, translates to a higher PE ratio for the index

Take A Page From Buffett's Book

All in all, I'd advise investors to take a page from Buffett's book.

Bull vs Bear Markets (getrichslowly)

Warren Buffett has always been known for being a long-term-minded investor, and this pays off. Bear markets are painful, but they are actually quite rare compared to bull markets.

Meaningful sell-offs should be seen as a time to buy. Like Buffett, I remain long on equities but also have some cash ready to deploy in case we go lower.

Overall, I don't think US data paints a compelling picture of a recession/bear market, but we must also take into account other risk factors.

Risk Factors

With that said, there are risk factors coming from abroad that could derail equities sooner rather than later.

Of course, the Yen carry trade has been talked about a lot lately.

Nasdaq vs Yen (LSEG)

A bullish Yen is bad for equities, and the BoJ seems intent on tightening. However, the BoJ also came out to reassure markets after the large sell-off in August.

On the other hand, China is also a potential risk factor. The Chinese economy continues to be in a slump, and it seems like its property bubble and economy in general still have some ways to go in terms of deflating. This could eventually shock the world economy enough to rock markets.

Final Thoughts

There are certainly a lot of points to consider, but overall, I don't think investors should panic. This rarely, if ever, pays off. Buffett may have offloaded some positions, but he still has substantial exposure to equities, and I don't think investors should read too much into it.

While the Buffett indicator could lead us to believe stocks are overvalued, once we look under the hood, this is supported by the strength of the US economy and trends in monetary and fiscal stimulus, which I think will support even higher prices in the future.