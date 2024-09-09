Maskot

In July, I called shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) appealing, yet it was a mixed track record which put me at unease. This came after shares lost half their value over the past quarter alone.

After the company was overleveraged heading into the pandemic, it was thrown a lifeline by the very same pandemic. Given that background, I was surprised that the company embarked on another expensive deal in 2022, one which caused another overhang in the shares ever since.

Given this backdrop, I am surprised that the company announced another substantial deal over the past summer, one which raises the leverage profile again, and frankly makes me positively surprised that shares have not displayed any more volatility in recent times.

A Troubled Background

When I think back on Owens & Minor, I have the memory of a somewhat boring and predictable medical distribution business in the 2010s. This all changed when the company acquired Halyard Health's surgical and infection business, creating a real debt overhang, as the anticipated deal benefits did not come to fruition.

A $30 stock pre-pandemic fell to just $3 as Covid-19 actually provided a lifeline to the business, with shares rallying to the $50 mark in 2021. The company tapped the equity markets, reducing leverage at acceptable prices.

Given the past poor experiences with leverage, I was surprised that the company acquired home respiratory and sleep apnea business Apria in 2022 in a $1.6 billion deal. The deal added just about $1.2 billion, or 12%, to its prevailing sales base of $10 billion at the time. The acquisition was valued at 40% of Owens´ own enterprise valuation, with the huge discrepancy justified by the vastly superior margin profile of Apria.

Following this deal, the pro forma business would post sales in excess of $11 billion while generating about $700 million in EBITDA, for a 3.5x leverage ratio, with earnings seen around $3.00-$3.50 per share. Struggling from a reversal and normalization of demand trends in a post-pandemic era, while the anticipated deal benefits did not materialize, the company started to struggle (again).

This came after 2023 sales were reported at just $10.3 billion, with EBITDA of $525 million trailing the promised $700 million pro forma number by a huge margin. The company posted earnings of $1.36 per share, but these were highly adjusted. One of the few bright spots was that net debt came down to $1.85 billion, for a leverage ratio around 3.5x.

2024 - A Mixed Bag

The company guided for 2024 sales to advance to a midpoint of $10.7 billion, with adjusted earnings seen around $1.55 per share. Trading at $14 per share in June, the company commanded a mere $1.1 billion equity valuation and $3 billion enterprise valuation, which felt cheap given the reported numbers. It was the uneven track record which made me quite cautious, if only for the fact that the company saw its CFO leave in June.

Amidst all this, I was performing a balancing act. On the one hand, the company was vastly underperforming compared to its promises, but on the other hand the valuations had come down a great deal already, while net debt has come down as well. I wanted to become positive given the re-rating and leverage coming down, but I was too afraid to consider a position yet, leaving me awaiting more clues about the performance of the business.

Dead Flat

Since July, shares have been trading dead flat around the $15 mark, as there has been quite some news on the corporate front. Given the discussion above, I was very surprised to learn that the company announced a big acquisition by the end of July.

The company announced the acquisition of Rotech, a privately held home based care business located in Florida. The company provides home medical equipment in the US. The company employs over 4,000 workers and operates through more than 300 locations across the country. The transaction is set to add $750 million in sales and EBITDA in excess of $200 million.

With an effective purchase price of $1.32 billion, the deal comes in at less than 2x sales, and is valued around 6.3x EBITDA, excluding synergies, which are estimated at $50 million by the end of year three. Including these synergies, the purchase price comes in at around 5x EBITDA. The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first year upon closing, with accretion seen at fifteen cents in the year thereafter.

This is the latest deal which reveals the strategic direction from a low-margin distributor business to a higher-margin patient direct business, which now includes respiratory, sleep apnea, diabetes, wound care and other products.

Early in August, the company posted second quarter results, an earnings report largely in line with expectations. Second quarter sales were up 4% to $2.67 billion. The company posted GAAP losses of $0.42 per share, due to elevated interest expenses, with adjusted earnings doubling to $0.36 per share. The gap between both metrics remain substantial, driven by a myriad of items such as acquisition related charges, amortization charges, litigation, and one-time income tax charges.

With 76 million shares trading at $15, the company commanded a $1.14 billion equity valuation and a $3 billion enterprise valuation based on a net debt load of $1.84 billion, of course all ahead of the Rotech deal. Pro forma net debt will jump to $3.2 billion, with pro forma EBITDA seen up from $570 million to nearly $800 million, for a roughly 4x leverage ratio, in line with comments made by management itself.

A Final Word

The reality is that I was very surprised to learn about this deal, its size, and the timing of it. This came amidst an elevated leverage position, a low stock price, and recent CFO turnover. While the direction of travel, i.e. the strategy into higher margin activities makes sense and should be applauded, the road and execution to this end is lacking, as real questions can be asked.

Given this, I am more cautious than I was ahead of the Rotech deal, seeing no need to get involved here, as frankly I am positively surprised by the lack of share price reaction in response to the deal. More dealmaking and higher leverage is not the answer here, but real integration and execution is.