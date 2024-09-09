TransDigm: A Stock Every Investor Should Know

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TransDigm Group Incorporated excels with proprietary products and aftermarket sales, driving high margins and consistent cash flow, benefiting from growing and aging fleets.
  • The private-equity-style model and 92 acquisitions since 1993 have generated substantial shareholder value and positioned TransDigm Group as a key aerospace supplier.
  • Despite a high P/E ratio of 39.3x, TransDigm Group's strong growth outlook and special dividend approach make it a compelling investment.
  • Regulatory risks and economic cycles are concerns, but TransDigm's pricing power and strategic acquisitions ensure a bright future in the aerospace industry.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Flugzeug spielzeug mit Pässen und Geld auf schwarzem Hintergrund. Draufsicht. Flugreise und Urlaub.

LIgorko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I love the aerospace & defense industry. By now, that's hardly a surprise, as I frequently discuss its largest players and have invested roughly a fifth of my entire net worth in this industry.

My

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.53K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News