LIgorko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I love the aerospace & defense industry. By now, that's hardly a surprise, as I frequently discuss its largest players and have invested roughly a fifth of my entire net worth in this industry.

My most recent addition was General Electric Company's (GE) GE Aerospace on September 6, which I covered in an article titled "My New Investment - Why I'm Betting Big On GE Aerospace."

The reason I'm mentioning this is because, in that article, I explained why I am so very bullish on the future of aerospace.

For example, between 1990 and 2023, global passenger traffic has grown by 4.0% per year, including the pandemic. This was a highly favorable number for all parties involved, as it allowed any company with decent pricing power to generate substantial revenue growth on a very consistent basis.

Airbus

Moreover, to describe how much secular growth this industry has, I explained that in the 1990-2023 period, global population growth was somewhere between 0.8% to 1.8% per year, while 80% of the global population has never flown.

If the aerospace industry were a very mature industry, global traffic growth would be roughly in line with population growth.

However, we are very far from that, as both Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) and The Boeing Company (BA) are very upbeat about the future.

Airbus, for example, sees significant growth in emerging markets, including India. The nation, which has a population of 1.4 billion people (more than China), is at the very start of aggressive middle-class growth, making it one of the biggest drivers of future aerospace demand.

Meanwhile, China, the European Union, and the United States are expected to remain drivers of growth as well.

Airbus

Using Boeing's 2043 outlook, the giant expects annual traffic growth of 4.7%, driven by Asia (ex-China), Africa, China, Latin America, and the Middle East. Even mature markets like Eurasia and North America are expected to see growth in the mid-3 % range.

Boeing

According to the Virginia-based aerospace company, this will require roughly 44 thousand new deliveries by 2043, even higher than Airbus' expectation of roughly 42.4 thousand units with more than half of these planes being new fleet additions.

Airbus

Even if these expectations are only remotely correct twenty years from now, it's great news for Boeing, Airbus, engine producers like GE Aerospace, diversified suppliers like Collins Aerospace (part of RTX Corporation (RTX)), and other suppliers.

One of these "other" suppliers is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). On October 14, 2022, I wrote an article titled "TransDigm Stock Just Entered The Buy Zone." Since then, shares have returned 160%, beating the S&P 500's (SP500) 51% return by a wide margin.

Over the past ten years, TDG has returned 870%, making the S&P 500 look like a boring value stock.

Data by YCharts

My most recent article on this company was written on May 23, 2023, when I called it a "Superior Aerospace Stock." However, due to its valuation, I gave the stock a Hold rating. This was a huge mistake, as the company has returned 68% since then!

Hence, in this article, I'll update my coverage. This includes explaining why TDG's business model is so special, discussing its potential in a fast-growing market, and shining some light on its valuation.

What Makes TDG So Very Special

TransDigm does not produce airplanes. This Cleveland-based company is a supplier of a wide range of highly engineered aircraft components that are used on almost every single commercial and military aircraft in service.

The company has a big focus on proprietary products, which accounted for 90% of its sales in 2023. This focus allows the company to set itself apart in a competitive market.

TransDigm Group

It also has a big focus on aftermarket sales. After its products are used in new planes, it continues to make money until the plane is taken out of service. Last year, 56% of its sales came from aftermarket orders.

This is a high-margin business that benefits from increasing fleet ages and larger fleet sizes. In other words, both the total installed base and the sales duration improve.

TransDigm Group

Because aftermarket sales are so profitable, roughly 75% of its EBITDA came from these operations last year.

TransDigm Group

With that said, the company produces parts for almost everything you can think of. This includes sensors, pumps, valves, motors, water systems, batteries, cockpit hardware, engineered composites, switches, audio systems, antennas, lightning instrumentation, safety equipment, and so much more.

TransDigm Group

The best thing about this market is the size and TransDigm's footprint.

According to the company, which uses IATA and AeroDynamic Advisory Analysts data, it has a market share of 3% in a total addressable market of $57 billion. This addressable market is roughly 47% of global aerospace maintenance spending.

Total maintenance spending accounts for just 14% of global airline operating expenses.

TransDigm Group

I'm giving you all these details, as they explain TDG's growth strategy.

TransDigm is growing using its private-equity-style business model, where it aggressively acquires companies in niches to expand its product offerings and become even more important in the global aerospace supplier industry.

Since 1993, the company has acquired 92 businesses!

TransDigm Group

These businesses operate in an effective operating unit structure, allowing TransDigm to effectively manage its many businesses and create post-acquisition value.

Speaking of post-acquisition value, the company has three value drivers:

Adding profitable new businesses.

Improving productivity and costs.

Applying value-based pricing.

TransDigm Group

The pricing part is critical. For example, as I wrote in my 2023 article, 80% of TDG products have no alternatives. This means buyers have to deal with TDG.

This gives the company tremendous pricing power! I would even make the case there are not many companies with better pricing power than TDG on this planet.

Things have gone so far that the company has become part of many price-gouging investigations, including from the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense in 2022.

Department of Defense

According to the report, TransDigm earned "excess profits" of more than 15% on 105 of 107 spare parts that were part of the investigation. These ranged from 2.8% to more than 3,850% above the 15% benchmark that was being used.

In other words, painting with a very broad brush, the business model is quite genius from a shareholder point-of-view. The company buys businesses in niches that produce relatively low-cost products. It then becomes the sole source, which allows it to hike prices.

These deals improve the company's free cash flow, allowing it to buy even more businesses. It's like playing Monopoly on easy mode.

Needless to say, I am not accusing the company of any wrongdoing. All I'm doing is sharing DoD findings and my view on its business model. As I said, it's genius. However, the government is a risk factor, as measures to prevent aggressive price hikes could hurt TDG's growth.

For now, however, that is not a major risk, as its products are often lower-cost items. It is nearly impossible for a company like GE Aerospace to apply the same playbook. Moreover, TDG works with long-term fixed-price contracts with many buyers, which creates some visibility for its customers.

Moreover, TDG is already subject to government pricing measures:

Furthermore, even where the price is not based on cost, the U.S. Government may seek to review our costs to determine whether our pricing is "fair and reasonable." Our subsidiaries are periodically subject to pricing reviews and government buying agencies that purchase some of our subsidiaries' products are periodically subject to audits by the DOD with respect to prices paid for such products. As a result of these audits, we could be asked to enter into an arrangement whereby our prices would be based on cost, plus a nominal fee, the DOD could seek to pursue alternative sources of supply for our parts, or the U.S. Government could take other adverse actions with respect to our contracts. - TDG 2023 10-K (emphasis added).

In other words, while the threat of "price gouging" accusations is a risk, I believe it is a smaller risk than one might think.

With all of this said, whenever TDG makes an acquisition, it does not necessarily care about growing its footprint or diversification. The main goal is buying businesses it can improve.

As we can see below, TDG aims to buy businesses that can greater a 20% internal rate of return for its shareholders. The internal rate of return is the discount rate that makes the net present value of a project zero.

This is achieved by growing EBITDA and lowering debt, both of which improve the shareholder value of a project and business.

TransDigm Group

Based on this context, let's take a closer look at current shareholder value and recent developments.

Consistent Growth, Special Dividends, And A Lofty Multiple

During the earnings call of the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, the company noted that the IATA expects to see a 104% of 2019 traffic levels by the end of this year, including 12% year-over-year growth.

Domestic travel is finally back at pre-pandemic levels, supported by accelerating demand from key markets in Asia.

As a result, the company's commercial OEM sales are up more than 22% in 3Q24 and on a year-to-date basis. Commercial aftermarket sales are up 14% year-to-date. Defense sales are up 20%.

TransDigm Group

As a result, it increased EBITDA by 19%, pushing its EBITDA margin to 53.3%.

On a full-year basis, the company hikes its guidance, expecting $7.9 billion in sales. That's $160 million above its prior guidance and reflects roughly 20% year-over-year growth.

It also maintains a healthy balance sheet, as it operates with a net leverage ratio of 4.7x, slightly below its desired range of 5-7x EBITDA. This balance sheet also comes with an interest coverage ratio of 3.5x.

Roughly 75% of its bonds have fixed yields with no debt maturities until 2027.

TransDigm Group

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

First, TDG does not pay a regular quarterly dividend. TDG uses special dividends to distribute cash to shareholders - often when it cannot locate suitable M&A targets.

Last year, it paid $35 in per-share special dividends. This translates to a yield of 2.7%, using the current stock price.

Seeking Alpha

Although I cannot predict the company's future dividends, I like the special dividend approach, as it allows for more flexibility regarding balance sheet management and acquisitions, which is how TDG generates most of its shareholder value.

Second, its valuation has become a bit of an issue for new investors.

Currently, TDG shares trade at a blended P/E ratio of 39.3x, fueled by the good results we just discussed, a bright outlook, and a path to lower interest rates, courtesy of dovish comments from Fed Chairman Powell.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, TDG is expected to grow its EPS by 29% this year, potentially followed by 22% and 13% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Using its ten-year average P/E ratio of 26.5x, TDG is trading close to its fair value of $1,200-$1,300. Analysts are a bit more upbeat, giving the stock a consensus price target of $1,460, 13% above the current price.

While TDG may not be a good pick for dividend investors, I believe investors need to keep a close eye on this compounder, as it has a very bright future ahead.

For now, I am applying a Hold rating, as the valuation has become too rich for me. On a longer-term basis, it's a clear Buy.

Takeaway

TransDigm is a powerhouse in the aerospace sector, driving shareholder value with its unique private-equity-style approach.

Its focus on proprietary products and lucrative aftermarket sales has led to impressive growth and profitability, which I expect to continue.

The company's strategy of acquiring niche businesses, combined with its significant pricing power, has enabled it to consistently deliver strong returns.

Moreover, despite its lofty valuation, TransDigm Group Incorporated remains a compelling investment, especially for those who like its special dividend approach and attractive long-term growth opportunities.

While TDG may not be ideal for traditional dividend investors, it's a stock worth watching closely due to its potential for continued outperformance in the aerospace industry.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Pricing Power: With 80% of its products having no alternatives, TDG can set prices with limited competition, supporting high margins and consistent cash flow.

With 80% of its products having no alternatives, TDG can set prices with limited competition, supporting high margins and consistent cash flow. Lucrative Aftermarket Sales: Aftermarket sales accounted for 56% of 2023 revenue and 75% of EBITDA. This recurring revenue stream benefits from growing and aging fleets.

Aftermarket sales accounted for 56% of 2023 revenue and 75% of EBITDA. This recurring revenue stream benefits from growing and aging fleets. Aggressive Growth Strategy: TDG's private-equity-style model has resulted in 92 acquisitions since 1993, generating a lot of shareholder value.

Cons: