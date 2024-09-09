SHansche

I recently wrote an article about Cool Company (CLCO) and its nearly 14% dividend yield. Realizing that Seeking Alpha has a large audience interested in the space, I thought it would be a good idea to visit CLCO's cousin, FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG).

Their investment cases have many similarities, one of which is that FLNG also has a massive yield of 11.9%. FLNG stock has, in fact, posted losses over the past year, pushing the stock's yield upward. I think this forms an interesting investment case, particularly given that FLNG is a bond-like investment given the company's tremendous charter backlog, all while interest rate cuts could be on the horizon.

The bears may argue the company's performance in Q2 was soft, with EPS not fully covering the $0.75 dividend. Yet, as we will see, this doesn't seem like a cause worth worrying over as the company’s outlook remains strong, backed by several factors that should bolster earnings in the coming quarters. In this context, the company’s strategic fleet management and favorable long-term industry trends reinforce the dividend's security. Let's take a close look.

Q2: Short-Term Headwinds, Long-Term Strength

In its most recent Q2 results, FLNG posted revenues of $84.7 million, which was in line with the company's guidance but reflected the seasonal softness typical of the second quarter.

The company reported a net income of $21.8 million or $0.41 per share, with adjusted net income rising to $30.4 million or $0.56 per share after accounting for unrealized derivative losses. This marks a notable decline from last year's adjusted EPS of $0.70, and it also suggests that the $0.75 quarterly dividend is not fully covered.

FLNG's Adjusted net income bridge, $m (Investor Presentation)

However, some context is needed. This shortfall is primarily due to one-off and seasonal factors. Specifically, note the planned drydockings of two vessels, the Flex Constellation and Flex Courageous. These ships were out of operation for 17 days each during the quarter, resulting in lower revenue generation during that period. Further, Q2 is traditionally the softest quarter in the LNG shipping market due to weaker seasonal demand, which also contributed to the lower earnings.

So, while this quarter's EPS indeed didn't fully cover the dividend, it is crucial to note that FLEX LNG operates with a long-term view, as evident by its strong contract coverage. Its modern fleet and focus on long-term charters mean that temporary earnings dips like this should be less concerning when viewed in the broader context of stable cash flow over the next several years.

Why Q3 and Q4 Look Stronger: Returning Vessels and Market Conditions

Before discussing the company's charter backlog and why I view FLNG as a bond-line investment, let me quickly review the outlook for Q3 and Q4, which also shows that Q2's headwinds won't be a constant theme.

In particular, the outlook for the rest of 2024 looks far more promising, with revenues expected to rise to $90 million in Q3, driven by the return of all ships to full operation and improving market conditions. Historically, Q4 is FLNG's strongest quarter, as seasonal demand for LNG increases, leading to higher spot rates and improved earnings for vessels on index-linked contracts.

FLEX LNG’s charter strategy has positioned the company nicely, as virtually the entire fleet is fully chartered for the rest of 2024, providing cash flow stability even when the spot market weakens. Also, the company expects spot market rates to rise heading into the colder months. This will aid Flex Artemis, which operates on a variable-hire contract linked to spot rates. In turn, this should further boost revenues and profits in Q4, resuming full dividend coverage.

Contract Coverage (FLNG's Q2 Presentation)

Long-Term Contracts Provide Stability Amid Market Volatility

Let us now look at FLNG's multi-year contract backlog, which makes for a critical factor that highlights the security of the stock's dividend. Essentially, with 47 years of minimum charter backlog and the potential to grow to 66 years through extension options, the company enjoys unparalleled earnings visibility.

These contracts are primarily fixed-rate, insulating the company from short-term fluctuations in spot rates and ensuring that cash flows remain predictable even if market conditions turn less favorable in the medium term. A number of investors, for instance, fear that the potential oversupply of LNG vessels on the water moving forward could result in a decline in rate, impacting vessel owners. Yet, FLNG remains more or less insulated from such a scenario.

Meanwhile, FLNG's financial position remains robust. After addressing the bulk of the 2028 maturity early, the company has virtually no meaningful debt maturities until 2029. Additionally, the $430 million in new financing that was secured in Q2 freed up about $100 million in additional liquidity.

FLNG's Debt Maturity Profile (FLNG's Q2 Investor Presentation)

Sure, special dividends like the ones we saw in an earlier quarter might not occur as often moving forward, but the $0.75 quarterly should remain very well covered for several years ahead, at a minimum.

Why Buying FLEX LNG Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts Could Be a Smart Move

As the title of the article expresses, I believe that FLNG could be a particularly compelling investment case at its current share price/yield levels with interest rate cuts on the horizon.

Historically, when rates tumble, investors tend to flock to high-yield equities, driving up demand—and, consequently, stock prices. With FLNG boasting such a tremendous yield and exceptional cash flow visibility, the stock will likely make for a strong candidate as a fixed-income investment alternative, which could translate to notable capital gains potential. The stock could easily rally substantially as investors chase the yield close to 10%, or even 9% based on how fast and by how much rates get cut. This is more of a speculation here, but you get the idea.

So overall, by locking in FLEX LNG’s high dividend today, you can capture a secure, above-market yield and benefit from price appreciation as the stock becomes increasingly attractive in a low-rate world, which, in my view, forms a rather strong investment case—especially if you are bullish on industry rates over the medium term.