If I were to design the perfect mining company for investors, the closest real-world example might be SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV). In terms of low cash mining costs, a balance sheet with almost no debt (and minor total liabilities), holding plenty of cash and precious metals bullion (in vaults above ground), extracting metals in a relatively safe political jurisdiction (Mexico), this company's operating setup sits on an island by itself for high-margin income generation and extensive financial flexibility vs. the vast majority of other miners you can buy.

Of course, no mine or company engaged in mining is without risk for investors. Plus, the one knock I have for SilverCrest (the same issue as other experienced Wall Street analysts) is a shorter mine life of 8–10 years (based on proven reserves and current mining rates) is on the weaker side of the perfect asset equation. To get to an "A+" score in my view and greater Wall Street interest, a longer mine resource lifetime of 20+ years, and perhaps a location inside the U.S. or Canada might allow the stock valuation and quote to double today's current US$7.39 level.

All variables considered, I do place a desirability score of "A-" on shares as a reading of overall investment risk. It's in the same general league in my mind as larger and more diversified miners Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Alamos Gold (AGI) for investment safety. Better diversification of assets by location with longer-term mining lifetimes are definitely more desirable. However, SilverCrest's balance sheet is truly one-of-a-kind for strength today.

YCharts - SilverCrest Metals vs. PM Mining Peers, EV to Forward Estimated EBITDA, Since Jan 2024

I will add - holding just one producing asset is a serious risk to weigh when owning SilverCrest, as a mining accident or labor issues (the company uses contractors mostly) could shut down production and hit the share quote for a spell without much warning. Changing foreign exchange values in the Mexican Peso have also been a drag on 2024 results. And, the appearance of new government taxes or mining regulations in Mexico are minor risks (in terms of odds) that could affect this name.

Looking at immediate trading patterns, my takeaway is the stock price selloff from $10.27 in July to $7.39 on Friday (September 6th, 2024) is getting a little overdone. Either the stock quote will stabilize or silver/gold prices will have to fall somewhat harder in September to justify the latest weakness in SilverCrest. Relative strength vs. the S&P 500 and numerous momentum indicators are still quite supportive of long-term gains.

StockCharts.com - SilverCrest, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

The bullish argument continues to be silver and gold prices will outperform expectations the rest of 2024, into 2025 and beyond (as I have suggested would happen for a few years running). The upturn in the world's two primary monetary metals has caught most investors by surprise over the past year, with gold rising +37% and silver up +32% from October's lows, priced in U.S. dollars.

StockCharts.com - Gold Nearby Futures, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes StockCharts.com - Silver Nearby Futures, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Over the same span, SILV shares have jumped +79%, providing an approximate leverage ratio of 2 to 1 (which is a relatively normal rate for profitable mining outfits near an important bottom).

So, if you remain bullish on precious metals (even if a correction and minor dip continues with a general equity market downdraft worldwide this autumn), buying SilverCrest on further weakness may generate significant investment gains again by the end of 2025.

The Business

The company's August 2024 Investor Presentation actually does an excellent job of spelling out the logic to own shares. I am pulling the highlights for readers to review below.

Whether it's low-cost production, a superb balance sheet with few liabilities, or raised guidance on strengthening gold/silver prices, SilverCrest operations are hitting on all cylinders.

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

With no financial debt and just $400,000 in lease obligations, the $122 million cash & bullion position is available to increase shareholder value (as of June 2024).

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

The Las Chispas mine is located in Mexico's Sonora region, just south of the great state of Arizona, with a stable production profile around 10 million equivalent ounces of silver per annum expected.

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

Operating results for Q2 2024 beat average Wall Street analyst estimates for profitability. Cash mining costs did rise from last year, but less than expected.

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

A breakdown of the All-In-Sustaining-Cost [AISC] structure is outlined below, with updated 2024 guidance below $16 an ounce of silver.

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

Again, the weakest leg of the bull argument is reserve growth has been lacking for the company, as known Las Chispas resources are mined over time.

SilverCrest Metals - August 2024 Investor Presentation

Bright Price Future for Silver

Leverage to silver is the key attraction for me to own SilverCrest. Don't laugh, but I am quite confident US$50 to $100 an ounce silver is coming over the next 2–3 years. Why?

The valuation of silver vs. gold is completely nonsensical today, with silver demand set to skyrocket from solar panel and EV production. Silver has been in a shortage setup vs. mined and recycled supply for several years, and the situation is only going to get worse. The result will be an oversized percentage gain in silver vs. gold to encourage new silver supply into the marketplace.

According to the Silver Institute, an immediate 2024 deficit of 263 million ounces is matched against a total supply estimate of around 1 billion ounces. The shortage situation (which will be filled by above-ground inventories, and can be for another 18–24 months) is highlighted on the table below with a red box, as a green box pinpoints the jump in solar demand since 2021.

Silver Institute - Silver Supply/Demand Table, Since 201, Author Reference Points

Consequently, an extreme valuation for gold vs. silver could shift dramatically in the years ahead in favor of rising industrial demand for silver. With roughly 89 ounces of silver necessary to buy one ounce of gold ($2500/$28), silver is uniquely undervalued today. Rarely has it taken more than 90 silver ounces to reach the same worth as gold over the last 100 years. So, if you are bullish on gold today, you have to be uber-bullish on silver's price prospects.

MacroTrends.net - Gold to Silver Price Ratio, 100 Years, Author Reference Point

Final Thoughts

What is SilverCrest worth in the future as gold/silver prices zigzag higher?

Right now, there is nearly a 50/50 split for sales dollars from gold and silver, growing in favor of silver revenues if the Gold/Silver Ratio returns to its long-term average of 55x. Remember, it's possible silver swings bullishly toward the 30x to 40x zone on expanding physical shortages over the next 2–3 years.

Today's SILV enterprise value of $970 million, after subtracting cash and bullion holdings with almost no debt, is less than the equity market cap of $1.09 billion ($7.39 price times 147 diluted million shares). That's the actual theoretical cost to acquire the whole company, after pocketing the net cash, and zeroing out all debt.

In comparison, the "pre-tax" value of known inground reserves using a static sub-$16 AISC for mining expense, multiplied by 78 million ounces of equivalent silver (adjusting for gold credits) equals $1.1 billion at US$30 silver and $2500 gold pricing.

As witnessed during 2024's precious metals bull run, increasing gold prices actually help to lower the silver cost of production per ounce when used as credit accounting. The benefits of rises in both gold and silver beyond the rates of general mining cost inflation will be quite substantial, keeping total costs of production the same or lower in the near future.

At $40 silver and $3000 gold, I am estimating the inground value of company reserves jumps to $1.9 billion, pre-tax. At $50 silver and $3500 gold = $2.8 billion pre-tax. And, the "outlier" bullish forecast of $100 silver and $4000 gold (40 to 1 ratio) delivers an underlying precious metals value for company owners of $6.8 billion pre-tax.

Of course, this does not include a depleting resource over time (or any new discoveries adding to the numbers), with my above assumptions valuing gold/silver reserves as a function of the new higher price levels this year. In other words, if gold and silver only climb slowly over time, my intrinsic value totals wouldn't be fulfilled in the real world. Plus, you will have to pay income and other taxes on any income.

Nevertheless, the idea of SilverCrest's leverage to the upside in the monetary metals is easy to understand, as long as operations perform as planned.

The wildcard and catalyst for improved upside in SilverCrest may come from its large cash position. What will management do with $122 million in cash and bullion holdings (growing rapidly at present gold/silver values)? Earning 5% for yield on cash and taking part in a precious metals bull move are positives for sure. Yet, investing in outside mining outfits could be even more accretive. For example, buying NEM or AEM shares on weakness could be a winning strategy. Or, investing in another small Mexican miner like independent Avino Silver (ASM), either through a takeover or major equity investment to help increase production, could help diversify the company. ASM is slightly profitable at present silver/gold/copper quotes and owns over 40 years of precious metal reserves at an established mine, with a total market capitalization of just $127 million right now.

One final alternative for the cash is to purchase SilverCrest shares in the open market at prices under $7 if they appear. In effect, management would financially leverage the ownership interest of remaining shareholders with a far lower outstanding/diluted count (potentially buying up to 15% by the end of 2024 without affecting current operations or adding debt).

Because of ultra-low production costs and a clean balance sheet, SilverCrest itself might be a takeover candidate on any meaningful share price dip from here. The odds are minimal, but remotely possible.

Looking at all the pros and cons for ownership, individual company risks, and SilverCrest's killer (conservative) balance sheet, I rate shares a Buy under $7.50. In my research and experience, the worst-case scenario for downside may only be back to $5 per share (using $2000 gold and $20 silver estimates), while upside to $15 or $20 over the next 24–36 months (using $3500 gold and $50 silver) remains an equally weighted possibility.

SilverCrest is my favorite risk-adjusted choice to leverage silver in the mining sector currently (after its price dip last week). It has supplanted Couer Mining (CDE), which was my Strong Buy pick back in February here. CDE's price tripled its October 2023 low into the summer (for a +200% advance). However, Couer may be a little ahead of itself. I sold my shares in the $5 range months ago.

I haven't owned SILV shares since the spring, but intend to buy back a stake in the coming weeks, especially if the quote falls under $7.00.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.