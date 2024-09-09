ADragan

Overview

In anticipation of interest rate cuts upcoming, I've been on the search for some quality real estate exposure to add to my portfolio. I've come across abrdn Global Premier Property (NYSE:AWP) and wanted to share some of my thought process on why I am choosing to avoid this high-yielding real estate-focused fund. AWP operates as a closed-end fund that aims to provide high current income with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. AWP attempts to achieve this through its diverse exposure to the real estate sector in combination with a high dividend yield of 11%. The fund has an inception dating back to 2007 and has an expense ratio of 1.19%.

The high dividend yield makes it an appealing income-oriented investment. Additionally, the distributions are paid out on a monthly basis which can add to the attraction for investors that may depend on the income generated from their portfolio. However, the distribution history doesn't look that strong and may be vulnerable to changes during years when the fund is underperforming. Interest rate cuts seem to have been a major influence on the fund's performance and earnings strength, which is one of the reasons why AWP landed on my radar in the first place.

Looking back over the last decade, the performance of AWP has been a bit disappointing. The price has deteriorated by over 40% while the total return including distributions sits at about 62.7%. Additionally, looking at the current valuation reveals that AWP may be trading at a bit of a premium to net asset value at the moment. However, I have a bit of a mixed outlook because I believe that interest rate cuts would greatly benefit AWP and can be a positive catalyst for price growth.

Portfolio Strategy

Part of AWP's strategy is to provide diverse exposure across the real estate sector. According to the latest fact sheet, we can see that industrial REITs account for the largest weighting, making up 16.4% of the fund's assets. This is closely followed by exposure to retail REITs and Health Care REITs, accounting for 16.2% and 15.2% of the fund respectively. I specifically like the exposure to data center REITs, which account for 10% of the fund because of the strong potential for growth in the space.

Believe it or not, the growth of AI is even influencing the real estate sector through increased demand for data centers. Forecasts project that the growth of AI will increase data center demand by 160% through the end of 2030. Similarly, the exposure to retail REITs allow for AWP to directly benefit from the growth of consumer spending as inflation continues to cool and provide the average consumer with a bit more relief. This range of diversity helps AWP gain positive exposure to growth factors that contribute to the NAV growth of the fund over time and may allow for some price appreciation to be experienced.

AWP also maintains a global exposure, with US exposure only accounting for 65.2% of the fund's assets. The rest of the portfolio contains international exposure to places such as Japan, Australia, The United Kingdom, Singapore, and Mexico. So if you are looking for some global exposure, AWP may be a solid choice. However, this global focus can also be a source of weakness as the unfocused nature of the investments can translate to less growth captured from the strength of the US market.

The negative side to the equation is that the abundance of real estate exposure all share the same source of vulnerability: interest rate increases. Increases in the federal funds rate have caused the real estate sector (XLRE) to remain suppressed as rates sit at decade-long highs.

Risk Profile & Performance Flaw

Real estate continues to be one of the most impacted sectors by the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and 2023. This is understandable since real estate is a sector that is heavily reliant on access to debt as a way to fund operational growth. Debt is the way that a lot of these businesses fund acquisitions, new developments, and construction, or even comparative market research and analysis. This concept makes AWP very sensitive to these interest rate changes since it affects the performance of underlying holdings.

As such, it comes as no surprise to see that AWP's price retracted throughout 2022 and most of 2023 while rates are elevated. Conversely, when rates were cut to near-zero levels following the pandemic in 2020, we saw AWP's price quickly move to the upside. Cheap access to debt helped boost valuations higher and served as a positive catalyst for growth. Therefore, it isn't too far-fetched to believe that future rate cuts will help provide some positive momentum to AWP's price. This chart below shares a very similar pattern to the one I shared above to show the impact that rates had on the overall real estate sector.

The Fed's recent statements also confirm that interest rate cuts are upcoming by the end of the year. This is supported by economic data such as the consistently rising unemployment rate, which now sits at 4.2% as of the latest August report. A steadily increasing unemployment rate tends to correlate to a shift to lower consumer spending as households become more selective with where their dollars are spent. Additionally, inflation still sits above the Fed's 2% target while we approach the US Presidential elections. I expect elections to create a market environment of higher volatility and uncertainty. The combination of these factors are likely to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates, which can ultimately be a positive catalyst for growth.

However, I am concerned about AWP's ability to retain a sufficient amount of earnings to capture meaningful NAV growth since it is heavily dependent on net realized gains. Looking back over the last annual report, the distribution hasn't historically been covered by net investment income. The net investment income generated has only accounted for approximately a fourth of the needed level to cover the distribution. This means that net realized gains from buying and selling have to make up that difference.

At the end of the 2019 fiscal year, NAV landed at $7.28 per share. At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the NAV has been almost sliced in half and closed the year off at $3.29 per share. Since AWP has been consistently unable to generate the needed level of earnings, the distribution makeup has heavily relied on the use of return of capital. Return of capital distributions are pulled directly from the NAV and this only exacerbates the issue of a deteriorating NAV over time. According to the most recent section 19a notice, the distribution makeup is estimated to consist of 82% return of capital and only 18% covered by net investment income.

Valuation Comparison

Since AWP operates as a closed-end fund, the price can vary from the actual value of the underlying net assets. AWP currently trades at a slight premium to NAV of almost 2%. Looking back over the last decade, we can see that the price has almost always traded at a discount to NAV, with the highest discount being 20% of NAV. Even over the last three years, the price has traded at an average discount to NAV of 5.25%. Therefore, AWP may be priced a bit expensive at the moment when looking back on its historical trend. However, with anticipation of interest rates upcoming, there's a possibility that the premium may grow larger if AWP can capture some meaningful NAV growth.

Since lower rates will likely serve as a positive catalyst, I anticipate AWP being able to capitalize by increasing net realized gains from its underlying positions. As valuations of its underlying equities rise, AWP should be able to improve the fund's performance by growing the NAV and creating a better cushion of dividend coverage. After all, investors pile into a high-yielding fund like AWP because of the distribution and income generation, so this is where the true value may lie.

If you prefer to obtain the highest possible total return with your real estate exposure, you may be better off with a traditional ETF or one of the underlying holdings of AWP. Perhaps you are a younger investor that doesn't necessarily need to value additional income at this stage of your investor journey. In this case, it would make more sense to pursue total return and shift to an income focus later on when it is required. Looking at a quick comparison between AWP and Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), we can see that the traditional ETF outperforms AWP by a large margin. VNQ offers a much lower dividend yield, but its traditional structure allows for more capital appreciation to be captured over time.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.04 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 11%. However, the distribution history here is a bit underwhelming as the fund has experienced a few cuts over its history. Therefore, it may not be the most stable source to capture a reliable dividend income that grows over time without much effort. However, AWP provides the benefit of a much higher starting yield than almost all of its underlying holdings and can generate a much higher amount of dividend income with a lower capital requirement. For instance, here are the dividend yields of some top holdings:

Prologis, Inc. (PLD): 3%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): 2.15%.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): 2%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): 5%.

Realty Income Corporation (O): 5%.

Even though the growth history has been lacking, long-term investors can still create their own income growth by reinvesting distributions. To better visualize this, I ran a backtest of an original investment of $10,000 at the start of 2015. The income for each year is represented by the blue bars below. This calculation assumes that all distributions received were reinvested back into AWP to buy more shares. In addition, this calculation assumes that no additional capital was contributed to your initial investment of $10,000 besides those reinvested distributions.

In year 1 of your investment you would have received a total of $867 from AWP. Fast-forward through the full year of 2023 and your annual income would now total $1,515, representing a near 2x increase in distribution despite AWP reducing their payout amount during this time period. Although the dependence on return on capital to fund the distribution is harmful to the fund's NAV growth, it does make AWP a bit versatile in terms of usability in different accounts. Return of capital distributions have favorable tax treatment and make AWP a solid choice for regular taxable accounts. However, the portion of the distribution that is funded by net investment income will still have tax consequences that investors should account for.

Takeaway

In conclusion, AWP aims to provide high-yielding real estate exposure but the fund's ability to retain meaningful NAV growth is a bit questionable. The structure of AWP seems to be heavily impacted by changing interest rates and while future rate cuts can be a potential catalyst, my confidence in the fund's ability to capture meaningful growth through net investment income and realized gains is a bit low. The poor performance over the last decade has resulted in some distribution cuts, which are not favorable for income-oriented investors that tend to flock to these higher-yielding asset classes. If you don't necessarily value income right now, you may be better off with a traditional ETF that provides exposure to real estate instead, such as VNQ.