Summary

  • Fulgent Genetics’ core revenue grew just 3% in H1 2024, with full-year guidance of $280 million implying a step-up to 11% growth in H2 and 7% for FY 2024.
  • Growth in precision diagnostics (+35% in H1 2024) and gross margin expansion (+650 basis points) were the two bright spots in first half results.
  • Headwinds in anatomic pathology and BioPharma services will soften starting H2 2024, paving the way for core growth re-acceleration and operating margin improvements.
  • At below $22, FLGT remains undervalued, not only trading well below my fair value of $34, but also 20% below its cash per share value of $27.
  • Management’s M&A appetite remains a watch-out as CEO and biggest shareholder Ming Hsieh pursues his vision, which is unlikely to maximize short-term shareholder returns.

Scientists looking at DNA model

Adam Gault/OJO Images via Getty Images

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ:FLGT) is a leading provider of comprehensive genetic testing solutions, offering an extensive suite of testing services to healthcare providers, researchers, and individuals, mainly in the United States. The company specializes in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, enabling

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

