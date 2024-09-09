U.S. Stocks Continue To Top Global Markets In 2024

Sep. 09, 2024 12:17 PM ETVTI, VNQ, VEA, JNK, VWO, GCC, IHY, VNQI, BND, TIP, PICB, EMLC, BWX, WIP
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.56K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Total US Stock Market is up 13.1% in 2024.
  • Vanguard Real Estate closed with a 9.7% total return on Friday.
  • The mystery is whether a rate cut will offset growing concerns that the US economy is losing altitude.

Flag of United States of America, close-up

Martin Ruegner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American shares suffered their deepest weekly decline in more than a year last week, but the setback wasn’t enough to dethrone US stocks as the world’s top-performing asset class in 2024. Based on a set of

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.56K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTI--
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
VEA--
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News