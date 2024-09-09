Walterdale suspension bridge and saskatchewan river with skyline in Edmonton Alberta Canada at dusk Anthony Mance/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts disclosed are in Canadian Dollars. Stock prices refer to the TSX prices.

On our previous article on TransAlta Corporation (TSX:TA:CA), we stuck with the bull case. This was after the stock had continued to disappoint. We were bullish on Alberta Power prices as well the company's best-in-class hedging activities. Specifically, we said,

The "over-hedging" wherein the company has actually hedged more than its actual capacity is a small risk until the Heartland Generation acquisition closes. Post that, total hedge will be back under 100%. We maintain our Buy rating here while noting that we have a larger position in Capital Power Corporation (CPX:CA), which has a better capital return policy already in place.

Source: Compelling Value At 18% Free Cash Flow Yield.

It took some time coming, but TransAlta finally delivered the kind of clobbering of the general indices that we had been expecting. Interestingly enough, CPX has also delivered similar move over this timeframe.

Data by YCharts

We go over the Q2 2024 results and tell how we are playing this.

Q2-2024

TransAlta demonstrated exactly why we praised it in the earlier piece. The rush to lock in higher power prices was firmly visible in Q2-2024. The company delivered adjusted EBITDA 14% above consensus estimates, and the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was almost 70% above estimates. While the hedges added oomph to the performance, even the unhedged portions did exceptionally well. We have regularly seen TransAlta deliver this outperformance over spot prices, and this quarter was no different.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

Despite absolute blowout numbers, one must not lose track of the fact that we are still seeing a big drop year over year in EBITDA.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

This is despite some big positives in the wind and solar segments shown above. Similarly, we are seeing are big drop year over year in AFFO (called free cash flow here) and funds from operations (FFO).

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

The reason is that the Alberta spot prices have been obliterated. The Q2 2024 number of $45/MWH was almost a 75% drop from the $160/MWH we saw last year.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

This is a stunning decline in light of the massive expansion in population for the two primary Alberta hubs, Calgary and Edmonton. You can see in the picture above that Ontario spot power prices actually rose. So this goes to the hand of the free markets where so much capacity was added that the demand was overwhelmed with supply. TransAlta managed to make so much money in this quarter, thanks to its hedges and its exceptional fleet management.

In response to these foreseen declines in power prices, we proactively deploy hedging strategies to enhance our portfolio margins and significantly mitigated the impact of these lower-margin power prices. In the second quarter, we maintained hedge volumes of approximately 2,100 gigawatt hours at an average price of $84 per megawatt hour. We also enhanced our margins through our optimization activities. We were able to capture higher margins by fulfilling many of our higher-priced hedges with purchase power during lower priced hours. This strategy led to a $97 per megawatt hour realized merchant power price for the Alberta electricity portfolio

Source: TransAlta Corporation Q2-2024 Conference Call Transcript

It was also aided by the fact that AECO natural gas prices tanked almost as fast. Thanks to unbridled production increases from the “we never care to make money” group (also known as Canadian natural gas producers), TransAlta got another gift. Overall, we saw the results as exceptional in the face of challenging headwinds.

Outlook-Alberta Power Prices

TransAlta has big hedges for 2025 and 2026 at almost $80/MWH. The forward curve is now in the mid $50s.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

Anyone doubting this team's capabilities and intuitive hedging should just quit while they are really far behind. Unfortunately, even that kind of exceptional management, won't do much when your primary commodity (power in Alberta) is dropping this fast. Adjusted EBITDA should drop from about $1.675 billion in 2022 and 2023 to $1.275 billion in 2024 and then to $1.1 billion in 2025. The drop in AFFO is even worse. We will go down about 50% from the 2022 number of $3.55 to probably lower than $1.75 per share. What has materially changed for us is that we really underestimated this decline in power prices. Our error came from focusing too strongly on the demand side and downplaying the supply side. So this makes it hard for the stock to rise, despite management regularly hitting it out of the park.

Verdict

TransAlta has come a long way in the last few years.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

It still has a long way to go to achieve its objectives.

TransAlta Corporation Presentation

It has been slowly improving the capital return and its buybacks have been getting more serious in nature.

Data by YCharts

But it will be challenging to make substantially more money here outside a buyout. The debt to EBITDA is back up to 4.0X, thanks to the falling EBITDA, and that is on the riskier end for a non-investment grade company. We still think this could deliver 10% annual returns from here, but we are far less enthusiastic as the primary bull thesis leg (Alberta Power prices) has been broken. Even the valuation extreme has now been lost, thanks to a decent rally. We are downgrading this to a Hold. We are exiting half of our position. We have covered calls sold on the second half for January 2025 and might exit that entire position as well.

Preferreds

We like the TransAlta Preferreds here. The rationale here is that the asset value is far exceeding the debt and the preferreds are very safe, despite the subpar credit rating. We particularly like TransAlta Corporation CUML RED PFD-A (TSX:TA.PR.D:CA) as it is very well setup for another outlook of ours, higher long-term interest rates. TA.PR.D currently yields only 4.9%. It resets in March 2026 at Government of Canada 5 year bond yield (GOC-5) plus 2.03%. It last traded at $14.70. We are assuming a longer term GOC-5 of at least 3.0% and possibly 3.5%. So TA.PR.D would reset to at least 5% on par, which works out to 8.5% on the $14.70 price. We had previously suggested this even at $12.30, and it has easily outperformed the common shares with less volatility.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.