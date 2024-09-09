Lexus RZ 450e Luxury display. Lexus offers the RZ 450e BEV with 308HP Dual Electric motors. MY:2024 jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What looked like a stubborn and iconoclastic position by Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) with regard to the manufacture of pure battery-electric vehicles may be helping to position the Japanese automaker as an extremely attractive investment candidate among its global rivals.

Toyota and its chairman, Akio Toyoda, have adhered to an analysis they say will better reduce emissions by utilizing several types of propulsion systems, including BEVs, gas-electric hybrids, and plug-in hybrids, along with conventional fossil fuel engines. This so-called "multi-pathway" strategy offers a key additional benefit they say, aligning more precisely - in Toyota's view - with the preferences of consumers.

As demand for BEVs has softened in North America and Europe, Toyota's analysis looks smarter and smarter. On Friday word leaked out in Japan, via the Nikkei news agency quoting suppliers, that the automaker will cut back its relatively modest BEV production plans by about a third to one million units globally by 2026. Cutbacks by rivals of more bullish BEV production plans have been remarkable.

Backtracking

Volvo, for example, this week abandoned its pledge to sell only BEVs by 2030, which it had made only three years ago. Jim Rowan, Volvo CEO, said it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds."

In late August, Ford Motor Company (F) announced it was scrapping a planned three-row electric SUV and delaying other BEV-related initiatives, moves that could cost Ford about $1.9 billion.

What so far is unclear is how much the delay in previously announced, new models, plant construction, mining ventures, battery partnerships, and other BEV investments will cost automakers. Toyota, which hasn't officially confirmed the cutback, has devoted less capital upfront; thus, its costs are likely to be smaller. In the U.S. alone, automakers and suppliers have committed to outlays of about $223 billion to manufacture BEVs.

In a statement responding to Nikkei's report, Toyota said, "There is no change in the fact we are moving forward with preparations to produce BEVs and other electric vehicles, including securing batteries, based on 1.5 million units in 2026 and 3.5 million units in 2030." Unclear is how many of those vehicles will be BEVs.

Additionally, Toyota has invested in the potential of hydrogen as a fuel and already manufactured, in small number, its Mirai model. Mirai, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, has attracted interest, though the element's potential value is probably decades in the future because the fuel's fabrication and distribution infrastructure first must be built. Toyota and BMW said this month they are jointly developing a third-generation fuel cell system and working on infrastructure development co-creation

Gas-electric gains

Toyota's models powered by gas-electric hybrids, meanwhile, continue to gain in popularity with consumers because they are relatively economical compared to BEVs, don't need charging, aren't limited in terms of range, and prove to be more efficient from a fuel perspective than conventional engines.

In August, Toyota's North American operations reported sales of 198,383 vehicles, 47.6% of which were "electrified," either BEV, gas-electric, or plug-in hybrid; last August, 32.6% of vehicles were electrified. The starting price of a standard Toyota RAV4 may be around $28,000 with an estimated MPG of 27 city/35 highway. The starting price of a gas-electric RAV4 may be around $31,000 with an estimated MPG of 41 city/38 highway.

Some analysts, especially those with a bias toward environmental activism, see Toyota's multi-pathway strategy as a reason to sell the shares. According to this thinking, BEVs are already taking over the industry; Toyota, therefore, is moving toward a Kodak moment; bears analogize the failure to move from internal combustion to BEVs as the same fatal trap that caused the maker of photographic film to fail when it delayed a move to digital photography. I disagree; in my view, the automaker is cautious toward BEVs, prudently hedging its bets given the uncertain timing of a future in which all automakers will have moved away from fossil fuels.

Solid numbers

As things stand, Toyota has far and away the most impressive financial performance over the long term of the major global incumbents, a rock-solid balance sheet and steadily growing revenue and profit - a vital asset supporting its investment in electrification. Stockholders' equity has grown to $232.8 billion as of March 2024, compared with $147.1 billion as of March 2015. The company continues to buy back shares and has paid a cash dividend, albeit at a fluctuating rate, twice annually for at least the past 37 years.

For the latest fiscal year, ended March 30, revenue, gross profit, operating income, and net income all were at a record high level.

The price of Toyota shares has fallen about 30% in the past six months. The drop is probably related to two temporary negative factors: first is regulatory issues regarding safety certification in Japan that led to a relatively small loss of vehicle production. The second reason related to the so-called "carry trade" in which Japanese traders were borrowing at near-zero interest rates to buy stocks, including Toyota, and were squeezed when interest rates rose, and they were forced to liquidate their positions.

Accordingly, Seeking Alpha's Quant rating has flipped to "strong buy" from "hold," where it had been since May. That's because the valuation of shares, which had been rated C+ six months ago, now stands at A-. With a dividend yield of 2.74%, shares are rated by Seeking Alpha's Quant system as the second most attractive among 29 automakers worldwide.

Toyota's dividend safety rating of F would have to be judged as not meaningful, given the company's strong balance sheet. The rating is influenced negatively due to the relatively few number of institutional managers that hold the stock, compared to other companies of its size.

Rising China

The biggest risk to Toyota is China and its fast-rising auto industry. Chinese automakers are innovating all manner of automotive technologies, from design to propulsion to self-driving. Western competitors are being squeezed out of the Chinese market and soon will find Chinese competition at home. A striking example of Chinese automotive prowess is BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF), whose newest Sea Lion model with DM-i extended range electric tech boasts about 1,200 miles on a full charge with a full tank of gasoline.

BYD Seal with Gen 5 plug-in hybrid tech (BYD)

Toyota has partnerships with BYD and several other Chinese companies, apparently for the purpose of competitive analysis and intelligence gathering. How well Toyota is able to leverage these relationships will be key to maintaining its current position as the world's top automaker. The company's clear-eyed and humble stance regarding constant improvement and learning is a plus.

I've recommended TM before, and I am doing so again. For long-term investors, shares available at the current price and up to $200 a share will one day be seen as a prescient bargain.

