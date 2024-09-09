Summit Therapeutics: Positive Data Leads To Targeting Of Other NSCLC Subpopulation

Morsa Images

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and its partner in China Akeso just announced positive data from its phase 3 HARMONi-2 study, which used its PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody ivonescimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] who have positive PD-L1 expression. This is the first drug candidate that has gone toe to toe with Merck (MRK) Keytruda for the treatment of this patient population. That is, ivonescimab is the first type of drug to achieve a clinically meaningful benefit over Keytruda in being able to treat patients with NSCLC in a phase 3 study. This bispecific antibody is shaping up to be a very strong drug and could end up taking a lot of market share from Keytruda.

There is another reason why investors should care and that is because this was only the targeting of PD-L1 positive tumor patients who have late-line metastatic disease. There is now an opportunity to initiate another phase 3 trial using this drug to treat patients with first-line PD-L1 High advanced NSCLC. Such a late-stage study is expected to begin in early 2025. The truth is that this particular clinical candidate has already shown success in other combinations targeting other subpopulations of patients with NSCLC. With positive data achieved showing ivonescimab being clinically meaningful over Keytruda, plus the ability to expand the use of this drug towards other types of cancer patient populations, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made here.

Ivonescimab Successful Trial Leads To Battling In Large Market Cancer Indication

As I noted above, Summit Therapeutics along with tis partner announced that they had achieved positive results from their phase 3 trial known as HARMONi-2. This particular late-stage study pitted monotherapy ivonescimab versus monotherapy Keytruda for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] who are PD-L1 positive. Before going over this particular program, plus any other catalysts to come out of it, it is first important to go over what NSCLC is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Lung cancer is a type of cancer characterized as malignant cells that form on the linings of the lungs. Having said that, there are two types of lung cancer that a patient can have and they are split as follows:

Non-small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer

The thing to note is that NSCLC is far more common that its SCLC counterpart. Matter of fact, non-small cell lung cancer accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. On the other hand, it is said that SCLC accounts for about 15% of all lung cancer cases. Some symptoms that patients with lung cancer experience, regardless of type are as follows:

Chest pain

Coughing up blood

Cough that won't go away

Trouble breathing

Unexpected weight loss

The global non-small cell lung cancer market size is projected to reach $36.9 billion by 2031. This is a very large market opportunity for Summit, but it is important to consider that there are two specific patient populations that it is focusing on for NSCLC. The first type of subpopulation of lung cancer patients being targeted are those who have locally advanced and/or metastatic disease. It is said that about 70% of NSCLC patients have this type of disease at the time of diagnosis. Then, you have to look at the proportion of patients who are PD-L1 positive. That is, the number of patients with tumors who have a tumor proportion score [TPS] of >1%. In order to evaluate this, it is important to note what proportion of patients have a TPS <1%, which is real world studies showing about 48% of patients having this. Thus, the other half of NSCLC patients would be greater than 1%.

In order to see whether or not monotherapy ivonescimab could best monotherapy Keytruda for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with TPS >1%, it had its partner Akeso run the phase 3 HARMONi-2 study. This particular study recruited a total of 398 patients who were randomized to receive either intravenous ivonescimab or intravenous Keytruda over a 2-year period. The primary endpoint of this late-stage study was progression-free survival [PFS]. Then, there were other secondary endpoints that were evaluated as part of this study such as overall-survival [OS], Duration of response [DOR] and objective response rate [ORR]. First and foremost, the primary endpoint of PFS with patients given this PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody greatly exceeded that of Keytruda alone. Patients who were given monotherapy ivonescimab achieved a PFS of 11.4 months, compared to those on standard of care [SOC] monotherapy Keytruda achieving 5.82 months. The importance of this data is that it was achieved across all NSCLC groups regardless of whether or not they were PD-L1 high or PD-L1 low, in essence across all etiologies. The thing is that having Summit's drug only being clinically meaningful over Ketytruda in terms of PFS would have been enough, however, it was able to best it in two other efficacy measures. That is, it achieved superior percentages in terms of ORR and Disease Control Rate [DCR].

While this positive data from the phase 3 HARMONi-2 study was good for causing the stock price to trade higher, I believe it is more important to consider that it now leads to two expansion opportunities. The first expansion opportunity of which would be the ability for it to expand the use of monotherapy ivonescimab to an earlier line of patients. What do I mean by this? Well, there is an expected milestone that will take place in the early part of next year. It is expected that Summit and its partner Akeso will initiate the phase 3 HARMONi-7 study, which is going to use ivonescimab for the treatment of first-line PD-L1 high advanced NSCLC patients. The second expansion opportunity for this clinical candidate would be in terms of targeting other types of cancers beyond that of lung cancer. Having said that, another milestone would be updated clinical development plans on a path forward in targeting other cancers. For instance, looking at its pipeline, it is also using this PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody to target others types of cancers, like: Gynecological tumors, liver cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC] and a few others.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Summit Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of $325.8 million as of June 30th of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because back in June of 2024, it received and accepted an unsolicited offer from an institutional investor who purchased 22,222,222 shares of its common stock at $9 per share. This offering was able to help the company receive approximately $200 million in net proceeds. It should have plenty of cash runway for the time being and that's because of the guidance it had given in its most recently released earnings report. It states that it believes that its cash on hand should be enough to fund its operations into Q4 of 2025. The cash burn per quarter for this company is $45.6 million. This is broken down into $30.8 million for Research & Development expenses and then $14.8 million for General & Administrative expenses.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Summit Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be the recent positive data that was just achieved from the phase 3 HARMONi-2 study, which used ivonescimab for the treatment of patients with first-line locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who are PD-L1 positive. That's because even the company's drug was shown to reduce the risk of disease progression or death by 49% compared to Keytruda, it still has to go up to regulatory bodies for review. There is no assurance that this drug as a monotherapy will eventually be approved to treat this specific lung cancer patients subpopulation.

The second risk would then be the first expansion opportunity for ivonescimab, whereby the goal is to target 1st-line PD-L1 High advanced NSCLC patients. Even though the use of this bispecific antibody was able to achieve several efficacy measures when evaluated across several etiologies of this type of cancer, there is no assurance that a trial only looking at PD-L1 high patients will see a similar success story.

The third risk would be in terms of the second expansion opportunity that might become present for ivonescimab. That's because there is a milestone by which the company will reveal its plans in early 2025 of using this clinical candidate against other types of cancers. There is no guarantee that ivonescimab will be successful, nor meet the primary endpoint of another study targeting an entirely different indication.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the regulatory front. The reason why is because a majority of the trials are being done in China. Thus, in order for it to eventually expand the presence of ivonescimab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC and other cancers, it will likely need to run and complete late-stage studies in the United States. Even though clinically meaningful data was obtained using this PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody in China, doesn't automatically mean that positive results will be achieved in the United States.

Conclusion

Summit Therapeutics and its partner Akeso are definitely moving on the right track in terms of the development of ivonescimab for the treatment of patients with lung cancer. What I have noted in this article is only the program relating to the development of this drug in terms of targeting two subpopulations of NSCLC, which are first-line locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients with tumors that are PD-L1 positive and then first-line advanced NSCLC patients that have tumors that are PD-L1 high.

Since in-licensing ivonescimab, it has been able to initiate two other late-stage studies. One phase 3 trial known as HARMONi is using this drug in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with a 3rd-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor [TKI]. Then, the other phase 3 study being done is known as HARMONi-3.

This particular late-stage trial is using ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of first-line metastatic squamous NSCLC. Based on what Summit and its partner have been able to achieve to date, especially showing that monotherapy ivonescimab was able to beat Keytruda in the targeting of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients whose tumors have positive PD-L1 expression, then it could definitely eventually capture this large multibillion-dollar NSCLC indication.

