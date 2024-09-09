Taiwan's Net Exports Surged To Record High In August

Sep. 09, 2024
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • A surge in exports and a slowdown of imports led to a record high trade surplus of USD$11.5bn last month.
  • The stronger-than-anticipated trade surplus should offer some support to Taiwan's third-quarter GDP.
  • We continued to see negative import growth in various categories, including vehicles (-5.0%), mineral products (-6.9%), textiles (-4.2%), as well as animal (-11.7%) and vegetable (-16.1%) products.

By Lynn Song

Exports surged as an unexpected recovery in Asia added to existing strength of exports to the US

Taiwan's exports grew by 16.8% year-on-year in August to USD$43.6 bn, nearly doubling the consensus forecast of 8.5% YoY growth.

