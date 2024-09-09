Anthony Bradshaw

The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can purchase as a method of using their assets to produce an income. Retirees in particular might appreciate this, as it relieves some stress of conducting regular sales of low-yielding common stocks that might be included in a portfolio that is intended to finance their retirement lifestyle. After all, one of the problems with needing to rely on capital gains is that the market does not always go up. There are some analysts who are predicting some market troubles in the near future, so this could be a worry today. The fact that the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund sends a monthly payment that can be used to support a retiree, thus, could help to reduce stress. The yield on this fund is a very attractive 10.45% too, so even if the share price remains stable, it will still provide a return that most investors would deem acceptable.

As just mentioned, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund boasts a 10.45% yield at its current share price. Here is how that compares to some of its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 10.45% Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.19% Bancroft Fund (BCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 7.90% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 5.96% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.19% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.11% Click to enlarge

This may not reflect too well on the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund at first glance. After all, the fund’s current yield is in the bottom half of the six funds shown in this peer group. It is also below the 10.82% median yield of this grouping. As such, those investors who are most interested in maximizing the income that they receive from their assets may be inclined to overlook this fund in favor of one of its peers. However, there are two problems with this:

A fund with an outsized yield is typically considered to be at a high risk of cutting its distribution. This is because the market prices its shares at a level that will result in it having a comparable distribution with peers following the expected cut. Calamos funds in general tend to trade at lower yields than many peers because the market has historically been pretty pleased with their performance. As such, these funds are frequently priced at a premium or close to it, which suppresses the yield compared to a cheaper fund that employs the same strategy.

On point number two, it is not uncommon for Calamos funds to end up outperforming their peers even with the lower distribution. The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is no exception to this, as this is the only fund in the above peer group that has a positive share price performance over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

Even when we include the distributions paid out by each of these funds, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is the top performer:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, this fund has historically beaten its peers by a considerable margin over the past five years, no matter how we measure its performance. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, this does suggest that it might be worth it to accept the fund’s slightly lower yield relative to its peers. After all, this fund has done a much better job than any of the comparable ones at preserving its investors’ principal. Retirees in particular need to ensure that their investment principal remains intact because they do not have the option of working to get more money.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in late May of this year. The bond market has been relatively volatile since that time due largely to concerns and confusion about the timing of interest rate cuts. However, the stock market has held up pretty well due largely to optimism surrounding the potential of generative artificial intelligence and expectations that the United States would avoid a recession. With that said, recession concerns have been intensifying lately and that has caused the equity market to be relatively weak since the start of September. The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund invests primarily in securities that deliver a performance that is somewhat between stocks and bonds, so we can expect its performance to have been reasonable since our last discussion, although not necessarily fantastic.

This is indeed the case, as the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has seen its share price appreciate by 4.03% since the date of our previous discussion. This is actually quite a bit better than the 1.93% gain of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

The one thing that we notice here is that the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund was less volatile than the market over the period. In short, its share price remained much more stable than the index when measured in percentage terms. This is another thing that might endear this fund to retirees and other risk-averse investors who do not want to lose sleep over their portfolios fluctuating all over the place. The fact that this fund managed to beat the market is also nice, since we all like to outperform.

Investors in the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund have another reason to celebrate, and this is that the fund’s investors actually did better than the above chart shows. As I stated in my previous article on the fund:

The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has a considerably higher yield than any of these indices. This is a defining characteristic of closed-end funds, as these entities typically pay out most to all of their investment profits to their shareholders. As such, looking solely at the fund’s share price performance is somewhat misleading due to the fact that the distributions received by the investors also represent an investment return.

As such, we should include the distributions paid by the fund in any discussion of its performance. When we do that, we get this alternative to the chart above:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund provided its investors with a 6.82% total return over the approximately three-and-a-half-month period that has passed since our last discussion on it. That was substantially better than what investors in large-cap common stocks earned during the period in question, and it will almost certainly be quite pleasing to any investor in this fund.

As approximately three-and-a-half months have passed since our last discussion on this fund, it would be logical to assume that a great many things have changed. Perhaps most importantly, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund released updated financial statements that we will want to consult as part of our analysis today. The semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, can be found here. The remainder of this article will focus on providing updates to our thesis using the information found in the semi-annual report, as well as commentary surrounding the changes to the macroeconomic environment that we currently find ourselves in.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. As I have stated in numerous previous articles, total return generally does not make sense for a fund that invests in bonds because bonds are income vehicles. As I explained back in May:

Bonds by their very nature are income securities, as they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. This makes sense, as an investor will purchase a bond at face value and receive face value back when the bond matures. The only investment return for a bond held over its entire lifetime is the coupon payments made to the bond’s owner. Thus, bonds do not deliver capital appreciation over their lifetimes.

The website of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund makes it apparent that this fund expects to deliver both capital appreciation and current income:

Calamos Investments

That does not make sense for a straight bond fund. However, the pursuit of capital appreciation does make a certain amount of sense given the fact that this fund might include convertible securities in its portfolio. The fund’s prospectus describes its strategy thus:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and below investment grade non-convertible debt securities. This is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Fund provided that shareholders are provided with at least 60 days’ prior written notice of any change as required by the rules under the 1940 Act. The portion of the Fund’s assets invested in convertible securities and below investment grade non-convertible debt securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors, although, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 20% of its managed assets in convertible securities and at least 20% of its assets in below investment grade non-convertible debt securities (so long as, under normal circumstances, the combined total equals at least 80% of the Fund’s managed assets. The Fund invests in securities with a broad range of maturities.

It appears as though the fund will always have somewhere between 20% and 80% of its assets invested in convertible securities, somewhere between 20% and 80% of its assets invested in junk bonds. It can also have up to 20% invested in whatever its management deems to be appropriate.

The convertible bond allocation makes the capital appreciation component of its objective make sense. This is because these securities are capable of delivering net capital gains over their lifetimes due to the conversion feature. Under certain circumstances, the bonds can be exchanged for common stock and common stock does not have any theoretical maximum price. Junk bonds, on the other hand, do have a theoretical maximum price because there are limits to how low a central bank can push interest rates. The Federal Reserve Bank published a white paper on the problems with a negative interest rate last September. From the abstract:

Major central banks remunerate reserves at negative rates. To study the long-run effects of NIR, we focus on the role of reserves as intertemporal stores of value that are used to settle interbank liabilities. We construct a dynamic general equilibrium model with commercial banks holding reserves and funding investments with retail deposits. In the long run, NIR distorts investment decisions, lowers welfare, depresses output, and reduces bank profitability. The type of distortion depends on the transmission of NIR to retail deposits. The availability of cash explains the asymmetric effects of policy-rate changes in negative vs positive territory.

That negative interest rates have the effect of lowering welfare, reducing output, and reducing bank profitability strongly suggests that the Federal Reserve will never implement a zero interest rate policy like the European Union did during parts of the 2010s. This implies that the lowest federal funds rate we will ever see in the United States is the 0-25 basis point range that was in effect during the pandemic era. The price level that bonds had during that period is therefore likely to be the absolute maximum level that bonds can reach. Thus, capital gains from that portion of the fund’s portfolio will be limited, but capital gains from the convertible bonds do not have that limit.

It should come as no surprise then that convertible bonds currently account for an outsized proportion of the fund’s total assets. The semi-annual report states that the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund had the following asset allocation as of April 30, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Asset-Backed Security 0.1% Corporate Bonds 41.1% Convertible Bonds 103.1% Bank Loans 7.8% Common Stocks 0.4% Convertible Preferred Stocks 3.6% Preferred Stocks 0.4% Warrants 0.0% Purchased Options 0.1% Click to enlarge

The website provides an asset allocation as of July 31, 2024, and it likewise shows that the fund’s portfolio is more heavily weighted towards convertible securities than junk bonds:

Calamos Investments

This chart may be difficult to read, so here is the same information shown in table format:

Asset % of Total Assets Convertibles 66.50% Corporate Bonds 24.92% Bank Loans 5.24% Cash and Receivables/Payables 2.87% Common Stock 0.21% Options 0.08% Preferred Stock 0.06% Click to enlarge

Please note that the figures shown here are a proportion of the fund’s total assets, and not a proportion of the fund’s net assets as shown in the schedule of investments in the semi-annual report.

In any case, we can clearly see that the fund is heavily weighted towards convertibles right now. Honestly, I agree with the fund’s management that convertible bonds have a much better total return profile right now. There have been numerous articles published here on Seeking Alpha recently suggesting that fixed-rate bonds could be a good investment opportunity due to the impending interest rate cuts (the market is projecting a 100% probability of either a 25 or a 50-basis point cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting in two weeks). However, the market has already priced bonds with this assumption. As I pointed out in a recent article, every interest rate cut that is likely to occur over the next three years is already priced into bonds. Thus, unless the Federal Reserve cuts more than the market expects, there is no more upside potential in traditional bonds. The Federal Open Market Committee is currently projecting that the federal funds rate will be at 4.10% at the end of 2025 and at 3.10% at the end of 2026:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The market believes that the Federal Reserve will be much more dovish than this and puts the effective federal funds rate at 2.88% at the end of 2025. If the Federal Reserve’s own projections are correct, then bonds are substantially overpriced right now and will come down when the Federal Reserve reduces rates slower than the market expects. If the market is correct, then there is no more upside potential in bonds. Thus, it does not make sense to be buying junk bonds (or investment-grade bonds) right now.

This is not the case for convertible bonds. The conversion feature alone still provides them with at least some upside potential. I will admit that it is difficult to be overly bullish on stocks right now, given the risks that the United States will enter a recession. However, convertible securities still at least have the possibility of delivering price appreciation over the coming years. Bonds do not appear to have that possibility, which by default means that convertible bonds are likely a better holding right now. The fund’s management appears to agree with this conclusion.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my last article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible securities and high-yield bonds. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not as effective today with interest rates at 6% as it was three years ago when interest rates were at 0%. This is because the higher borrowing costs have greatly reduced the difference between the rate at which the fund borrows and the yield that it can get from the assets in the portfolio. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much debt since that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s outstanding borrowings exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 37.53% of its portfolio. This represents a slight increase from the 36.97% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. That is relatively confusing considering that the fund’s share price has increased. After all, as I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, a share price increase typically correlates with a decrease in a fund’s leverage.

However, it becomes easy to understand why the fund’s leverage increased over the past three-and-a-half months when we look at the performance of the fund’s portfolio. This chart shows how the fund’s net asset value has performed since our last discussion:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value is actually down 0.96% over the period. That is very different from the share price increase that occurred over the same period. The fund’s portfolio is smaller now than it was back in late May, so the outstanding borrowings now account for a larger proportion of the portfolio than they did previously. In addition, the fund appears to be more expensive today than it was a few months ago due to the outperformance of the shares relative to the actual portfolio. We will discuss that later in this article.

The current leverage of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is above the one-third of assets maximum level that we would ordinarily prefer, which is concerning. However, Calamos funds generally tend to have a pretty high leverage. Here is how this one compares with its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund 37.53% Advent Convertible & Income Fund 43.27% Bancroft Fund 22.00% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 22.00% High Income Securities Fund 0.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 37.43% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data.)

As we can see here, the leverage ratio of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is on the high side relative to its peers, but not outrageously so. There are two other funds whose leverage is roughly the same or higher than this one. That suggests that the current level of leverage being employed by the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is not overly risky for its particular strategy. I will admit that I would feel more comfortable if it were to come down a bit, but we probably do not have to worry too much about it.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. However, as is the case with most closed-end funds, it primarily delivers this total return through direct payments made to its shareholders. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per share ($1.20 per share annually). This gives the fund a 10.45% yield at the current share price, which is reasonable, albeit lower than the sector median.

The fund has been consistent regarding its distribution over the years, but it has not been perfect:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

As we can see here, the fund has had to change its distribution quite a few times over its lifetime. However, this is one of the few debt funds that did not cut following the sharp reversion of monetary policy in 2022. That event caused most funds that were heavily invested in fixed-rate debt or equities to take substantial losses. In fact, about the only funds that did not take losses during that year were the ones that invested heavily in floating-rate securities. As we saw earlier, this fund does not have significant exposure to those securities. The fact that this one did not have to cut the payout like other convertible funds, such as the Virtus ones, is something that we should investigate. This might be a sign that the fund is paying out more than it has been able to earn from its investments, which is destructive to net asset value and not sustainable over any sort of extended period.

The fund’s distribution is the same as it was the last time that we discussed it, so there is no change there. However, the fund has released an updated financial report. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is the semi-annual report that corresponds to the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article.

For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund received $18,714,058 in interest and $1,195,541 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. Some of this interest was considered to be amortization of principal and not investment income, so it is subtracted from the total. This resulted in the fund reporting a total investment income of $7,006,224 for the period. That was not sufficient to cover the fund’s expenses, and the fund ended up reporting a net investment loss of $11,162,883 for the six-month period. That was obviously insufficient to cover the $45,927,090 that the fund paid out in distributions over the six-month period.

Fortunately, this fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund reported net realized gains of $7,056,554 along with $111,958,454 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $66,159,842 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund managed to cover its distributions fully with a substantial amount of money left over.

We can see that the fund was only able to cover its distribution because of its substantial unrealized gains. This could be problematic should a market correction erase these gains. However, with the Federal Reserve almost certainly about to start reducing interest rates (providing support for bond prices) and the sheer quantity of excess returns that the fund generated, we probably do not have to worry about its distribution coverage for a while.

Valuation

Shares of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund are currently trading at a 10.37% premium to net asset value. This is a much more expensive price than the 9.95% premium that the shares have been averaging over the last month. While this fund’s performance has generally been pretty good relative to its peers, this is a very high price to pay for its assets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is one of the better convertible bond funds that are currently available in the market. Its current yield is not as impressive as some of its peers, but it makes up for it with a very impressive total return performance over the past few years. The fund invests in both convertibles and high-yield bonds and has the flexibility to alter its portfolio to get the best returns for a given market environment. As of right now, the conditions favor convertibles due to bonds already being priced for all the interest rate cuts that are likely to occur. The market’s expectations of these rate cuts have mainly worked to the fund’s advantage recently, as it generated substantial excess returns during the first half of the current fiscal year that easily covered its distribution.

The only real problem with Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is that it is trading at a very high premium on net asset value. Investors who are very cognizant of the price that they pay may want to wait for the premium to decrease before buying shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.