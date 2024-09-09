Citigroup Inc. (C) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference Call September 9, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Goldberg - Barclays

Jason Goldberg

Everyone, either get seated or get situated, if you're standing. I guess more seats -- you guys will figure it out. We'll just put up the first ARS question like we've done for the others. But you obviously can't have a Global Financial Services Conference without Citigroup, one of the most global financial services companies.

Very pleased to have Mark Mason with us, Chief Financial Officer. Luckily, I speak quickly and Mark can. So, we're going to get through what we wanted to even if the timeframe is a little bit shorter.

But obviously, Mark, let's jump right into it. Thanks for being here.

Mark Mason

Yeah, sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

Given the recent volatility and Citi's unique global footprint I referenced, maybe just your take on the macroeconomic outlook in the US and globally?

Mark Mason

Yeah. Jason, again, thanks for having me, and I apologize for any inconvenience here. But, look, I think that when we take a look at the macro outlook, this consistent theme of uncertainty is still out there, right? We had a first half where we saw growth of globally up 2.5% or so that was probably a little bit lighter than the prior year, but solid and resilient. And we went into a summer where that uncertainty persisted, whether it's inflation or rates or the pending election. Thankfully, it looks like inflation, the boil there is coming off and we've got a little bit of clarity that rates will likely come down. Although through the summer, there's still been debate around the degree of that reduction, 25 basis points, 50 basis points, et cetera.

