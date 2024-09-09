Industrial Metals Monthly: Iron Ore Tumbles Below $90 As China Gloom Deepens

Summary

  • Our monthly report looks at the performance of iron ore, copper, aluminium, and other industrial metals.
  • We take a closer look at iron ore, the worst performer in the complex, and discuss why we believe the risks are skewed to the downside for the rest of 2024.
  • Looking ahead to the rest of the year, fundamentals are still pointing to the downside for iron ore.

Steelworker cleaning pouring end of flask during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen

By Ewa Manthey

YTD metals performance %

Iron ore is one of the worst-performing commodities so far this year, with prices now down about 33% year-to-date and sinking below $90 for the first time

