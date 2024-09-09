Chart Of The Week: SPY - It's Not All Bad News (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Markets got smacked around last week thanks to rising economic concerns and falling technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite alone had its worst weekly slump since January 2022.
  • The MoneyShow Chart of the Week shows a high-volume break of the  SPY's 50-day simple moving average. We also retested the old high recently - and recorded a lower high in RSI in the process.
  • But we have not seen a bearish crossover in the moving averages. Plus, prior breaks of the 50-day MA didn’t lead to further aggressive selling.

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

By Mike Larson

The only good thing about last week is... that it’s over! Markets got smacked around thanks to rising economic concerns and falling technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite alone had its worst weekly slump since January

