PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2024 (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2024 September 9, 2024 11:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Chriss - President, CEO

Unidentified Analyst

All right, everyone. Kicking off the conference today. I'm very excited to have Alex Chris, President and CEO of PayPal today. Alex stepped into the CEO almost exactly a year ago following nearly 20 years at Intuit. So thanks for joining us today. Alex, exciting video. Maybe we could just kick it off, can you talk a little bit about the PayPal Everywhere campaign?

Alex Chriss

Yes. Well, thanks for having me. And hopefully, you enjoyed that. We are kicking off that campaign today. And so you'll start to see more and more of that. But yes very exciting. Look, this has been a journey for us. If you think about PayPal, it is a business that 80% of Americans have used the product over the last few years. But almost all online, all through e-commerce. And we wanted to take the brand that people love, the product that people love and know for security and safety, add additional value proposition and rewards.

And so you saw it in the video, some of the best rewards with 5% cash back through debit and now bring it to users everywhere. And so for us, this is about creating habituation. It is about taking not only the portion of online that people are using, but now make it every single one of their online purchases and expanding into offline. So for us, this is an expansion of TAM, is an expansion of the daily use habituation that we want people to start to think about when they think about PayPal.

And I will just give you a little bit of early data. We've been in beta for

