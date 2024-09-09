Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 09, 2024 2:01 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.08K Followers

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 9, 2024 11:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Conference Call Participants

Claire McDonough - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Delaney

Okay, great. Thank you everybody for joining. My named is Mark Delaney, I cover Rivian for Goldman Sachs. Very pleased to have with us yet again this year Claire McDonough, the CFO of Rivian. Thanks for joining.

Claire McDonough

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Delaney

Well I thought maybe to kick things off I'd ask you a little bit more on the company more broadly and Rivian was ranked number one by Consumer Reports in terms of owners wanting to buy from the company again. And I know something you guys think a lot about, so I'd love to get your thoughts around why you think that is?

Claire McDonough

Sure. So as we think about the brand positioning that we've built and the customer loyalty that we've been able to earn over the course of the last three years, it's largely been enabled by the central thesis that RJ started with, which was, we didn't want to just build the best EV, we wanted to build the best vehicle on the market as a whole. And so that started with the opportunity that we had to really debunk the way people thought about an EV at the time. We were the first to market with an electric truck, for example. And so from a development standpoint, we wanted to create a product that could be the best off-roading vehicle out there, the best on-road in terms of performance, capability, utility, lots of amazing brand attributes and features, like our embedded flashlight that creates that sort of surprise and delight for consumers.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News