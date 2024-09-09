Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 9, 2024 11:50 AM ET

Okay, great. Thank you everybody for joining. My named is Mark Delaney, I cover Rivian for Goldman Sachs. Very pleased to have with us yet again this year Claire McDonough, the CFO of Rivian. Thanks for joining.

Claire McDonough

Thanks for having me.

Q - Mark Delaney

Well I thought maybe to kick things off I'd ask you a little bit more on the company more broadly and Rivian was ranked number one by Consumer Reports in terms of owners wanting to buy from the company again. And I know something you guys think a lot about, so I'd love to get your thoughts around why you think that is?

Claire McDonough

Sure. So as we think about the brand positioning that we've built and the customer loyalty that we've been able to earn over the course of the last three years, it's largely been enabled by the central thesis that RJ started with, which was, we didn't want to just build the best EV, we wanted to build the best vehicle on the market as a whole. And so that started with the opportunity that we had to really debunk the way people thought about an EV at the time. We were the first to market with an electric truck, for example. And so from a development standpoint, we wanted to create a product that could be the best off-roading vehicle out there, the best on-road in terms of performance, capability, utility, lots of amazing brand attributes and features, like our embedded flashlight that creates that sort of surprise and delight for consumers.

But at its core, also create a coarse technology stack that enables our product to get better and better and better over time. And so as you think about the engagement that we have with our consumer base, it centers around that last [Technical Difficulty]. The opportunity for them to experience new features, new attributes, new driving-dance dynamics that continue to unlock the power of their product as well. And so I think that, that is really centered to why Rivian has been able to achieve its award winning status, has like the leading share in the market around intent to repurchase, which is 900 points -- basis points higher than the next OEM as well.

Mark Delaney

That's great and a lot of us, I think can certainly see some of those things when we have the opportunity to be owners or do test drives. So that's wonderful. Maybe moving to demand, can you talk a little bit more around what the company is seeing in terms of demand and what gives you confidence in low-single-digit volume growth for this year?

Claire McDonough

The demand environment has been a challenging one as a whole as evidenced by a lot of the comments made by other OEMs in the state and the high level of incentives then that we're seeing across the board. And this is a challenge that also exists within Rivian. Beyond the broader macroeconomic backdrop that we are playing in as a whole, we also have some acute supply-related challenges. There was some news a couple weeks back around Rivian having to stop production of our commercial vehicles based off of the supplier challenge that we had in getting parts at speed and at scale that we're looking for.

Our teams are working day in and day out 24-hours to resolve these challenges and issues. But it also has impacted how we think about the availability of our full variance of products right now from a consumer standpoint. So if you go, for example, on our website, and you look for an R1T, there's very limited supply of R1Ts, given the way that we ramped up production over the course of Q2 and into Q3, starting first with our R1S, you know, standard pack product, introducing our [Technical Difficulty] product, and building from there.

And our go-to-market teams are essentially focused around how are we continuing to grow awareness for our brand given the fact that today we're not yet a household name across the country. And how are we getting more and more vehicles to your first question mark on the brand experience into the product itself, because that is the best sales pitch that we can have is just driving and experience the product for yourself in the market. So we've unlocked sales out of our service centers to unlock you know 60 different physical locations for consumers. We've opened a number of new spaces. We opened you know Boston just last week, San Diego, Nashville, Austin, Texas, over the last couple of months as well, to continue to expand Rivian's physical presence across the board as our teams are focused on continuing to drive demand for our product and increase our overall order rate.

Mark Delaney

When I take some of the comments you just made, challenging macroeconomic backdrop for the entire industry, some of the supply chain issues, I mean, does that change the view that you can grow those single-digits or the shape of how the year might look?

Claire McDonough

So as we've talked a little bit about in Q2, Q3, you know, we anticipate that having lower overall delivery volumes and part of that was driven by the fact that we had depleted a significant portion of our R1 inventory as we sold down a significant portion of our Gen 1 product, while we were starting to ramp up production of our Gen 2 products within our normal facility.

And as I mentioned some of the supply chain challenges that we've had it impacts the rate in which we're now building a product as a whole and how that plays into the diversity of offering that we can provide to consumers and sort of feedback into it, so that the teams are focused as I mentioned on continuing to drive and increase our order rates and increase brand awareness as a whole, so that we can continue to drive towards our outlook.

Mark Delaney

Okay. On the last earnings call, you commented that R1 potential output with the current two shift operation is 56,000 units per year. Is this the run rate we should expect in 2025?

Claire McDonough

So as we think about 2025, there's a couple of key items to point out. First of which, we'll have a significant level of downtime in the second-half of the year to integrate R2 into our facility. So today we have a 150,000 units of capacity within our facility and in normal we'll be increasing that capacity to 215,000 overall units. And so there's significant work happening in many of our shared shops within the plant in that timeframe to unlock the increased total nameplate capacity of the facility as a whole as we bring on R2 online in the first-half of 2026.

So certainly that will have an impact in terms of the overall production output for 2025 as a whole. And we're, as we talked a little bit about on our last earnings call, anticipating, continuing to run two shifts of operation on our one line, and then a single limited shift of operation on our commercial van line next year.

Mark Delaney

How quickly could Rivian flex up to the 85,000 potential capacity for R1 if there was sufficient demand and what might it take to have that kind of a demand environment?

Claire McDonough

As we think about the opportunity, it's working collectively with the supply chain. So for us, we would need our supplier partners to continue to invest in their own capacity labor forces to support a third shift of operations within Rivian. It certainly is available and an option to your question if demand is available to meet that increased volume. However, if you look at the overall composition of the 215,000 units of installed capacity that we'll have in the future, well that will be split between a total maximum capacity of 155,000 units of R2 available volume, we'll have the 85,000 units of potential in R1, and then 65,000 units of potential volume with our commercial van program.

Now, those figures don't add up to 215, and so that gives us the opportunity to flex between our shift patterns, between each of the three vehicle lines, to optimize for gross profit, optimize for the demand environment that we're seeing at the time, and gives us a lot of financial flexibility as we think about the composition of our performance and production plan.

Mark Delaney

Okay. Let's begin with the commercial platform. What type of use cases beyond last mile package delivery could be supported by that?

Claire McDonough

There's a lot of great opportunities for us to utilize our commercial van program for other end markets beyond the last mile delivery space as a whole. So we collectively use our vans internally as our mobile service vehicles. And so those vans are up-to-date with everything from on-the-go tire change equipment to service your vehicle at your home. So that's sort of one example of a different service level use case and you can imagine, you know, many others whether those be in the commercial industry fields, service industries, I can utilize our commercial vans for a number of different applications as well.

Mark Delaney

I did see on my way to the airport this weekend a R1T being used as a business vehicle. So multiple ways for corporations to the Rivian users?

Claire McDonough

Yes.

Mark Delaney

And maybe help us understand how long would it be before commercial shipments could be material beyond Amazon?

Claire McDonough

As we've talked about 2024 is really a year of pilot development work with many large-scale commercial fleets as a whole. And as we look ahead, we think about the second-half of ‘25 as starting to be the early foundation of more significant volumes of commercial vans, sales opportunities as a whole as we take those pilot fleets and convert some of them into larger scale orders. And for us it's not just about selling someone a vehicle, we're trying to support and service those customers through the end-to-end lifespan of the product itself.

So in many cases there's complexity in building out service-related arrangements with our commercial counterparties. We're also helping them understand what it will take from an investment in their own charging infrastructure to support bringing EVs into their internal fleet and helping teach them about a lot of the total cost of ownership advantages that an EV may enable for them over the lifespan of the product, knowing it may have a higher upfront cost, but a much lower cost to operate in its lifespan. So our teams are spending a lot of time with many of these fleet operators to help on that education front as well.

Mark Delaney

Rivian has a number of opportunities beyond just selling the cars themselves, software services, regulatory credits. Maybe we can talk a little bit more on some of those other initiatives at the company and help us better understand how material the software and services business is for Rivian today and what are some of the biggest drivers of that?

Claire McDonough

Rivian has a distinct advantage in the opportunity to own, similar to the commercial opportunity we just outlined, own the end-to-end lifespan of the product for commercial and consumer customers as a whole. And so we have the opportunity to engage in everything from financing and insurance to the re-marketing efforts of your vehicle that you may be trading into by a Rivian, as well as in fourth quarter of this year we'll be turning on the first used Rivian vehicle platform internally, as well to bring in more customers into the fold of our products and our brand.

And then beyond that, we have many of the software enabled services. And that, first and foremost, started with our fleet OS offering, such that Amazon has a subscription for every commercial van that they sell in the market. And then beyond that we recently launched our Connect+ offering, which is an advanced connectivity and infotainment feature set that consumers can pay on an annual subscription or monthly subscription for and in ‘25 we'll be launching some paid features for our autonomy platform as well, which we're excited to bring to market as a whole.

So in aggregate, there's meaningful, both cost and profit opportunity as we look at the software and services space in aggregate, and see meaningful share that Rivian can occupy in fully engaging and creating and optimizing the customer experience for the full lifespan.

Mark Delaney

In terms of driver assistance, what type of capability do you think is needed for Rivian to have materially higher monetization and does the company need to get to eyes off capability in order to enable that?

Claire McDonough

As we look at the autonomy space, we see autonomy over time becoming a more and more important component of purchase intent for the product. So while there's certainly a significant amount of direct monetization features, we also believe that autonomy creates more of a large-scale margin platform opportunity as you think about consumers' willingness to pay for premium features in the vehicle and what that can enable for them from an experience perspective.

When we look at our road map, the Gen 2 truly marks the first in-house Rivian autonomy platform from an end-to-end standpoint. And our AI-first approach in autonomy, we think will help enable Rivian the same way we've seen continuous improvement in our software development roadmap. The same will be true as we look at our autonomy platform and the opportunity that we have to continue to drive and capture driven miles amongst the fleet of vehicles that are operating on the road today and utilize our capabilities both with in-house simulations, as well as our fleet to continue to drive performance and upgrades into the products themselves over time.

So we started first and foremost with autonomy on a safety, from a safety standpoint and approach, but our ambition over time is to continue to add features that give consumers more of that convenience of time back over time as well.

Mark Delaney

That makes sense. Regulatory credits are also a key source of profit improvement. Can you give more color on how the market for regulatory credits is evolving, not only this year, but over the intermediate to longer term?

Claire McDonough

On regulatory credits we've seen the market continue to increase in terms of a broad scale, non-EV focused OEM demand for credits. As many of those OEMs have leaned away from some of their own electrification strategies and approaches as well. And so as we look, this becomes an important funding source for the business. As we talked about at our investor day, we have 200 million of reg credits under contract for 2024. And this creates a nice opportunity for Rivian to earn very high margin attributes on the vehicles that we're selling in market as well and certainly as a focus for our team.

Mark Delaney

Maybe talk about the future of product roadmap R2 was an important launch. The company's two row SUV plan started production as the first-half of 2026. Can you tell us more on how development of the R2 is going?

Claire McDonough

The R2 development is going well. We're you know in flight with many of our sourcing efforts with the supply chain, which is an important component to making sure that we're on track from a timing perspective. With the R2 launches, as we talked a little bit about, we're also planning some downtime in the second-half of 2025 for us to integrate many of the new in-house shops into our manufacturing facility and plant. And so those efforts are also underway as we are starting to kick off a new building for our body shop and general assembly facility in normal as well.

Mark Delaney

Maybe you can talk a little bit more around the demand response to R2 at a very large number of pre-orders placed within the first 24-hours. Anything else you can share on how R2 has tracked in terms of demand?

Claire McDonough

R2 is, you know, people see R2 out there and just love the product so the number one question that we both ask ourselves and you all ask us as well is, how can we go faster with R2? I was down in Pebble Beach a few weeks ago for the car show and we had R2 and R3X there and consumers are so excited about what's coming next and so we've been doing a little bit of a vehicle road show with R2 and R3 across the country driven the excitement that the products are certainly driving across the board and as we're trying to drive greater levels of awareness for a broader addressable market, they've been very helpful in enabling and helping that as well.

Mark Delaney

Do you think R2 attention is helping our hurting current R1 sales?

Claire McDonough

I think it helps R1 sales. I think to a certain degree, there's misconceptions in the market around the price point of our R1. And so given some of the IRA benefits on leasing, I think consumers are surprised that you can lease a standard pack R1 in the $600 a month range as a whole. And so we're actually seeing some consumers that are bridging themselves with a 24-month lease to get to when Rivian will be producing R2s in the market as well.

Mark Delaney

In June the company announced a proposed joint venture with VW for your electrical and electronic architecture. Can you give additional color on how that is developing toward a definitive agreement and what is left to be worked out?

Claire McDonough

We're continuing to work closely with the Volkswagen Group as we mentioned on our Q2 earnings call we anticipate closing the transaction in Q4 of this year and are continuing to progress on many of the technical milestones associated with the joint venture. Wassym, who's our Chief Software Officer, spoke on our Q2 call about the continued development work that we're doing to create a more of a drivable demonstration vehicle for Volkswagen Group to take out the core ECUs that they had in their products, mainly from Tier 1, and replace them with Rivian zonal’s to showcase the capability and performance that Rivian can help unlock for many of their future products as well.

Mark Delaney

In the past, Rivian had an investment from Ford and an MOU to partner with Mercedes for electric fans. We've also seen lots of proposed partnerships in the auto industry over the years. So as you think about some of these other situations, either that Rivian specifically has been involved with or the industry more holistically, maybe and help us better understand how that influenced the way you're trying to structure the VW joint venture?

Claire McDonough

One of the advantages of the Volkswagen technology joint venture that we have is the components of what's included in that, which is our electrical hardware in our software stack. A part of the advantage of focusing on those core technologies is the extensibility and scalability of the way that we built those technologies, which can now be applied to a much larger spectrum of vehicles in the market. So I would characterize that as being quite different relative to some of the prior partnership opportunities that Rivian has evaluated in the past. And our engineering teams are really excited about the opportunity we have now to solve for the full spectrum from the most premium vehicles to the entry-level price point and how we leverage our capability set and shared technology stack and software stack to flex up and flex down the spectrum as we think about the opportunity at hand in that partnership together with Volkswagen Group.

Mark Delaney

That's helpful. In addition to the $5 billion in funding from VW for the proposed joint venture, Rivian is also expecting incremental benefits through cost savings, operating expense efficiencies, and potentially revenue synergies. Can you give us any more color in particular with some of the expense efficiencies that you may be able to see?

Claire McDonough

We'll be able to provide more color in Q4 once the definitive agreements are finalized. However, conceptually, the way to think about it is today we have an electrical hardware team, we have a software team, which Rivian pays 100% of the cost of that team that's been developing for Rivian. Now the majority of those teams that are focused on these core elements of our products will go into the joint venture and be shared from an actual capital perspective between both parties. So that creates inherent value as we think about the sharing of this core technology stack, which as I mentioned, can be leveraged and shared across both vehicle platforms as a whole.

Mark Delaney

Maybe talking on Europe, Rivian has been selling the commercial vehicle in Europe. Have you been surprised at all by anything you've experienced as you've been selling vehicles internationally?

Claire McDonough

Beyond the sales of our commercial vans to Amazon in Europe, which are predominantly in Germany, we've been selling in Canada, as well for our one products. And so building up more of that international that capability set. And part of this thesis with some of the work with Amazon in Germany was also to create this entry point for us, so that when we're bringing R2s to market we have more of that inherent foundation already in place. We're not starting truly from a clean sheet of papers as well. So that certainly plays through as we think about Rivian's future ambitions to sell R2 into global markets beyond the North American one as well.

Mark Delaney

And yes it sounds like R2 then is the vehicle we should expect first to be sold in Europe for consumers. And any sense of when to think about that timing? I imagine you'd start delivering in North America first, but how long before we can envision Europe?

Claire McDonough

So I would certainly characterize it as R2 was designed for global markets. The intention is for us to service not just the North American market, but international markets as well with that mid-size platform. But we'll certainly start with sales here in North America and then expand in a manner that allows us to build out the brand inappropriately, or sorry, appropriately with each of those international markets as we think about the continent of Europe.

Mark Delaney

Okay, I have some financial questions if I could. The company's expecting a modest positive gross profit in the fourth quarter of this year. How are you tracking toward this goal? And as you think about factors like lower material costs, volume, and non-vehicle revenue? How do they get you to that target?

Claire McDonough

Sure, as we think about the three key drivers of our path to positive gross profit, the first is variable cost improvement. On a variable cost side, we have contractually driven many of the changes through the shift from our Gen 1 product to Gen 2, where we changed out roughly half of our material cost in our vehicles to drive to a much lower cost structure. At our investor day, we outlined some of the pinpoints from our large pack dual motor product from Gen 1 to Gen 2, which resulted in about a 20% reduction in our material cost in aggregate. So have line of sight into the step changes that's happening on that side of the equation.

On the fixed cost element, as I mentioned in your prior question, we're still working through the supply chain impact. So that could impact the fixed cost leverage that we'll be able to achieve should we not be able to resolve some of this acute issue in the near-term, but we're working hard to do so. And then as we think about the revenue per delivered unit, have visibility, as we outlined in investor day, on the impacts from regulatory credits, we'll be unlocking some increases in terms of the sale of used Rivian’s, which will also enable more of our early customers to trade in their Gen 1 product for a Gen 2 product, now that we'll be having our tri-motor vehicles available in late Q3 and into Q4 as well, that allows consumers to really step into a product that has outstanding range within you know conserve mode enabling over 400 miles. But also you know zero to 60 times that will that sort of surpass our original tri-motor Gen 1 products as well.

Mark Delaney

Very good performance.

Claire McDonough

Yes.

Mark Delaney

The company also expects the mod as positive gross margin in 2025. Maybe talk about how you see profit drivers next year and how that may differ from what you're thinking about for this year and for the fourth quarter?

Claire McDonough

Sure, as we look to 2025 from a profit driver standpoint, we'll have our Gen 2 product for the full-year. So unlike this year where we're really only selling our Gen 2 product in Q3 and into Q4, we'll have that available for us from a cost perspective for the entirety of 2025, which is a key enabler for the step change we anticipate seeing from a cost perspective.

The other components as we think about tailwinds are enabled by continued commodity cost dynamics. So from a supply chain perspective, many of our contracts are rearward looking and so we'll see continued benefits as we've seen some of the commodities come down over the course of this year that will help create tailwinds for next year as a whole. There'll also be some drivers as we think about the launch of our quad-motor in 2025 that pushes ASP up a little bit higher, as well above our tri-motor offering and creates sort of that pinnacle of the Rivian R1 portfolio from an ASP standpoint importantly as well. We also anticipate next year we'll have comparable regulatory credits relative to 2024 that will help drive meaningful opportunities as well for us.

Mark Delaney

That's helpful. At the Investor Day, you spoke about trying to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in 2027. Can you help us better visualize what would need to happen for that to occur in terms of things like how many vehicles a year you might have to sell as one of the key KPIs we should be thinking on?

Claire McDonough

In the 2027 timeframe we'll be well positioned to more fully ramp up R2 production within our normal facility. And so what's centered around that 2027 outlook of achieving EBITDA positive will be not full capacity of the normal plants, but starting to approach somewhere in the ballpark of that 200,000 unit a year milestone.

Mark Delaney

Okay. Software services after market, those are some of the higher margin opportunities you have. How do you think about those contributing to the company's 25% gross margin target and getting to that positive EBITDA level?

Claire McDonough

We see software and services as a key enabler to Rivian achieving its 25% long-term gross profit target. As we look at the margin differential, we've talked historically about vehicle gross profits in and around the 20% zip code, and then seeing software and services having the opportunity to unlock 65% or even greater in many of the truly software enabled services, opportunity for the business to significantly improve that rate, albeit they'll be much smaller from an overall revenue standpoint relative to the sale of vehicles.

Mark Delaney

Okay. Assuming the $5 billion VW funding comes through as planned from 2024 through 2026? How are you thinking about any additional capital needs that Rivian may have?

Claire McDonough

We'll continue to be opportunistic as we look at future raises for Rivian over time. But as we mentioned in our Q2 earnings call, the $5 billion of capital from Volkswagen Group enables Rivian to fund the launch of R2 and normal build into Georgia, and it enables Rivian to pack to free cash flow positive, which is obviously a critical milestone for us for the future.

Mark Delaney

Speaking of the future, you also have Georgia facility that you've announced. Maybe help us better understand when Georgia may go into production?

Claire McDonough

We haven't announced specific timing for Georgia other than the fact that it will follow R2 in normal. However, we've continued to make certain investments that gives us a bit more flexibility in terms of the timelines to turn the Georgia facility online as well. So I would characterize today as we have flexibility as we think about the exact timeline to turn that facility online for the business.

Mark Delaney

Got it. We've got a couple minutes left. I did want to see if anybody in the audience has a question. Otherwise, I can go ahead and ask the last one or two. Yes, we've got one in the front. If you don't mind just waiting for a microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. It appears that range anxiety is an issue for a lot of consumers and a lot of new competitive vehicles are still coming out with a range that begins with a two, not a three. I'm just wondering what your views are? And how much further can you extend the range over the next few years? Thank you.

Claire McDonough

Range anxiety is certainly a key constraint to EV adoption as a whole. And I think there's two ways in which you can attack the challenge at hand. One is through availability of highly reliable charging infrastructure across the board. Most consumers charge roughly 90% of all of their use case needs in their home. And so I think that as consumers evaluate the trade-offs of the couple of trips that they're going to make in a year, the charging network will be more and more important in their comfort level with that range anxiety as a whole, because it's also important that the battery pack itself is the most expensive part of the vehicle.

And so the challenge with just increasing battery pack sizes as a whole is the cost element of what that enables and the unfavorability from a mass perspective that it also results in as well, which is a little bit of a countervailing force as you think about getting consumers to make that trade-off and trying to get EVs down to more parity level pricing with [Indiscernible] vehicles in the market as a whole.

So for us, I think the key enablers, I mean that's been a big part of why we're continuing to invest in building out the Rivian adventure network of charging locations, given the opportunity for Rivian to ensure that we have highly reliable charging for our customers. We've also opened up our Rivian network to have availability to the Tesla Supercharger network with our [NACS] (ph) adoption opportunity on a go-forward basis and we're trying to get more and more adapters out to our customers, as well so they can take advantage of that as a whole.

Mark Delaney

Yes, let me just take one last question in from the back.

Unidentified Analyst

So electric vehicles have still fairly low market penetration, about 1%, which means in my mind there's a lot of white space to go after. Tesla has a very interesting position in the market and you have threats from China. What do you see as the potential development of that competitive landscape? Who ends up taking those that you know 99% of the market and what are the driving factors on who's going to win?

Claire McDonough

That's a great question and something that we look at a lot and when I started the conversation today I spoke a little bit about the premise that we started Rivian with, which was imagine a world where every vehicle is electric, and so competing on the fact of being electric is not a point of competitive differentiation. We need to compete with the best product in the market as a whole and that's really the way that we've approached this opportunity as a whole and to a certain degree, because of some you know some of the resistance of people that haven't tried something new haven't driven an EV yet. It does take us that opportunity to create a product that really allows consumers to say, I had no idea that an EV could do this, that an EV could truly enable adventure and experiences for me as a whole.

And so it's been a central part of our brand DNA in how we engage and unlock the opportunity of how we communicate and connect with our products and the broader market as a whole to drive brand differentiation, to create a unique swim lane for Rivian, and ultimately to go after the 90%-plus of consumers that are today buying an ICE vehicle versus an EV and helping them think differently and give EVs a chance as well.

Mark Delaney

Great. Well, unfortunately, we're going to have to end it there, Claire. Thank you so much for joining us.

Claire McDonough

Thanks, Mark.