Fortinet: Margins On Steroids (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 09, 2024 3:01 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock2 Comments
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Fortinet's Q2 report showed a significant boost in margins due to improved operational efficiency and stabilizing demand for its hardware products.
  • Despite a persistent billings slowdown, the product revenue decline was less severe than expected, indicating potential growth in Fortinet's firewall and security appliance business.
  • The company's improved inventory levels and strong service revenue growth are driving overall margin expansion, enhancing Fortinet's earnings outlook.
  • Upgraded Fortinet to a Buy, anticipating continued margin growth and potential share buybacks to further boost stock performance.

Flexing biceps covered with dollars

John M Lund Photography Inc

Investment Thesis

Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) recently concluded Q2 quarter was an enlightening revelation.

On one hand, the billings slowdown persisted just as I noted in my earnings preview of Fortinet's Q2 quarter, with Fortinet's management keeping full-year

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.26K Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FTNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News