Oracle Joins The Pack

Cristi Croitoru

When you think of the major cloud infrastructure providers, Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are the first names that typically come to mind. Given that their market caps are all well into the trillions, it makes sense, but one name saying "don't forget about me" is Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). If you compare the performance of the four stocks since the launch of ChatGPT, ORCL's 74.6% gain lands right in the middle of the pack, ahead of GOOGL and MSFT but trailing AMZN's gain of 82%.

This year, though, ORCL has been the clear leader. With a gain of over 35%, it has doubled AMZN's 15.2% move and more than quadrupled the gains of GOOGL and MSFT. What's most impressive about ORCL's performance is that it's still right near its highs of the year, even as the other three stocks are in drawdowns of 12%-20%.

Making ORCL's performance even more impressive is that the company has reported weaker-than-expected sales in each of its last four earnings reports. Last September and December, those weaker-than-expected revenues were not met kindly by the market as the stock experienced one-day declines of 12.4% and 13.5% which were the two largest one-day earnings declines since at least 2001! Following its March and June reports, though, the company still reported weaker-than-expected sales, but each of those reports were followed by one-day gains of 13.3% and 11.8% - ranking as the third and fourth-strongest one-day gains in reaction to earnings since at least 2001. While no investor ever wants to see a company report weaker-than-expected sales, they were able to look past that shortfall as the company reported a new cloud partnership with Google, 50%+ growth in its cloud infrastructure services unit, and a higher-than-expected backlog.

Even as shares of ORCL have kept pace with the three major cloud providers since the launch of ChatGPT and outperformed handily so far this year, from a valuation perspective, shares trade more in line with the market. At 22.6x estimated earnings for the current year, ORCL's multiple is slightly more than three turns higher than (GOOGL), and well below the multiples of AMZN and MSFT. With a market cap of nearly $400 billion, ORCL is far from an under-the-radar company, but it still doesn't get the same attention as many of its peers. Its performance this year illustrates that the best returns in the market don't always come from the places everyone else is already looking.

