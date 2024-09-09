AST SpaceMobile: Cell Towers In Orbit

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile has potential but faces significant execution risks, including satellite deployment delays and uncertain revenue models.
  • Despite strategic partnerships and nearing commercial launch, ASTS' valuation is high and assumes flawless execution through 2026.
  • The company needs 90 satellites for full coverage, with meaningful revenue expected by 2026 and positive cash flow by 2027.
  • I rate ASTS a sell due to overvaluation and substantial risks, despite its recent milestones.

Satellite expanding its solar panels and emitting circular blue waves to the planet Earth. Illustration of the concept of space-based solar power station and space weapons

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Earth's orbit is filled with dreams of personal, anywhere communication, from Motorola’s Iridium to Musk's Starlink and now AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), which promises to be the cell tower in the sky. I

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.78K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News