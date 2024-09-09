Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Earth's orbit is filled with dreams of personal, anywhere communication, from Motorola’s Iridium to Musk's Starlink and now AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), which promises to be the cell tower in the sky. I analyzed this high-flying stock to check if it's hype, fiction, or meme stock or has a realistic business plan and valuation. The result is a cautiously optimistic view of the business model with a poor view of valuation.

Performance

ASTC was born from a SPAC in early 2021 with the initial hype and big picture exaggerations that resulted in a three-year decline from a US$20 peak to the US$2 doldrums until the company began to get closer to commercial launch (next week) and added strategic telecom providers such as AT&T (T) and Vodafone (VOD) that also injected capital and loans. The major question is if this recent spike, seen in the price performance chart below, has incorporated perfect execution or if there is more upside.

ASTS Price Performance vs Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Financial Estimates

The company has not provided revenue guidance, only big-picture market data, i.e. that they have signed agreements with 40+ mobile network operators that have 2 billion subscribers. There are two big questions to ponder when attempting to model revenue, the first is when does AST have commercial coverage and the second is penetration of the potential subscriber base.

In an interview with an executive from ASTS and the AT&T VP for tower & roaming, stated that they would need 45 satellites to provide adequate commercial coverage in the US and another 45 for the rest of the markets. This means that at the current production capacity of 20 satellites per year, they need 4 more years to reach full deployment. However, I have read several older articles where the full constellation of satellites is in the 150-240 range to cover the target markets.

The second question, that is more difficult to answer, is how many users may see themselves in a situation where they need to turn on the space service. Not many people live in out-of-coverage areas, so while hiking in Yellowstone or the Grande Canyon will folks pay US$10 or $15? Is this an occasional service event that benefits the network operator with “total coverage” but is a limited revenue generator? Will AST sell its capacity at a fixed price, much as tower companies, or look for military/government contracts or corporations in remote locations such as mining companies, offshore drilling, airlines, etc.? The revenue side is still to be seen and may present positive and negative surprises. One thing is certain, without the Blue Birds in the sky, nothing happens.

Below I present the best guess based on consensus and my estimates. I used the low end of consensus for Revenue & Capex and estimated all other line items. Cash flow, factors in the warrant conversion capital. The estimates suggest that AST may see meaningful revenue in 2026 with positive earnings and cash flow in 2027, when it may have 90+ Birds in orbit.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ and AST Created by author with data from Capital IQ and AST

Peer Comps

The satellite communication sector has many listed companies along with subsidiaries of larger companies and Musk’s Starlink with 6,000 small satellites that may have SpaceX launch priorities. So far none have yet achieved direct-to-smartphone capacity, Starlink is in the test phase, and thus it's fair to assume that AST will not be alone in its endeavor. Below I list consensus estimates of a broad group of satellite companies. As can be observed, AST is the largest by market cap, driven by investors' enthusiasm for capturing revenue from 2bn mobile subscribers, despite its start-up status and almost zero revenue so far. While EchoStar (SATS) has US$15bn in revenue and even more debt and is valued at 3x P/CE (cash earnings) on 2026 estimates. The sector peers do not have explosive growth and their valuations are generally indicative of a mature business, which is where AST will be sometime in the next 10–15 years if all goes well.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Valuation

Valuation is where I run into a major dilemma. At US$29 or US$8bn market cap (all stock series + warrants) the stock is expensive and largely incorporates execution success to 2026 and does not factor in additional capital increases or convertible bonds to fund the satellite buildout. As explored earlier, the revenue model for this company is not fully proven nor presented and is dependent on the successful fabrication, launch, and operations of at least 90 satellites. A lot of things can be delayed or go wrong in the next 2 years that the market is willing to ignore. On the positive side, if AST executes well, it may see a vertical jump in revenue and cashflow in 2027 that could propel the stock to US$155 (at 50x P/CE), which would be in response to a far more established/ de-risked growth operation. AST languished in the $2 range as a zero-revenue start-up and jumped to US$29 on reaching significant milestones, but it is still a start-up.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ and AST

Risk

Quite a bit can go wrong with AST, it may see delays in satellite build and launch, weak subscriber take-up, capex overruns, and funding dilemmas as well as competition that would derail an overvalued stock. On the flip side, if the company successfully launches its first round of 20 satellites and presents revenue data or metrics that point to a robust business model, the stock may maintain or increase in value.

Conclusion

I rate AST a sell. Before responding with hate mail, remember that the sell does not mean the stock may drop back to US$2. AST has reached significant milestones that have greatly de-risked the startup from failure. Now it embarks on proving the business model and the stock valuation has jumped ahead by two years, in my view.