My rating for Accolade, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares remains unchanged as a Hold.

ACCD stock is not worthy of a Buy rating now. Accolade is still expected to suffer from top line growth deceleration for the current fiscal year considering the US workforce reduction numbers and the company's stance on spending.

On the flip side, I am unwilling to rate Accolade as a Sell. The company's shares are inexpensive, which means that one can't rule out the possibility of the company being acquired as per recent rumors.

Top Line Prospects Remain Unfavorable

My previous article published on June 28, 2024 highlighted that ACCD "has acknowledged that macroeconomic conditions are challenging, and it has set a new revenue growth target" which points to a "more modest top line expansion outlook." In late June 2024, Accolade lowered the mid-point of its full-year fiscal 2025 (YE February 28, 2025) top line growth guidance from +18.3% previously to the current +12.8%. As a comparison, ACCD's actual revenue expansion rates for FY 2023 and FY 2024 were +17.1% and +14.1%, respectively.

The sell-side analysts' current consensus FY 2025 revenue growth forecast for Accolade is +12.7% as per S&P Capital IQ, which is slightly below the company's guidance. In the past two months following the company's guidance cut, the market hasn't found any reasons to become more optimistic about ACCD's top line growth prospects.

In its FY 2024 10-K filing, Accolade has cautioned that "if our customers undergo layoffs or reductions in force, our membership numbers would decrease, which would reduce our revenues." As of end-FY 2024, ACCD boasted in excess of 1,200 clients representing 14 million or more members. ACCD refers to its clients as "employers that deploy Accolade solutions in order to provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs" in its 10-K filing.

According to a September 5, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article citing research from recruitment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoffs in the US rose by +193% month-on-month to 75,891 for August 2024. This latest piece of data suggests that there are downside risks associated with ACCD's future revenue.

Separately, ACCD emphasized at the recent Morgan Stanley (MS) 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5 that "at the margin, we're looking to do whatever we can on the spend side to ensure profitability this year and beyond." In specific terms, Accolade is targeting to achieve a positive normalized EBITDA margin of between 3% and 4% for FY 2025. ACCD has been loss-making at the EBITDA level since its July 2020 public listing, and the company is determined to become EBITDA positive in this fiscal year. This implies that Accolade will be focused on spending less and reducing costs, and a lower amount of investments to support growth will naturally hurt its revenue.

In summary, Accolade's top line performance for the near term is expected to be affected by an increase in redundancies in the US and the company's cost optimization efforts.

ACCD is now valued by the market at 0.69 times consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue or EV/S, which is much lower than its historical three-year mean EV/S ratio of 2.40 times according to S&P Capital IQ data. The market is penalizing Accolade with a depressed EV/S multiple in view of the company's unfavorable short-term top line outlook.

Rumored Takeover Draws Attention

Morgan Stanley's analyst Craig Hettenbach highlighted at the investment bank's early-September 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference that "there were some headlines a few weeks ago that Accolade might be considering strategic alternatives." ACCD responded to the analyst by noting that "we don't comment on rumors." Last month, Seeking Alpha News reported that "Accolade is said to be working with Morgan Stanley to evaluate a potential sale, according to traders, who cited a Dealreporter item."

In my opinion, it is reasonable to think there will be private equity firms or corporates interested in acquiring Accolade, taking into consideration the stock's valuations and the company's long-term financial improvement potential.

Korean securities brokerage firm Mirae Asset has identified a group of listed healthcare "data solutions stocks" which includes "Veeva (VEEV), Veradigm (OTC:MDRX), R1 RCM (RCM), Phreesia (PHR), Schrodinger (SDGR), MultiPlan (MPLN), Accolade, and GeneDx (WGS)." Excluding ACCD, this peer group's mean consensus next twelve months' EV/S valuation multiple is a relatively higher 4.4 times as per S&P Capital IQ as compared to Accolade's current 0.69 times EV/S metric.

Separately, Accolade has a goal of improving its normalized EBITDA margin by between +3 percentage points and +4 percentage points on an annual basis starting in FY 2026 with a long-term target of reaching 15%-20%. Recall that ACCD's FY 2025 normalized EBITDA margin guidance was in the 3%-4% range. Accolade's profitability targets are largely consistent with the market's consensus FY 2026 and FY 2027 normalized EBITDA margin estimates of 6.2% and 9.4%, respectively for the company based on S&P Capital IQ data.

At the MS Annual Global Healthcare Conference, ACCD cited gross margin expansion leveraging on the "the cross-sell opportunity" and "technology-driven productivity enhancements as the key drivers of higher margins for the future. If ACCD does deliver on its targeted EBITDA profitability improvement, the stock will be currently trading at undemanding consensus FY 2026 and FY 2027 EV/EBITDA of 4.2 times and 2.0 times, respectively based on S&P Capital IQ data.

There is no certainty that any takeover for Accolade will materialize, as there is no official confirmation from the company regarding this matter. But it is clear that ACCD's shares are cheap, and the company has a bright future for the longer term as seen with its EBITDA margin expansion potential.

I think that a Hold rating or a Neutral view for Accolade is warranted. The stock is cheap, but expectations of slower top line expansion this fiscal year justify a valuation discount.