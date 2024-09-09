IvelinRadkov

My initial bull thesis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) was circulated back in September 2023. At the time, the P/FFO multiple of 13x seemed just too low given the robust balance sheet, ample liquidity, and conservative cash flows. My view was that by opening a position in EPRT, investors would access sizeable returns from price appreciation on top of an attractive and well-supported dividend of ~5%.

In the total return performance chart below, we can see how EPRT has delivered massive alpha compared to the REIT index.

Even after my most recent follow-up article on EPRT which was issued right after the publication of the Q1'24 earnings report, the total return figure has landed at ~21%.

However, as you might have guessed from the title, I am now downgrading EPRT from buy to hold. Let me explain this below.

Thesis review

If we look at the Q2'24 earnings report, we will notice a continued strong momentum in producing growing AFFO generation levels. During the quarter EPRT managed to secure AFFO growth of 5% compared to the same period last year. This growth has been achieved even though Q2'23 consisted of tough comparison levels. By annualizing the Q2'24 AFFO result and contrasting it with the Q2 dividend of $0.29 per share, we will arrive at an AFFO payout of 67%, which still offers a considerable amount of internal cash generation for EPRT to retain and put back to work to support further growth.

While EPRT has a decent element of embedded organic growth through periodic rent bumps, the key driver is the M&A, which can be realized in a notable fashion given EPRT's fortress balance sheet and conservative AFFO payout profile.

For example, in Q2 alone EPRT deployed $334 million across 35 new transactions at a weighted average cash yield of 8% and weighted average initial lease term of 17.8 years with annual rent escalators of ~1.9%. The cash yield of 8% is really attractive and leads to a decent spread capture, especially considering the investment grade balance sheet, which allows it to keep the cost of debt low. Even with these high cap rates, the weighted average unit level rent coverage for the new acquisitions stood at 3x, which sends a direct message that EPRT has not sacrificed its conservative underwriting standards.

Plus, the comment in the recent earnings call by Pete Mavoides - President and Chief Executive Officer - paints an encouraging picture in terms of EPRT being able to find enticing deals on a go-forward basis:

Looking ahead to the third quarter, our investment pipeline remains solid and up year-over-year in the context of what is typically a seasonally slower period in the calendar. As we have discussed in the past, we expect that the recently rejuvenated expectation of Fed easing could result in modest cap rate compression later in the year. However, we have not seen this in our current pipeline, which currently suggests a cap rate similar to the second quarter.

As described in my earlier articles on EPRT, there are also some divestitures that we have to take into account. While the primary funding source for new deals is, of course, the balance sheet in conjunction with retained AFFO, almost each quarter EPRT accesses fresh capital through the portfolio recycling process, which, among other things, helps relieve the pressure on the capital structure. In Q2, EPRT sold six buildings obtaining $4.8 million in net proceeds. The dispositions were conducted at a weighted average cash yield of 7.3%, which is ~70 basis points below the cash yields that were registered on the acquisition front.

Speaking of the balance sheet, the net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre remained at a very healthy level of 3.8x, which is one of the lowest leverage ratios in the entire net lease space. Moreover, the underlying structure of this also stayed in great shape with no material debt maturities until 2026.

Having said that, the reason why I have decided to downgrade EPRT is purely related to the multiple and unattractive dividend. The current P/FFO multiple stands at 16.9x, which is significantly above the level when I wrote my initial piece on this REIT. While there have indeed been some dividend hikes over this time period, the price appreciation has been so massive that the current yield has declined to just 3.6%, which is an unacceptable level in the context of prevailing interest rate dynamics.

The bottom line

Even though the fundamentals are there, and the business is in a solid position to keep the growth momentum alive, the valuation has become too rich due to the huge price appreciation that was recorded over the past couple of quarters. The price has risen at a much faster pace than the underlying earnings and dividends have grown. As a result, the dividend yield has dropped as well to an unattractive level of ~3.6%.

Given the current interest rate environment I would expect a higher dividend and lower multiple from a REIT that operates in the retail segment, even if the AFFO growth trajectory is by 200-300 basis points higher than for other peers.

As a result of this, I am downgrading Essential Properties Realty Trust from buy to hold.