Essential Properties Realty Trust: Great Business At Wrong Price (Rating Downgrade)

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.61K Followers

Summary

  • In September 2023, I published my initial bull thesis on Essential Properties Realty Trust driven by a low P/FFO multiple, robust balance sheet, and an attractive dividend yield of ~5%.
  • Since then, EPRT's share price has surged higher, increasing the P/FFO multiple to 16.9x, and reducing the dividend yield to 3.6%.
  • Despite strong Q2 2024 AFFO growth and a solid investment pipeline, the valuations still seem too rich, given the current interest rate environment.
  • I am downgrading EPRT from buy to hold because of an exhausted return potential, which is primarily driven by the massive multiple expansion dynamic.

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

My initial bull thesis on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) was circulated back in September 2023. At the time, the P/FFO multiple of 13x seemed just too low given the robust balance sheet, ample liquidity, and conservative cash flows. My view

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.61K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News