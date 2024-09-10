VIG: Financials Exposure Is Not What You Might Expect - Sell Rating
Summary
- The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has performed well and, at first glance, appears to be an ETF set to benefit from declining interest rates.
- VIG's higher technology weighting has driven its recent performance, but SCHD's bank exposure could benefit more from declining interest rates.
- VIG's limited exposure to traditional banks, and potential offset exposure to the insurance industry, could restrict its performance going forward, especially if tech shares don't continue their climb.
