Microsoft: The Best Business Ever Created? Embrace The Long-Term Winner.

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
687 Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft is a highly profitable, cash-generating giant with a strong history of innovation and rewarding shareholders, making it a top long-term holding.
  • Key growth drivers include the Intelligent Cloud segment and AI adoption, with significant contributions from Azure and strategic partnerships like OpenAI.
  • Microsoft's robust cash flow generation supports substantial dividends and stock repurchases, enhancing shareholder value over time.
  • Despite potential risks, I consider Microsoft a 'strong buy' due to its leadership position in an AI-driven revolution that still has a long way to go before it fully unravels.
  • Ongoing revenue growth, improving margins despite substantial investments, adopting AI into existing solution environment, and innovative approach make a strong case for MSFT as the best business ever.

Microsoft France headquarters entrance in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard

I am a buy-and-hold investor interested in highly profitable, cash-generating giants with a rich history of upholding and enhancing their competitive advantages and rewarding shareholders.

I couldn't think of a company better fitting that description than Microsoft (

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
687 Followers
Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, as they allowed me to build another pillar od my financial life and I believe it's the most accessible way to seek financial freedom.I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News