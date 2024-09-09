eBay Inc. (EBAY) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference - (Transcript)

Sep. 09, 2024 3:42 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.09K Followers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Call September 9, 2024 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Iannone - President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Priest - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Eric Sheridan

All right. I think in the interest of time, we're going to get started on our next one. It's my pleasure to host the team from eBay. We've got Jamie Iannone, CEO; Steve Priest, CFO.

Jamie, Steve, thanks so much for being part of the conference again this year.

Jamie Iannone

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Sheridan

Okay. So I'll jump right in, Jamie. To start off how about we take a step back and talk a little bit about the scale of eBay today and some of the key strategic priorities for you as you look at where the company sits today and where you want to take it over the long-term?

Jamie Iannone

Yes. Great. Can you guys hear me? Is this on? Okay. So we have roughly, I'll take a step back for people that are less familiar with the story. We have about $73 billion of GMV. We have 132 million buyers on the platform. And we look at the scale of eBay, we operate in 190 different countries. When I came back as CEO a little over four years ago, we refactored the company to really be focused on non-new in season. So used, refurbished or out-of-season new, that's about 90% of what we sell on the platform. And it gives us a really unique value proposition because we're really going after enthusiast buyers on the platform. These are about 60 million people that buy 70% of what's on the platform. And one of the great things about eBay is we're really focused on reinventing the future of e-commerce for enthusiasts, centered around three pillars. One is relevant

Recommended For You

About EBAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBAY

Trending Analysis

Trending News