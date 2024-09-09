skegbydave/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have a somewhat complicated relationship with utilities. Although I appreciate their anti-cyclical business models and the low-risk income they provide for investors, they are rather boring and prone to a number of headwinds, including sticky inflation, elevated rates, and billions in spending on renewable energy and infrastructure improvements.

Especially the mix of aggressive capital spending and elevated rates has pressured utility stocks in the past.

That said, utilities have made a comeback!

Year-to-date, the utilities ETF (XLU) has returned 22%, beating the tech-heavy S&P 500 by more than 600 basis points.

Although I am painting with a very broad brush here, this can be attributed to two tailwinds:

Expectations of lower rates (both short-term and longer-term rates).

A massive (unexpected) tailwind from the AI "revolution," which involves power-hungry data centers.

This bodes well for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), a company that has put its investors through a lot of turmoil, including a massive stock price decline and a dividend cut.

I became bullish on this utility on December 24, 2023. Since then, shares have returned 27%, 14 points above the S&P 500's return. My most recent article on this company was written on June 17, 2024, and had the title "High-Voltage Value: Why Dominion Energy Looks Like A Shockingly Good Investment."

Currently, Dominion Energy shares are 17% higher, as the bull case continues to unfold as expected.

Although I agree with (former) Dominion Energy investors who dislike its poor track record and investments in wind power, I continue to see value in this utility.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why I continue to see an upside.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Dominion Energy Is Back On Track

Allow me to start this part of the article by throwing some numbers at you.

Roughly one month ago, Dominion Energy reported its 2Q24 earnings, which revealed a lot about current developments and its longer-term outlook.

As we can see below, the company reported $0.62 in operating earnings per share. This is adjusted for weather, as weather developments tend to have a major impact on electricity demand.

Growth drivers include $0.10 from regulated investment growth and $0.17 related to the Millstone nuclear plant in Connecticut, which saw unplanned outages in the second quarter of last year.

Dominion Energy

Even more important is that the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting at least $2.62 in operating per-share earnings with a $2.75 midpoint.

For 2025, Dominion expects operating earnings of at least $3.25 with a midpoint of $3.40, 24% above its 2024 guidance midpoint.

On a longer-term basis, the Virginia-based utility company sees annual EPS growth of 5% to 7% through at least 2029.

Dominion Energy

Before we discuss some of its longer-term growth drivers, we need to discuss the company's debt reduction, which is critical to reducing financial risks and improving shareholder value.

These measures include a debt reduction plan of $21 billion. As of 2Q24, this has been 72% completed, including the sale of Cove Point, East Ohio Gas, Questar Gas, and Expo to Canadian midstream giant Enbridge Inc. (ENB), which used these assets to diversify and de-risk its revenue sources.

Moreover, as we can see below, the sale of the Public Service Company of North Carolina (also to Enbridge) and the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind ("CVOW") project's financing partnership with Stonepeak is expected to further improve its balance sheet. Both deals are expected to close this year.

Dominion Energy

Furthermore, this year, analysts expect net debt to end up at $37 billion, potentially followed by an increase to $44 billion in 2026. This surge is fueled by capital spending offsetting operating cash flow. However, because of EBITDA growth, the net leverage ratio is expected to remain at 5.2x EBITDA.

The company has a BBB+ credit rating, one step below the A range.

Additionally, with regard to the company's business model, it makes the case it has a "natural hedge" against rising prices of additional capacities in its system. This has allowed the company's rates to remain roughly 22% below the national average. I added emphasis to the quote below:

As a vertically integrated utility, we have a natural hedge in that the capacity purchases to serve our load are mostly offset by the capacity revenue our own generation receives. As a result, customers do not have material exposure to the outcome of the capacity market and therefore, higher prices do not automatically translate into higher customer costs. At the time of our most recent biannual rate review, net capacity expense represented only about 1% of customer bills. - D 2Q24 Earnings Call

With regard to the CVOW (offshore wind) project I just mentioned, the company is still progressing on time and within its budget, with 33% of its total work completed as of 2Q24.

This includes the installment of 42 out of 70 to 100 planned monopiles. The last monopile is expected to be installed next year, potentially followed by the installment of the last turbine at the end of 2026.

Dominion Energy

Although I agree with the many comments I get from people who do not like wind energy, I am glad to see that the project is still within budget, which reduces a lot of cost and operational uncertainty.

Then there's the impact of power centers, which is something I care a lot about, as it is one of the biggest drivers of (future) power demand.

In its second-quarter earnings call, the company mentioned it is making substantial investments in transmission and generation infrastructure to support rising demand related to these data centers.

So far, this year, the company has connected nine new data centers and expects to connect a total of 15 new centers by the end of this year.

As we can see below, expectations for power demand have increased substantially over the past few years. In 2022, the PJM forecast was 2.2% average annual load growth through 2030. Last year, that number was 5.0%. Now, it's 5.5%!

The total difference in 2030 expectations between the 2022 and 2024 forecasts is almost 10 thousand megawatts.

Dominion Energy

In general, Virginia is booming, thanks to reliable power, good connectivity, a favorable business climate, a close location to many government agencies, and the availability of land.

At the end of last month, Bloomberg published an article with the title "Data Centers Face Seven-Year Wait for Dominion Power Hookups."

Dominion Energy Inc. expects the time it takes to connect large data centers to the electric grid to increase by one to three years amid a surge in requests, bringing the total wait time to as long as seven years. [...] The rapid surge in demand from data centers is now outstripping the available power supply in many parts of the world. That's led to long waiting periods for businesses to access the grid, and has spurred growing concerns of outages and price increases in the densest data center markets. [...] The extra year to three-year wait comes on top of the three to four years the process has previously taken, a Dominion representative said Thursday. That means the wait for power will now be roughly four to seven years. - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

What does this mean for shareholders?

Dividend & Valuation

After cutting its dividend, the dividend is safe again.

Currently, Dominion Energy shares pay $0.667 in quarterly per-share dividends. At its current stock price, this translates to a yield of 4.6%.

The company is currently issuing debt to fund this dividend, as it has negative free cash flow, as I already briefly mentioned. However, this is common in the industry, as it applies to almost every single major utility company.

However, we will not see any dividend cuts, as the company believes its dividend is "secure."

Dominion Energy

Using this year's EPS guidance midpoint, the company has a 97% earnings payout ratio. Next year, that number drops to 78%. The median sector earnings payout ratio is 63%.

Given the company's EPS growth outlook, I believe the company could return to mid-single-digit annual dividend growth in the next three years.

Valuation-wise, the company is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 22.8x. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 38% EPS growth in 2024 to be followed by 24% growth in 2025, before normalizing to the company's expected 5-7% range starting in 2026.

FAST Graphs

Applying its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 17.8x, we get a fair stock price target of $64, 13% above the current price.

When incorporating its dividend and long-term growth outlook, I believe Dominion Energy shares have the potential to return 9-11% per year.

Hence, I remain bullish and believe Dominion Energy remains one of the cheapest stocks in an industry that is far from cheap after its recent rally.

Takeaway

Utilities might not be the most exciting sector, but they're making a comeback, and Dominion Energy is a prime example.

Despite its past struggles with high debt, a dividend cut, and a mixed track record, Dominion is on a solid path to recovery, driven by strategic asset sales, a massive debt reduction plan, and growing demand from power-hungry data centers.

With improving earnings, a secure dividend, and a reasonable valuation, I see a potential for 9-11% annual returns.

In short, Dominion Energy remains a compelling value play in a sector that's heating up.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Earnings Growth: Dominion expects 24% EPS growth in 2025 and 5-7% annually through 2029.

Dominion expects 24% EPS growth in 2025 and 5-7% annually through 2029. Debt Reduction: The company has reported significant progress in its $21 billion debt reduction plan, which improves financial stability.

The company has reported significant progress in its $21 billion debt reduction plan, which improves financial stability. Tailwinds from Data Centers: Increasing power demand from data centers provides one of the biggest drivers of power demand in modern history.

Increasing power demand from data centers provides one of the biggest drivers of power demand in modern history. Attractive Valuation: Trading at a discount to historical P/E ratio, Dominion Energy offers a potential 9-11% annual return.

Cons: