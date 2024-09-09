Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference September 9, 2024 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Gabriela Borges

All right. We will go ahead and kick it off. Thanks everyone for joining us. Day one, Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. I'm Gabriela Borges, I lead our cybersecurity research chair. And I'm excited to have on stage with me Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Thank you for joining us.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me.

Gabriela Borges

Nikesh, one of the things you've said a couple of times now over the last six months is, you wish you had started the platformization strategy sooner. One could argue looking at Palo Alto for the last three years, you've been selling three different platforms pretty consistently. So talk to us about what's different on the ground in 2024 with the platform conversations that you're having at some of your largest customers.

Nikesh Arora

Yes. First of all, thank you for having me, Gabriela. And I've said that and I was listening to a podcast by Reid Hoffman interviewing Eric Schmidt and he asked him, hey, Eric, if you were younger, you could go back and do something differently, what will you do? And he said, I'd execute on my good ideas faster. So those same reasons I say we should have done platformization faster. What's different? Look, we have been integrating selling a platform for a while but we hadn't been consistently leading with the platform. We've been trying to meet the customer where they were and say, okay, you want this, I got this. But now our entire sales team has pivoted toward leading with a platform saying, listen, I know you want this, but if you got it at this flavor, it'll all work better together. And that's a mindset change in our field. And eventually these are

