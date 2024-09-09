Unlocking Opportunities: Upgrading AMD To Buy On AI Prospects

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is investing aggressively in AI chips, networking, and system-level solutions to gain market share.
  • The company's fundamentals are improving, with significant growth in the Data Center segment, contributing to higher total revenue and gross margins.
  • Despite customer concentration risks and underperforming segments, its PEG ratio suggests potential for stock price appreciation.
  • Upgraded the stock to a buy due to its potential to compete effectively with Nvidia in AI and data center markets.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

I last wrote about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMD) on December 4, 2023, giving the stock a hold rating. Although the stock has been up 13.31% since that recommendation, it underperformed the S&P 500's (

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.05K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News