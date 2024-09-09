Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 9, 2024 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Garman - CEO of Amazon Web Services

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Eric Sheridan

All right. So all right, I think we're going to get going in the interest of time. I know people are still moving around, but it's my pleasure to introduce Matt Garman, the CEO of AWS, representing AWS as part of amazon.com today. First, I'm going to read the safe harbor and then Matt and I are going to get into a conversation.

During the conversation today, Matt will make forward-looking statements in addressing the questions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as described in AWS' periodic SEC filings, which are already available, including on their website, www.aws.com. So Matt, thanks for being part of the conference this year.

Matt Garman

Thanks for having me.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. So why don't we start with you sharing your background and the journey you've been on to the point where you became the CEO of AWS in the not too distant past. I think it's sort of an interesting story and journey to tell.

Matt Garman

Sure. Yes. So it's been 3 months now that I've -- since I took over the CEO job, but I've been at AWS for 18 years. And actually, the first -- my first interaction with Amazon I was a business school. And in 2005, it did my summer internship for Andy Jassy and he was doing an internal startup inside of Amazon, which was AWS. And so that was my interim project. And then I came back as the first product manager for AWS.

And then that's what I've been doing for the last 18 years. And I

