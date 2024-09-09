Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 09, 2024 6:59 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX) Stock
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Kelly - CFO
Bob Walker - Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Vernon Bernardino - H.C. Wainwright

Vernon Bernardino

Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Our next company presenting are -- that we're having a chat today is Novavax, company that by now, hopefully, all of you know really well. They have Nuvaxovid, which is one of three COVID vaccines that is in authorization or license for commercialization. One thing that I do want to highlight though is Nuvaxovid is the only protein-based vaccine that's in commercialization. The others are mRNA-based. With that, I think to begin, you mentioned in your fourth quarter annual results call that you have four drivers of the stock that you're focused on in the long term and then you also have near term drivers. Could you walk us through those four drivers and then what should we expect near term?

Jim Kelly

Absolutely. And I should first really thank you for having us again this year, Vernon here. I really appreciate you here having us here. And we've had just great meetings with investors who, given the time of year, the respiratory season and just of course, getting our COVID vaccine approved just at the end of August, so much interest. And so it's been great to be out with you. I'm joined by Bob Walker, Head of R&D. Jim Kelly, CFO. And you're exactly right. Four pillars to drive value, shareholder value for our company and especially in light of a transformative transaction, which was the Sanofi transaction we announced back in May, which is pillar number one, billions and billions of potential cash flow from that transaction. And most importantly, what they can do to take our technology and bring important vaccines to patients. So pillar number

