SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2024 (Transcript)

Sep. 09, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts


SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2024 September 9, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Noto - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group

Michael Ng

Great. Well, thank you, everybody, for joining. Welcome to the SoFi presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the great privilege of introducing Anthony Noto, who's the CEO of SoFi, which he's been since 2018. Anthony joined SoFi after serving as CFO and COO of Twitter. He is also the Co-Head of Global TMT Banking here at Goldman Sachs, and he was the CFO of the NFL prior to that.

My name is Mike Ng, I cover SoFi and Select fintech here at Goldman. We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation, inclusive a few minutes at the end for investor Q&A. So first, I want to give you a warm welcome, and thank you so much for being here. We always appreciate you making time to come to the conference.

Anthony Noto

My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Ng

Yes. So SoFi often talks about being the one-stop shop for digital financial services, the company certainly made a lot of progress towards this vision, especially now that financial services and the tech-platform segment represents -- or represented nearly 50% of revenue last quarter. Could you just talk about your vision for SoFi and how the company has made progress towards becoming that digital financial services one-stop shop.

Anthony Noto

Sure. I always like to start with our mission first because it grounds everything that follows from there. When I joined the company and I pitched the Board on being the CEO in December ‘17. I wanted to build a company that would have a profound impact on people. And so our

