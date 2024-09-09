Flywire: Growth Outlook Remains Robust

Sep. 09, 2024 9:13 PM ETFlywire Corporation (FLYW) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
304 Followers

Summary

  • Flywire Corporation remains a buy due to robust growth metrics, scale advantage, and margin expansion, despite Canada headwinds impacting near-term growth.
  • Key growth catalysts include partnerships in India and the UK, and expanding distribution capabilities, which should drive significant revenue growth.
  • The recent acquisition of Invoiced enhances FLYW's competitive position and opens opportunities in the growing B2B AR solution market.
  • FLYW's valuation should revert to higher multiples as growth remains strong, supported by a share repurchase program and improved EBITDA margins.
Cheerful Asian businesswoman confirming travel schedules using app on smart phone at airport

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) (published in June 2024) was a buy rating because I was bullish on its growth outlook, supported by its scale advantage, and also a clear path to expand margins. I remain confident

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
304 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLYW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLYW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News