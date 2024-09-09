Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) (published in June 2024) was a buy rating because I was bullish on its growth outlook, supported by its scale advantage, and also a clear path to expand margins. I remain confident in the fundamental outlook of the business as underlying growth metrics remain robust and there are visible growth catalysts to support near-term growth. The recent acquisition also makes FLYW a much better business with additional growth opportunities to pursue.

Canada headwind

FLYW’s Canada operation has been a headache for the stock’s narrative in recent history due to the cap rate set by the government, which indirectly impacts the growth potential. However, I believe the expectations have been well reset by management. The latest guidance calls for a full-year impact of >$30 million (representing a high single-digit percentage growth headwind)—a major step up from the mid-teens millions noted in the prior guide—as they no longer assume any recapture of foreign Canadian students in other markets (i.e., those students that wanted to study in Canada but are now uncertain whether they should pivot to other markets where FLYW can capture this opportunity). This is a very prudent guide, which I think may be overly conservative as it is likely that some of the impacted students will pursue opportunities in other countries. In any case, with this guidance out, I believe the risk of FLYW missing near-term consensus estimates (FY24) is pretty low.

FLYW is still growing very healthily

Investors should not simply focus on FLYW’s Canada operations and forget that regions are still growing very healthily. As a reference, 2Q24 total revenue growth accelerated from 20.9% in 1Q24 to 22.2% in 2Q24. Additionally, on a two-year stack basis, total payment volume accelerated from 59.4% in 1Q24 to ~63% in 2Q24. Apparently, FLYW is still showing very strong growth, and I remain optimistic that FLYW will see continuous strong growth in the coming years.

First and foremost, FLYW key operating metrics are still very healthy, which supports my initial bullish view that FLYW scale and large presence can continue to capture demand. Indeed, FLYW demonstrated strength in client acquisition in its latest quarter, adding >200 clients across all verticals, following the same trend in 1Q24, which saw a similar level of acquisition and a step up from the >170 adds seen in 4Q23. The growth implication of this is huge because these additions in 2Q24 represented ~40% y/y growth in total projected ARR (annual recurring revenue) across new signings and upsells signed.

Moreover, taking a step back and looking at the combined transaction revenue from markets outside of Canada, FLYW is seeing no signs of demand slowdown at all. These markets grew well above the consolidated revenue growth rate through contract expansion via cross-/up-selling of new products with clients signed last year (the annual client net retention rate remains at 125%, in line with the past 6 quarters) and signing new clients. Notably, transaction revenue in Australia grew >50%.

Looking ahead, there are three growth catalysts that should support FLYW growth:

One is that FLYW has gotten into a partnership with the first independent student loan provider in India, HDFC Credila, to help students digitally disburse their loan payments in Indian rupees to higher education institutions. This should significantly reduce the friction in acquiring and repaying loans. Two is that the UK government has reaffirmed support of the graduate route, which should remove any uncertainties that students may have. This should translate into a near-term tailwind for FLYW as students that deferred their decisions start applying for schools. Expanded partnership with Global University Systems Canada, a network of 40 higher education institutions globally. This is absolutely great from a fundamental perspective. This enhances the business distribution capabilities, which should translate to growth, and if we use Australia (which saw >50% growth in 2Q24) as a case study (FLYW worked with Studylink in Australia to expand its distribution capabilities), FLYW could potentially see similar growth upside.

Invoiced acquisition is a positive addition to FLYW’s business

FLYW

FLYW

I am also positive about the acquisition that FLYW recently made—Invoiced—a SaaS platform that enables the automation of the critical order-to-cash process. Essentially, Invoiced allows corporate's finance department to automate accounts receivable [AR] processes through the management of invoices, communication with payers, and reconciliation of the payments to their ERP systems. To achieve this, Invoiced is deeply integrated with both the business accounting systems and ERPs. I believe his addition to FLYW’s portfolio has significantly advanced FLYW’s competitive position in the industry as it is now able to provide a more wholesome product—it basically helps FLYW to close a gap in its payment ecosystem.

Furthermore, with this acquisition, it also means that FLYW can pursue opportunities in the B2B AR solution space, which is a big and growing market (expected to grow at ~14% CAGR from $3.3 billion in 2022 to $6.5 billion in 2027). Lastly, FLYW is going to be integrated much more into its clients’ operating systems, making it harder to be ripped and replaced.

Businesses are increasingly investing in Accounts Receivable (A/R) solutions to improve their financial operations and cash flow management. According to industry research, the global Accounts Receivable Automation revenue market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. This investment includes expenditures on software, cloud services, and integration with existing financial systems, underscoring the critical role of A/R solutions in enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and supporting better financial decision-making. Additionally, the global push for compliance with tax regulations and the need to streamline cross-border transactions further enhance the demand for sophisticated invoicing solutions.

Forward outlook and valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

Looking ahead, I still think the growth algorithm that management provided during its 4Q23 earnings is plausible, whereby the key growth drivers: NRR remains at >120%, and the number of clients continues to grow mid-single-digits, should drive my expected 28% revenue growth rate for the next few years. That said, there is potential for growth to come in much higher than I expected as: (1) travel segment—Flywire's second largest vertical today—grew 55% in 2Q24, and average projected ARR for new client signings increased by 15%; (2) average deal size increased across the business and global go-to market teams grew by >50% in the new pipeline; (3) if it can capture demand in the AR solution space. Down the P&L, I may have also underestimated FLYW's ability to expand adj EBITDA margins as management raised its FY24 guidance from $64 to $75 million prior to $72 to $80 million. Assuming the midpoint of $76 million, this implies a 16% adj EBITDA margin based on my FY24 estimates.

FLYW

Lastly, FLYW also announced their first share repurchase program to buy back up to $150mm of outstanding common stock if a certain hurdle is reached. $150 million represents around 6% of the current market cap, and with the growth outlook, I conservatively assumed FLYW to buy back half of the announced rate (3%).

As I see it, there isn’t any strong reason for FLYW to have its valuation derated over the past few months (from the 18x forward EBITDA peak in June). The growth outlook remains robust, and I expect multiples to revert to at least 18x in the coming quarters as FLYW continues to print robust growth.

Risk

The Canada headwind may be more than expected, and this may impact FY24 revenue growth. Management did revise the expected headwind two times, so it is possible that they have underestimated the impact this time around. In addition, the global macro slowdown may force students to prefer studying in local institutions to save cost in the near term.

Conclusion

My view for FLYW is a buy rating. The business’ fundamentals remain strong with a robust growth outlook. While the Canada business may see some near-term headwinds, FLYW performance outside of Canada continues to see impressive growth momentum. Hence, I maintain a positive outlook and believe its valuation will reflect this potential as it reports solid growth ahead.