Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference - (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference Call September 9, 2024 3:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Su - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Okay. We'd like to get started. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor space for Goldman Sachs. I am very honored, very happy, very excited to have Dr. Lisa Su from AMD, Chair and CEO. I'm pretty sure everyone knows Lisa, so we will go straight into questions, skip the intro.

First of all, Lisa, thank you so much for coming.

Lisa Su

Yes. Thank you for having me. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toshiya Hari

So I think this time last year we were on this stage, we kind of kicked off the conversation by me asking you what are your key priorities and you said something along the lines of AI number one, AI number two, AI number three.

Lisa Su

I might have said that.

Toshiya Hari

I think you've executed really well since last year. You've grown your data center GPU business from essentially zero last year to, per your guidance, $4.5 billion this year. Reflecting back in what ways have you and your team outperformed your expectations again specifically in the field of AI? And going forward again what are your some of your focal points?

Lisa Su

Yes, absolutely. Well, again, thank you for having me. It's been a remarkable year. I would say so much has happened. I think we're all in technology, we're moving faster than ever. And in the last year, I mean, if you look at what we've been able to do, we've launched MI300X in December. It's had just tremendous customer traction and customers have been really excited about it. We have several large hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, that

