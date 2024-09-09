Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

Martin Harvey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Viking Global’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024. Please visit our Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2024.

This quarter, Halvorsen’s 13F stock portfolio value decreased from $26.86B to $26.02B. The number of holdings decreased from 83 to 82. The largest five individual stock positions are Amazon.com, Adobe, Philip Morris International, Microsoft, and APi Group. They add up to ~24% of the portfolio.

Ole Andreas Halvorsen is one of the most successful “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund).

New Stakes:

Netflix (NFLX): NFLX is a 2.42% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between ~$551 and ~$686 and the stock currently trades at ~$675.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): The 2.34% stake in JPM was purchased this quarter at prices between ~$179 and ~$204 and the stock is now above that range at ~$217.

DoorDash (DASH): DASH is a 2.31% position established this quarter at prices between ~$109 and ~$141, and it now goes for ~$125.

McDonald's (MCD): The 1.84% MCD stake was established this quarter at prices between ~$248 and ~$278. The stock is now above that range at ~$291.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): AVGO is a 1.81% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$120 and ~$182 and the stock currently trades at ~$141.

GE Vernova (GEV): The 1.60% GEV stake was established this quarter at prices between ~$123 and ~$182, and it is now at ~$202.

Note: Viking Global had a position in General Electric before the GE Vernova spin-off in April. GE holders received one share of GE Vernova for every 4 shares of GE held.

Datadog (DDOG): DDOG is a small 0.69% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$109 and ~$132. The stock currently trades at ~$108.

Stake Disposals:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD was a 2.66% of the portfolio stake established during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$94 and ~$149. The stake was decreased by 17% in the last quarter at prices between ~$135 and ~$211. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$144 and ~$183. The stock currently trades at ~$138.

Danaher Corp. (DHR): DHR was a 2.64% of the portfolio position established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$225 and ~$256. The stake was decreased by 29% in the last quarter at prices between ~$224 and ~$256. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$235 and ~$268. The stock is now at ~$273.

General Electric (GE): The 1.79% of the portfolio GE stake was purchased over the five quarters through Q4 2021 at prices between ~$44 and ~$115. There was a ~50% selling over the next two quarters at prices between ~$64 and ~$103. Recent activity follows. There was a ~17% trimming during Q2 2023 while the next quarter saw a ~12% increase. Q4 2023 saw a ~36% selling at prices between ~$106 and ~$128. The stake saw a ~46% selling in the last quarter at prices between $98.83 and $143.50. The position was sold this quarter at prices between ~$136 and ~$169. The stock is now at ~$165.

Mastercard (MA): The 1.42% MA stake was primarily built during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$364 and ~$427. The stake was decreased by 31% in the last quarter at prices between ~$418 and ~$488. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$441 and ~$478. The stock currently trades at ~$487.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa was the largest 13F position at 6.57% of the portfolio as of last quarter. It was primarily built during Q4 2020 at prices between ~$181 and ~$219. There was a ~45% reduction over the next two quarters at prices between ~$193 and ~$237. H2 2021 saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$190 and ~$251 while in the next quarter there was one-third selling at prices between ~$191 and ~$235. Q3 2022 saw another stake doubling at prices between ~$178 and ~$217. That was followed by a one-third increase in the three quarters through Q2 2023 at prices between ~$178 and ~$240. Q4 2023 saw a ~18% reduction while in this quarter there was a ~11% increase. The position was sold this quarter at prices between ~$262 and ~$280. The stock currently trades at ~$286.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): These two small positions (less than ~1.15% of the portfolio each) were dropped this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): AMZN is now the top position at 6.90% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between ~$19 and ~$22 and increased by roughly one-third the following quarter at prices between ~$22 and ~$27. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: H2 2022 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between ~$82 and ~$145. H1 2023 saw a two-thirds selling at prices between ~$83 and ~$130. Q3 2023 saw the stake doubled at prices between ~$126 and ~$145. The next quarter saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$120 and ~$154. The position was increased by 40% in the last quarter at prices between ~$145 and ~$180. This quarter saw another ~35% increase at prices between ~$174 and ~$198. The stock currently trades at ~$175.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): The top three 4.86% ADBE stake was primarily built this quarter at prices between ~$439 and ~$556 and the stock currently trades above that range at ~$570.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): MSFT is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established during the last quarter at prices between ~$366 and ~$429. This quarter saw a ~44% stake increase at prices between ~$389 and ~$453. The stock is now at ~$406.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): The 3.88% USB stake was purchased during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$30.50 and ~$45 and the stock currently trades at $45.26. The position was increased by 136% in the last quarter at prices between $39.46 and $44.70. This quarter also saw a ~12% stake increase.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): The 3.72% AAPL position was established during the last quarter at prices between ~$169 and ~$195. There was a ~19% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$165 and ~$216. The stock currently trades at ~$221.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): The 3.36% LVS position was established during the last quarter at prices between $47.54 and $55.01. This quarter saw a ~17% stake increase at prices between $43.02 and $53.45. The stock currently trades below their purchase price ranges at ~$40.

Progressive Corp. (PGR): PGR is now a 3.20% of the portfolio position. The position saw a whopping ~400% stake increase during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$139 and ~$165. The last quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between ~$161 and ~$207. There was roughly one-third stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$202 and ~$216. The stock currently trades at ~$251.

Fortive Corp. (FTV): The 2.86% FTV stake was increased by ~55% during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$63 and ~$75. The stake was decreased by 15% in the next quarter at prices between $72.16 and $79.72. Q4 2023 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$64.60 and ~$77. The stock currently trades at $72.31. The last quarter saw a ~10% trimming, while this quarter there was a ~6% stake increase.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): The 2.79% DLTR position was established during the last quarter at prices between ~$125 and ~$150. This quarter saw a ~165% stake increase at prices between ~$103 and ~$136. The stock is now at $67.42.

BioMarin Pharma (BMRN): The 2.24% BMRN stake was built during the three quarters through Q2 2022 at prices between ~$74 and ~$92. Q1 2023 saw a ~60% selling at prices between ~$88 and ~$117 while the next quarter saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$87 and ~$100. Q4 2023 saw a ~16% further increase. The position was increased by 31% during the last quarter at prices between $83.81 and $99. The stock currently trades at $84.33. There was a ~10% stake increase this quarter.

Camden Property (CPT), Ferguson Enterprises (FERG), HDFC Bank (HDB), and Royalty Pharma (RPRX): These positions (less than ~2.2% of the portfolio each) were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Philip Morris International (PM): The 4.25% PM stake was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$90 and ~$102. The next quarter saw a ~34% selling at prices between $90.32 and $99.10 while during Q4 2023 there was a ~60% increase at prices between ~$87 and ~$95. The position was increased by 35% in the last quarter at prices between $87.76 and $94.97. The stock is now at ~$127. This quarter saw a ~16% trimming.

APi Group (APG): Viking Global was an early investor in J2 Acquisition, a SPAC which acquired APi Group in October 2019. APi Group started trading at $10.40 and now goes for $32.74. The stake was decreased by 16% in the last quarter at prices between $30.60 and $39.54. The position is now at 3.91% of the portfolio. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Note: Viking Global has a ~10% ownership stake in the business.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY): WDAY is a 3.40% of the portfolio position built during H1 2023 at prices between ~$160 and ~$227. The position was increased by 72% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$211 and ~$252. The next quarter saw a ~22% selling at prices between ~$205 and ~$279. The position was increased by 29% in the last quarter at prices between ~$264 and ~$307. This quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$207 and ~$272. The stock is now at ~$254.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV): ROIV came to market last September through a SPAC merger with Montes Archimedes. The stock currently goes for $12.50. Viking Global’s 2.81% of the portfolio stake goes back to a private investment made in July 2016. There was a ~14% trimming during Q2 2023 and minor trimming in the last few quarters.

Note: Viking Global controls ~8.5% of Roivant Sciences.

T-Mobile US (TMUS): TMUS is a 1.69% of the portfolio position purchased during Q4 2023 at prices between ~$136 and ~$160. The stake was increased by 190% in the last quarter at prices between ~$160 and ~$167. This quarter saw a ~43% selling at prices between ~$159 and ~$181. The stock is now at ~$195.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): The 1.49% AMP stake saw a 54% increase during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$326 and ~$354. There was a ~10% stake increase during Q4 2023 while the last quarter saw a ~15% trimming. This quarter saw another ~45% selling at prices between ~$405 and ~$441. The stock currently trades at ~$436.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): The small ~1% FCX stake was purchased during Q3 2023 at prices between $36.40 and $44.47, and it now goes for ~$40.40. The position was sold down by ~45% this quarter at prices between $47.05 and $54.70.

UnitedHealth (UNH): The 0.86% UNH stake was built in the three quarters through Q1 2023 at prices between ~$460 and ~$555. The next quarter saw a ~15% trimming, while during Q3 2023 there was a ~4% increase. The position was sold down by ~75% in the next quarter at prices between ~$509 and ~$553. The stake was increased by 195% in the last quarter at prices between ~$471 and ~$543. This quarter saw the position sold down by ~67% at prices between ~$437 and ~$522. The stock currently trades at ~$594.

Meta Platforms (META): META is now a very small 0.52% of the portfolio position. It was established over the two quarters through Q1 2021 at prices between ~$246 and ~$295. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q1 2023 saw a ~35% increase at prices between ~$125 and ~$212 while the next quarter saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$208 and ~$289. The position was increased by 18% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$283 and ~$326. The last quarter saw a ~75% selling at prices between ~$344 and ~$512. This quarter also saw similar selling at prices between ~$430 and ~$527. The stock is now at ~$505.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), CBRE Group (CBRE), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), and McKesson Corp. (MCK): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady:

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO): BBIO is a 2.45% stake. It had an IPO in Q1 2019. Viking Global’s position goes back to earlier funding rounds prior to the IPO. The stock started trading at ~$27 per share and currently goes for $30.70.

Note: They own ~16% of the business.

Note: Viking Global has significant ownership stakes in the following businesses: 4D Molecular (FDMT), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT), Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX), Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), Inhibrx (INBX), Longboard Pharma (LBPH), NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS), ORIC Pharma (ORIC), PepGen (PEPG), Pharvaris NV (PHVS), Standard BioTools (LAB), Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Halvorsen’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2024:

Ole Andreas Halvorsen - Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Viking Global's 13F filings for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024.