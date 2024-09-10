Bloomin' Brands: The Battle Of The Steakhouses Has Its Losers And Winners

Pedro Goulart
Summary

  • Outback's disappointing performance in Q2 2024 highlights a loss of market share and perceived value, necessitating a three-pillar strategy for turnaround.
  • Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse have maintained positive comparable sales by focusing on perceived value and strategic menu pricing, unlike Outback.
  • Outback's restructuring involves menu simplification, remodeling, and a new value promotion, but results will take time and require significant capital expenditures.
  • Despite being undervalued relative to peers, I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Bloomin' Brands due to ongoing restructuring challenges and underperformance in key segments.
Outback in perspective

If you’ve been following the restaurant industry closely, and specifically the full-service restaurant segment, you know what the buzzword is: ‘Value.’ But unlike what we’re seeing in limited-service restaurants, winning strategies are often being decided outside of the ‘Value War’. This is almost an

Pedro Goulart
Economic Analyst, Accountant, and Writer with a background in Business Administration and Accounting, specialized in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. I currently work as an independent consultant for a number of companies of all sizes and often use an approach based on the 'Fleuriet Model' to understand the equity position of the companies I work with. In parallel, I also run 'Goulart's Restaurant Stocks', a research company dedicated exclusively to the restaurant industry (mainly within the United States and Canada).Outside of work I like to write essays on economic theory from a Mengerian and Hayekian perspective, some of which have been published by renowned institutes. I also like to play guitar for my wife and do some weight training from time to time.

