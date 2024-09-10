Let's Talk About Investing In AI

Summary

  • With AI now central to tech investing, the challenge is distinguishing companies leveraging AI from those "faking it". The Rule of 40 serves as a key metric, in my view.
  • I see AI applications falling into three main categories—Creative Work, Data Analytics & Cybersecurity, and Automation & Robotics—with a fourth "Picks & Shovels" category for hardware providers like Nvidia.
  • Understanding these categories helps clarify AI's business impact. Furthermore, analyzing Rule of 40 scores shows that few companies are truly excelling in monetizing AI.
  • I think AI is poised to significantly disrupt the tech hierarchy, potentially redefining companies we see as top players in Tech. Investors should be ready for increased volatility as new tech leaders emerge and some current giants struggle to keep up in the evolving AI landscape.

It’s time to start assessing the early winners of the AI race - here is how I do it.

ChatGPT launched nearly two years ago, marking the start of a new era where AI has become the central

Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR, AMZN and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

