Gossamer Bio Has One More Shot On Goal And Is Not Likely To Miss

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • Gossamer Bio's seralutinib shows promise for PAH and PH-ILD, with a clean long-term safety profile differentiating it from competitors like Winrevair.
  • AVTE's AV-101 failed due to dose limitations and systemic absorption issues, unlike seralutinib, which targets key disease pathways effectively.
  • Tyvaso DPI's success in PH-ILD highlights the unmet need, with Gossamer planning a Phase 3 trial for seralutinib in mid-2025.
  • Seralutinib's potential in PH-ILD and PAH, combined with its safety profile, positions it as a strong contender in the biopharmaceutical market.

Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of one drug: Seralutinib. Seralutinib is focused on treating pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH") and pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease ("PH-ILD"). The company

This article was written by

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.48K Followers
I write about and invest in mostly early commercial stage companies that have a large TAM and zero to little direct competition. I will provide updates on companies that I introduce as long as the goalposts set by management are met. Of course, there are always unforeseen developments more often in the microcap world than otherwise and there are macro conditions that are beyond the control of company management. I'm also not always right but I like the risk/reward characteristics of investing in micro-caps.My articles are reflective of my investment interests and hopefully provide readers with ideas that they can further explore. I tend to be on the long side and generally abstain from writing negative or short themes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOSS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOSS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOSS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News